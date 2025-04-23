Oncology NGS Market Forecasts USD 2,193.49 Mn with 15.73% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncology NGS market size was valued at USD 508.95 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2,193.49 million by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The rising prevalence of cancer and growing genomics research drive the market. North America led the global market owing to advancements in sequencing technologies and the presence of key players.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – View Report Preview @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5369

Oncology NGS Market Overview

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an advanced technique that can sequence millions of DNA fragments in a massively parallel fashion. NGS offers high accuracy, sensitivity, and speed, and can be used to study structural changes and other genetic variations involved in cancer. Due to its high sensitivity, it can detect mutations in even 5% of the DNA isolated from a tumor sample. It is used to diagnose disease conditions and study the detailed pathology of tumors.

The rising prevalence of cancer and technological advancements boost the market. Ongoing efforts are made to improve the efficiency and accuracy of NGS technologies. The burgeoning biotechnology sector, due to increasing investments and startups, also favors market growth. The growing need for novel targeted therapy encourages researchers to evaluate biomarkers and other proteins involved in cancer progression.

Oncology NGS Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of Cancer: The increasing cancer cases globally is a major public health concern among individuals. This necessitates researchers to develop novel and advanced molecular diagnostics for early cancer detection. NGS also helps to analyze the disease progression and identify numerous cancer biomarkers .

The increasing cancer cases globally is a major public health concern among individuals. This necessitates researchers to develop novel and advanced for early cancer detection. NGS also helps to analyze the disease progression and identify numerous . Personalized Medicines: The growing demand for personalized medicines also increases the use of NGS in oncology. NGS enables the detection of mutations and resistance mechanisms of tumor genes, allowing researchers to develop novel therapeutics based on the outcomes.

The also increases the use of NGS in oncology. NGS enables the detection of mutations and resistance mechanisms of tumor genes, allowing researchers to develop novel therapeutics based on the outcomes. Growing Genomics Research: The demand for personalized medicines and advancements in genomics technology favors genomics research. The increasing investments from government and private organizations also promote genomics research.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Limitations & Challenges in the Oncology NGS Market

Complexities of Large Datasets: NGS results lead to enormous and complex datasets related to genomic, transcriptomic, or epigenomic profiles of tumor cells. Managing such a dataset is challenging and requires a huge team of experts.

NGS results lead to enormous and complex datasets related to genomic, transcriptomic, or epigenomic profiles of tumor cells. Managing such a dataset is challenging and requires a huge team of experts. Lack of Skilled Professionals: Oncology NGS requires expertise to develop advanced diagnostics and operate in clinical settings. This limits the use of oncology NGS in certain underdeveloped and developing countries that do not have skilled professionals.

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of Oncology NGS

Artificial intelligence (AI) has proved to be vital in revolutionizing genomics, leading to numerous advantages. It can facilitate early cancer detection by identifying potential biomarkers even in minute quantities. AI can automate the process of NGS, simplifying researchers’ tasks and reducing manual errors. Integrating AI with NGS data analysis facilitates the identification of clinically relevant mutations and variants. It allows researchers to discover unrecognized associations between genetic alterations and disease progression. Machine learning (ML) algorithms can help researchers analyze vast amounts of datasets generated during clinical data analysis and generate actionable insights for clinicians. This helps clinicians to develop personalized treatment strategies, enhancing treatment outcomes.

Regional Analysis

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Technological Advancements Dominated North America

North America led the global oncology NGS market in 2024. The rising prevalence of cancer and advancements in sequencing technology drive the market. The presence of key players leads to innovative solutions for cancer diagnosis and therapeutics. Key players such as Illumina, Agilent Technologies, and Geneseeq Technology, Inc. hold the major share of the market in North America. Numerous research institutes in North America have state-of-the-art R&D facilities, advancing the research process and outcomes. The rising need for companion diagnostics technologies and favorable regulatory frameworks promotes the use of oncology NGS for their development.

United States: The American Cancer Society estimates more than 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2025. As of March 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a total of 188 companion diagnostics.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2025. As of March 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a total of 188 companion diagnostics. Canada: Ontario has positioned itself at the center of a global revolution in personalized oncology. The Ontario-wide Cancer Targeted Nucleic Acid Evaluation (OCTANE) is a clinical trial that has connected more than 4,338 Ontarians across 7 cancer centers with NGS to receive tailored treatments.

Favorable Government Support Promotes Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the oncology NGS market during the forecast period. The growing genomics & proteomics research facilitates the demand for oncology NGS. Several government organizations support the use of advanced genomic technologies for early cancer detection and treatment. The increasing investments and collaborations also contribute to market growth. The rapidly expanding biotech sector and the rising adoption of advanced technologies foster market growth.

China: In October 2024, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved a first-of-its-kind next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic, LungCure CDx. The CDx is a multi-gene tumor mutation co-detection test kit and guides sunvozertinib in mutation-positive NSCLC.

