‘Un Abogado En Nueva York (A Lawyer In New York)’ Shines a Light on the Real-Life Legal Struggles of Undocumented Immigrants in a New Scripted Digital Series

 | Source: Anibal Romero Anibal Romero

Created by New York Attorney Aníbal Romero, who Represented Undocumented Workers Employed by the Trump Organization, the 35-episode Short-Form Series Explores Deportations, Domestic Violence, Visas, and the Pursuit of Justice

Actress and former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Guest Stars in a Gripping Three-Episode Arc—Streaming Now on YouTube and Instagram

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aníbal Romero, the immigration attorney known for representing undocumented workers at the Trump Organization, brings real-life legal dramas to the screen with Un Abogado en Nueva York (A Lawyer in New York)—a bold, 35-episode scripted digital series now streaming free on YouTube and Instagram.

Set in the heart of New York City, the series follows Aníbal, a dedicated lawyer who juggles high-stakes immigration cases while confronting personal and professional challenges. Blending courtroom drama with human storytelling, the series sheds light on immigrants' legal hurdles—from deportation proceedings and green card battles to domestic violence and criminal charges.

Inspired by Romero’s real cases, Un Abogado en Nueva York explores the often-ignored struggles of undocumented immigrants.

“Every day, I see stories that deserve to be told—but the media wasn’t covering them,” said Romero. “People aren’t tuning into the news like they used to—they’re scrolling. This series is my way of meeting them where they are and revealing the truth that often gets overlooked.”

The series resonates with immigrant communities nationwide, particularly those navigating life in the U.S. with English as a second language and uncertain legal standing. Set in the heart of New York City, the series follows Aníbal, a dedicated lawyer who juggles high-stakes immigration cases while confronting personal and professional challenges. Blending courtroom drama with human storytelling, the series sheds light on immigrants' legal hurdles—from deportation proceedings and green card battles to domestic violence and criminal charges.

Inspired by Romero’s real cases, Un Abogado en Nueva York explores the often-ignored struggles of undocumented immigrants. 

“Every day, I see stories that deserve to be told—but the media wasn’t covering them,” said Romero. “People aren’t tuning into the news like they used to—they’re scrolling. This series is my way of meeting them where they are and revealing the truth that often gets overlooked.”

The series resonates with immigrant communities nationwide, particularly those navigating life in the U.S. with English as a second language and uncertain legal standing.

Alicia Machado, actress and former Miss Universe, guest stars as a prosecutor in a three-episode arc. Her character faces off with Aníbal in a tense murder trial involving a domestic abuse survivor. 

"The first time I heard about Aníbal—an immigration attorney telling powerful stories based on events that resonate with the community—I was immediately drawn to the project. I was excited to be part of such an ambitious endeavor. Our episode’s story arc explores timely and difficult issues like immigration and spousal abuse. Like me, Aníbal isn’t afraid to confront the tough realities our communities face,” said Machado. 

The episodes she is starring in stream today, and on Wednesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 7. The season finale is scheduled to stream on June 28

Created by Romero, the series is written and directed by Martín Chamorro, with music and sound design by Dan Produce. The series is filmed in New Jersey.

Watch the series now on YouTube and follow it on Instagram at @UnAbogadoenNuevaYork

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c67e0b5f-cec1-46d1-a675-9a0b62d1db33

 

            




    

        

                
                    
                                

                    
                            

                    
                

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                USA immigration
                            
                            
                                United States deportations
                            
                            
                                Alicia Machado
                            
                            
                                YouTube
                            
                            
                                Trump
                            
                            
                                United States immigrants
                            
                            
                                immigrants
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading