Scrap Gold Recycling Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2034: Industry Driven by Economic Instability, Inflation Concerns, Currency Value Fluctuations, and a Heightened Demand for Safe-Haven Assets

This Scrap Gold Recycling market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's characteristics, size, and growth, including segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also tracks historical and forecasted market growth across various geographies.



The scrap gold recycling market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.73 billion in 2024 to $16.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fluctuating gold prices, increase in environmental regulations, rise in economic downturns fostering recycling incentives, growth in electronic waste generation, rise in corporate sustainability initiatives, and surge in consumer awareness of ethical sourcing practices.



The scrap gold recycling market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving consumer preferences towards sustainable products, increasing regulatory push towards responsible sourcing, increasing electronic waste volumes, increasing industrial applications using gold, increasing volatility in gold prices, and expanding awareness of environmental impacts among businesses. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in recycling processes, advancements in mining methods, adoption of sustainable practices, advancements in electronic waste recycling, and innovation in extraction processes.



The anticipated increase in gold prices is likely to drive the growth of the scrap gold recycling market in the future. This rise in gold prices is driven by factors such as economic instability, concerns about inflation, currency value fluctuations, and a heightened demand for safe-haven assets among investors. Higher gold prices make scrap gold recycling more lucrative for both individuals and businesses, thereby boosting the supply of recycled gold. For example, the World Gold Council reported that the global gold price rose from $58.72 per gram in January 2022 to $65.47 in January 2024. Consequently, this price increase is fueling the expansion of the scrap gold recycling market.



Key players in the scrap gold recycling market are embracing innovative methods such as the mass balance approach to authenticate claims of recycled content. For instance, in April 2024, Heraeus Precious Metals, a precious metals industry leader based in Germany, introduced Circlear to address the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the precious metals sector. Circlear features precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum with 100% recycled content, fostering a circular economy by reducing dependence on primary extraction. Certified by TUV Sud, Circlear upholds high-quality standards and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional production methods.



In February 2024, Hensel Recycling, a precious metals recycling firm based in the US, acquired Red Fox Resources for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Hensel to enhance its presence and expand its customer base in the US and North American markets, especially on the West Coast. Red Fox Resources is a US-based company specializing in recycling precious metals such as gold, copper, and zinc.



Europe was the largest region in the scrap gold recycling market in 2024. The regions covered in the scrap gold recycling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the scrap gold recycling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical; Hydrometallurgical; Other Processing Techniques

2) By Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling; Old Scrap Metal Recycling

3) By Application: Jewelry; Catalysts; Electronics; Batteries; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Pyrometallurgical: Direct Smelting; Cupellation; Fire Assay

2) By Hydrometallurgical: Aqua Regia Leaching; Cyanidation; Chlorine Leaching

3) By Other Processing Techniques: Electrolytic Refining; Bioleaching



Key Companies Profiled: Glencore plc; Rio Tinto Group; Umicore N.V.; Aurubis AG; Teck Resources Limited



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Scrap Gold Recycling market report include:

Glencore plc

Rio Tinto Group

Umicore N.V.

Aurubis AG

Teck Resources Limited

Barrick Gold Corporation

Boliden AB

Dillon Gage Inc.

Elemetal LLC

Sipi Metals Corporation

Metallix Refining Inc.

Gannon & Scott

United Precious Metal Refining Inc.

David H. Fell & Company Inc.

RPM Industries LLC

Garfield Refining

Gold Refiners LLC

Mid-States Recycling & Refining Inc.

Arch Enterprises Inc.

Manhattan Gold & Silver

Northern Refineries Inc.

Geib Refining Corporation

Republic Metals Corporation

Aurum Metals

Doral Refining Corporation

