Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2025: Global Revenues Expected to Hit $13.22 Billion by 2029

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center liquid cooling market is experiencing remarkable growth, with its size expected to expand from $4.18 billion in 2024 to $5.17 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. By 2029, the market is forecasted to reach $13.22 billion, at an impressive CAGR of 26.5%. This surge is driven by escalating data storage needs, the rise of edge computing, micro data centers, and heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability, data security, and regulatory compliance.

The increasing number of data centers and higher server density are significant factors propelling market growth. As businesses heavily rely on data centers for critical operations like computation and networking, the demand for liquid cooling systems that manage increased heat loads in high-density server environments grows. For instance, Stellarix, a data center and cloud provider, reported a significant increase in IoT-connected devices, spurring data centers to adopt liquid cooling for rack densities reaching up to 200 kW.

Investment in data centers remains a key growth driver for liquid cooling technologies. As digital transformation progresses, and with it the demand for cloud services, the U.S. data center market is projected to grow from $99.97 billion in 2023 to $128.46 billion by 2028. Companies like ActiveBatch by Redwood are advancing in automating complex IT workflows, enhancing data-driven decision-making capabilities.

Huawei's advancements underline the industry’s focus on technological innovation in cooling. The FusionModule2000 6.0, launched in November 2022, exemplifies cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions designed for enhanced energy efficiency and advanced modular installations. Vertiv’s introduction of the Liebert XDU, a water-efficient liquid cooling system, illustrates the trend towards environmentally sustainable solutions that significantly reduce carbon emissions in data centers.

ZutaCore has entered a notable four-year partnership with Valeo to leverage its waterless two-phase direct-on-chip cooling system for improved sustainability and heat reuse. Such collaborations underline the trend towards innovative cooling solutions that support high-density data center operations.

Prominent market players including Asetek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Fujitsu Limited, Vertiv Group Corp, and Green Revolution Cooling Inc. are driving the industry forward with strategic product innovations and enhancements.

Regionally, North America dominated the liquid cooling market in 2024, though Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area in the forecast period. The market coverage extends across various geographies including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with significant interest in countries such as the USA, China, India, and Japan.

Market Scope

The study provides detailed coverage of market segments, including:

Types: Single Phase Cooling, Two Phase Cooling

Components: Solutions, Services

Data Center Types: Hyperscale, Enterprise, Colocation, and Others

Industries: Telecom & IT, BFSI, Research, Energy, Government & Academia, Healthcare, and more

Notable Companies: Asetek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Fujitsu Limited, Vertiv Group Corp, Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Geographical Coverage: Regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Time Series: The report includes historical data for the past five years and forecasts for the next ten years.

Data Accessibility: The information is available in PDF, Word, and an Excel data dashboard for in-depth, customizable analysis. All data and analysis are thoroughly sourced and referenced.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Global

