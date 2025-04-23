Uranium Ore Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025, Featuring Cameco Corporation, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Billiton, Paladin Energy, and Energy Resources of Australia Among Others

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uranium Ore Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The uranium ore market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing consumption of nuclear fuel and electricity demand globally. The market size has grown significantly, moving from $0.84 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.14 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is propelled by developments in nuclear technology, government policies favoring carbon emission reduction, and the exploration of new uranium deposits.

Recent reports highlight that nuclear power is a critical area fueling uranium ore demand. Nuclear facilities generated 2,602 TWh of electricity in 2023, up from 2,545 TWh in 2022, as per the World Nuclear Association. The rise in electricity consumption, projected to increase by 4% in 2024, underscores the market's expansion.

Technology advancements like autonomous hauling systems in mining have enhanced operational efficiency by reducing turnaround times and carbon emissions. These systems are crucial in managing off-highway haul trucks and optimizing mining operations.

Key activities in the industry include Uranium Energy Corp's acquisition of Uranium One Americas, Inc. in January 2022, a strategic move that significantly bolsters its ISR production capabilities in the US. Additionally, Iran has made notable advancements in uranium ore mining with the inauguration of a new mine in the Khoy region and the development of the Narigan Mining and Industrial Complex.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by regions such as Western Europe, North America, and Africa.

The report addresses pivotal questions like identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets for uranium ore, understanding market correlations with the global economy, demographic changes, and related sectors. It details the uranium ore market's characteristics, size, growth trajectory, and competitive environment, offering guidance on how companies can successfully navigate post-crisis growth.

Market Scope:

Types Covered: Granite-Type Uranium Deposits, Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits, Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits, and Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits.

Granite-Type Uranium Deposits, Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits, Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits, and Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits. Mining Methods: Underground Mining and Surface Mining.

Underground Mining and Surface Mining. Subsegments: Granite-Type: Hydrothermal and Pegmatitic Deposits. Volcanic-Type: Rhyolitic and Basaltic Deposits. Sandstone-Type: Unconformity-Related and Roll-Front Deposits. Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type: Carbonate, Siliceous, and Pelitic Rock Deposits.



Key Companies Profiled: Cameco Corporation, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Billiton Ltd., Paladin Energy Ltd., and Energy Resources of Australia Ltd.

Geographical Coverage: Extensive regions and countries including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others.

Data Insights: Historical data, forecasts, market share analysis, and GDP correlations provide a robust foundation for understanding the market dynamics.

The report embraces a detailed delivery format, with data and analysis available in PDF, Word, and an Excel Dashboard for ease of use and maximum utility in strategic planning and market assessments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

