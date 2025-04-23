Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Fredericksburg Reopens Months After Fire

Fredericksburg, VA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pit is fired up and the doors are swinging open once again in Fredericksburg. After a devastating fire sparked by a neighboring business forced a temporary closure last fall, James and Tawana Wright – the committed husband-and-wife team behind Dickey’s Barbecue Pit—are back and ready to serve their community with the same warmth and flavor they’re known for.

“This restaurant is more than just a business – it’s a part of our story and our community,” said James Wright, who has proudly operated the Fredericksburg location for years. “We kept paying our people even when the doors were closed because we believe in showing up for our team and now, we’re showing up again for Fredericksburg with Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”

To celebrate their return, the restaurant is hosting a Grand Reopening Celebration from April 22–27, featuring can’t-miss deals for guests:

$2 Pulled Pork Sandwich with the purchase of a Big Yellow Cup

Free Pulled Pork Sandwich with the purchase of any 1 Meat Plate

$9.45 Pit Boss Special – ¼ lb. pulled pork, one individual side, Texas toast, and a Lil Yellow Cup

Located at 100008 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407, the restaurant has long been a neighborhood favorite for authentic, slow-smoked Texas barbecue. And now, with a refreshed space and renewed energy, the Wrights are ready to fire up the pit and welcome guests back to the table.

“James and Tawana are the kind of owners every brand hopes for,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “They lead with compassion, integrity, and grit—and they make you proud to wear the Dickey’s name. This reopening isn’t just a comeback. It’s a celebration of perseverance.”

Throughout the unexpected closure, the Wrights remained committed to their team and guests. Their leadership and loyalty were never in question—just like the quality of their cue.

“What James and Tawana have done—rebuilding with heart and hustle—is the definition of resilience,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Their passion and drive are what make this brand more than a business. It’s a family. And when one of us rises, we all rise.”

Now, as the hickory smoke once again drifts across Southpoint Parkway, it’s more than a reopening. It’s a return to purpose, pride, and pit-smoked joy.

“We’ve been counting down the days,” James Wright added. “This isn’t just about reopening. It’s about reuniting with the community that stood by us. And now we get to thank them the best way we know how: with a plate full of Texas barbecue.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

