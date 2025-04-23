National Advertising Division Refers Simpler Hair Color to the Federal Trade Commission for Failure to Respond to Compliance Inquiry

New York, NY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division has referred Simpler Hair Color Inc. to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for review and possible enforcement action.

The referral stems from a National Advertising Division (NAD) Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by competitor Combe Incorporated for online advertising stating that Simpler Hair Color products are “Rated #1 Men’s Hair Color*” “*Based on Trustpilot.com verified reviews as of 10/10/2024” and “Rated #1 Men’s Hair & Beard Color*” “*Based on Trustpilot.com verified reviews as of 10/10/2024.”

In the underlying challenge, NAD found that the #1 claims were not supported and recommended that the challenged claims be discontinued.

Shortly after NAD’s decision, Combe brought to NAD’s attention Simpler’s claims made on Amazon.com and in sponsored social media posts that Combe believed, and NAD agreed, did not comply with NAD’s recommendations.

Despite numerous outreach attempts over the course of many weeks, Simpler failed to respond to NAD’s compliance inquiry and therefore NAD has referred the matter to the appropriate government agency, in this case the FTC, and to the platforms on which Simpler’s advertising appeared and NAD has a reporting relationship.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

