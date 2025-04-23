Innofactor Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 23, 2025 at 18:00 EEST

The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Onni Bidco Oy’s redemption right over the minority shares in Innofactor Plc, and trading in the Innofactor Plc shares has been suspended

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Innofactor Plc (“Innofactor”) has in its interim decision issued today confirmed that Onni Bidco Oy (“Onni Bidco”) has the right to redeem the minority shares in Innofactor, and that Onni Bidco has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Innofactor announced on March 31, 2025 that the Board of Directors of Innofactor has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Innofactor and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) so that the delisting in respect of the Innofactor shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon Onni Bidco having gained title to all the shares in Innofactor in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Following the confirmation of Onni Bidco’s redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki has suspended trading in the Innofactor shares today on April 23, 2025 at 17:16 (EEST). The possible posting of the security and the delisting of the Innofactor shares will be announced separately.

ABOUT INNOFACTOR

Innofactor is the leading promoter of the modern digital organization in the Nordic countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial and public sectors. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor’s offering includes planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support and maintenance services, as well as own software and services. Innofactor employs nearly 600 experts in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol IFA1V.