Jewish Family Service LA Contracts with FEMA to Help L.A. Wildfire Survivors

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewish Family Service LA is proud to announce a two-year contract with FEMA to offer disaster case management services to survivors of the L.A. wildfires. Services include helping survivors find emergency shelter and access FEMA financial assistance for essential items and expenses not covered by insurance.

JFSLA will begin offering case management services immediately through a FEMA subcontract with California Catholic Charities. Case workers will help survivors navigate the FEMA application and appeals process, connect clients to crisis counseling, legal services for help with insurance claims, and assistance with contractor bids for rebuilding.

“Many in Los Angeles are facing unprecedented loss, and unfortunately, the hardest part has just begun,” said Eli Vietzer, CEO of JFSLA. “This contract allows JFSLA to expand its reach and provide the services and support Angelenos need to rebuild their lives.”

JFSLA has the capacity to serve 320 clients throughout the duration of the contract. The program will primarily operate out of the Pico-Robertson Family Resource Center, and clients can participate for as long as needed, up to two years. JFSLA received additional funding from Cedars-Sinai and Jewish Federation Los Angeles to cover the program's startup and overhead costs, as well as a $250,000 grant from the FireAid benefit concert for fire relief resources.

In addition to helping wildfire survivors connect with a myriad of community resources and benefits, all other programs part of JFSLA’s support services are also available to wildfire survivors. That includes the SOVA Community Food and Resource Program, senior programming and community dining centers, mental health counseling, and support for survivors of domestic violence.

“This partnership helps us provide critical resources to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires,” said Sylvia La Malfa, Senior Vice President of Programs & Services and Chief Program Officer of JFSLA. “Through this contract, JFSLA can offer a wide range of programs, from helping navigate the FEMA application process to connecting people with emergency shelter, financial aid and crisis counseling. We are honored to be a lifeline for those in our community who need it most.”

This FEMA subcontract expands JFSLA’s scope and aligns with the organization's goal of ensuring its programs remain responsive to the evolving needs of Los Angeles.