In October 2024, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved a first-of-its-kind next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic, LungCure CDx. The CDx is a multi-gene tumor mutation co-detection test kit and guides sunvozertinib in mutation-positive NSCLC. India: The Indian government launches several initiatives for early cancer detection and treatment. The LuNGS Alliance aims to enhance access to targeted cancer therapies by identifying actionable genetic mutations in lung cancer patients. The Union Budget 2025-26 prioritized cancer care by allocating approximately Rs 99,000 crore.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Outlook

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing Segment Dominated

By technology, the targeted sequencing & resequencing segment held a dominant presence in the oncology NGS market in 2024. Targeted sequencing & resequencing using NGS technology enable researchers to identify genetic variants, especially rare variants. Targeted approaches allow researchers to focus time, expenses, and data analysis on specific areas, including exome, targets within genes, or mitochondrial DNA. The growing need for rare tumor detection and treatment boosts the segment’s growth. There are more than 200 rare cancer types, affecting around 400,000 people in the U.S. annually.

Whole Genome Sequencing Segment: Fastest-Growing

By technology, the whole genome sequencing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The whole genome sequencing (WGS) technique, associated with NGS, provides a deeper understanding of the unique mutations present in cancer tissues. WGS enables unbiased analysis by assessing the full genomic backbone of an organism. This technique can also detect specific genetic variants that are not covered by targeted approaches.

NGS Sequencing Segment Led in 2024

By workflow, the NGS sequencing segment led the global oncology NGS market in 2024. NGS sequencing is the most essential step in genome sequencing. This step requires extra precision to avoid alteration in the final results. Several methods can be utilized based on experimental needs, such as pyrosequencing, sequencing by ligation (SOLiD), sequencing by synthesis (SBS), and Ion Torrent sequencing. SBS by Illumina is the most widely preferred method, accounting for 90% of the global sequencing data. Numerous key players are developing advanced methodologies to enhance sequencing technology’s precision, accuracy, and speed.

Screening Segment Held the Largest Share

By application, the screening segment held the largest share of the oncology NGS market in 2024. Several government organizations launch initiatives to screen for cancer in high-risk individuals. These initiatives create awareness among the general public, encouraging them to screen for cancer. NGS technology detects potential biomarkers and genetic variants involved in human biological samples and can predict the risk of developing cancers in the near future. This enables healthcare professionals to take prior actions to prevent cancer progression.

Companion Diagnostics Segment: Fastest-Growing

By application, the companion diagnostics segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Companion diagnostics (CDx) are either in vitro diagnostics or imaging tools that provide information about the safe and effective use of a drug or biological product. The growing demand for personalized medicines potentiates the need for CDx, augmenting the segment’s growth. The increasing number of preclinical and clinical trials for enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing side effects also promotes the demand for CDx.

Laboratories Segment Held the Major Share

By end-use, the laboratories segment held the major share of the oncology NGS market in 2024. The rising prevalence of cancer necessitates that patients visit diagnostic laboratories for advanced diagnosis. Laboratories have suitable capital investment and favorable infrastructure to adopt cutting-edge technologies. The rising awareness of screening and early cancer detection contributes to the segment’s growth.

Clinics Segment: Fastest-Growing

By end-use, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of specialty clinics favors the segment’s growth. There are around 73 NCI-designated cancer centers in the U.S., and annually, around 400,000 people receive their cancer diagnosis at an NCI-designated cancer center. The presence of key players and favorable reimbursement policies also increases the need for clinics.

Top Companies in the Market

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Myriad Genetics

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Perkin Elmer

Foundation Medicine

Pacific Bioscience

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Paradigm Diagnostics

Caris Life Sciences

Partek, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Qiagen N.V.



Recent Breakthroughs in the Oncology NGS Market

In April 2025 , Integrated DNA Technologies announced the launch of its target enrichment solution, xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 Kit. The kit uses NGS technology and enables cancer researchers to identify variants and mutations, including rare variants.

, Integrated DNA Technologies announced the launch of its target enrichment solution, xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 Kit. The kit uses NGS technology and enables cancer researchers to identify variants and mutations, including rare variants. In October 2024, MGI announced a collaboration with OncoDNA to combine OncoDNA’s OncoDeep Kit’s workflow of sequencing, secondary analysis, and final interpretation of NGS data with MGI sequencers. The collaboration enables laboratories to perform solid tumor Comprehensive Genomic profiling, leading to exceptional results and clinical insights.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-sizing

U.S. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/us-oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-sizing

Hemato Oncology Testing Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/hemato-oncology-testing-market-sizing

Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/non-oncology-precision-medicine-market

Precision Oncology Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/precision-oncology-market

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/mirna-sequencing-and-assay-market-sizing

Sequencing Consumables Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/sequencing-consumables-market-sizing

Long Read Sequencing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/long-read-sequencing-market-sizing

DNA Sequencing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/dna-sequencing-market-sizing

Single-Cell Omics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/single-cell-omics-market-sizing

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing



By Workflow

NGS Sequencing

NGS Pre-Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis



By Application

Screening

Sporadic Cancer

Inherited Cancer

Companion Diagnostics

Other Diagnostics



By End-Use

Laboratories

Clinics

Hospitals



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5369

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare