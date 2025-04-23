Aqua Leisure Launches SWIMBUDDY, the First-of-its-Kind Plush Toy for Water Play

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Leisure, a leading innovator and manufacturer of pool floats, water toys and swim gear, has launched a plush toy made for play in water called Swimbuddy. Swimbuddy sparks imaginative play in and out of water—whether it’s the bathtub, beach, pool or beyond! It is designed with super soft plush durable fabric, which is mold and mildew resistant and quick drying, making it the perfect sidekick for kids who want to splash, swim, snuggle and repeat.

With its initial launch, Swimbuddy comes in four collectable characters, Shay Shark, Tukka Turtle, Atlas Axolotl and Lyle Lobster. Each character comes with their own playful personality biography, complete with date of birth, place of origin and unique character traits that spark kids’ imagination and play pattern. All characters are available for purchase online at Aqualeisure.com and at select retailers in the US and Canada, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Meijer and Walmart Canada. The suggested retail price is $12.99-$14.99 per character.

Highlights of Swimbuddy’s innovative design include:

Super Soft Plush & Fully Water Submersible

Quick Drying & Ready for Play – No long waits—dries fast for the next adventure.

Mold & Mildew Resistant – Built to last.

Encourages Active Play – Splash, throw, and chase in the water or on land.

Four Adorable & Collectible Characters – Inspires creativity as kids bring them to life.

Lands on Its Feet & Floats Upright– The perfect toss-and-catch companion.

Patent Pending Innovation – A unique, water-friendly plush unlike anything else.



“We’re excited to introduce Swimbuddy to our customers and consumers just as the fun of summer season awaits,” said Corey Lewison, head of new product development at Aqua Leisure. “Swimbuddy brings together the thrill of water play with the comfort of a child’s favorite plush toy. It’s the best of both worlds—active adventure and imaginative fun, all in one cuddly companion.”

To learn more about Aqua Leisure’s catalog of innovative aquatic products, visit aqualeisure.com.

About Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC.

Founded in 1970, Aqua-Leisure is a leader in manufacturing aquatic products and pool accessories under a variety of brand names including Aqua, Dolfino and SwimSchool. Aqua -Leisure's brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure push its goal of providing top-tier products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children learning to swim, and more. For more information, visit aqualeisure.com.

