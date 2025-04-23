eClinical Solutions Market and Companies Analysis Report 2025: Features Key Players Anju Software, BioClinicia, Parexel International Corporation, CRF Health, and Datatrak International

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical Solutions Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The eclinical solutions market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.29 billion in 2024 to $9.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in healthcare digitalization, electronic health records (EHR), increasing regulatory compliance, increased need for efficiency and productivity, and increased healthcare integration.



The eclinical solutions market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing interoperability and data exchange, telehealth and remote care, value-based care models, growing demand for population health management, and increasing adoption of precision medicine. Major trends in the forecast period include artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, technological advancements, innovative solutions, strategic collaborations, and healthcare integration solutions.



The growth of the eclinical solutions market is expected to be fueled by the increasing number of clinical trials. In May 2023, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, the number of registered clinical trials studies increased from 399,499 in 2022 to 437,533, encompassing all 50 states of the United States and 221 countries globally. The surge in clinical trials, with 53% recorded in non-U.S. locations, is poised to drive the growth of the eclinical solutions market during the forecast period.



Major companies in the eClinical Solutions market are concentrating on developing innovations, such as a comprehensive clinical trial management solution aimed at streamlining the research and development process, enhancing data integrity, and improving regulatory compliance. For example, in May 2024, EDETEK Inc., a US-based innovative clinical solutions firm, launched CONFORM eClinical Version 5.1, a comprehensive clinical trial management solution designed to enhance and simplify the clinical trial process. This integrated platform includes essential components like electronic data capture, randomization management, and an electronic trial master file, all focused on improving efficiency, data quality, and regulatory compliance. By providing a self-contained system that meets industry standards, CONFORM eClinical Version 5.1 allows sponsors to gain better control over study conduct, resulting in significant cost savings and quicker turnaround times.



Major companies in the eClinical Solutions market are concentrating on developing innovations in eClinical Technologies, such as eClinical Platforms, to enhance data management, improve patient engagement, and streamline clinical trial processes. For example, in September 2023, Datacubed Health, a US-based eClinical technology firm, launched its eClinical platform app in China through a partnership with AppInChina for deployment across official Android and Apple app stores. This launch highlights the company's commitment to compliance, as it has established a legal entity in China and obtained the necessary licenses. The app has been tailored to meet local requirements and thoroughly tested for compliance with Chinese network security standards, backed by a secure SaaS infrastructure hosted on AWS Beijing.



North America was the largest region in the eclinical solutions market in 2024. The regions covered in the eclinical solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the eclinical solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Product: Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS); Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS); Clinical Analytics Platforms; Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM); Clinical Data Integration Platforms; Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA); Safety Solutions; Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

2) By Development Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV

3) By Delivery Mode: Web-Based and Cloud-Based; Enterprise-Based

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Consulting Service Companies; Medical Device Manufacturers; Hospitals; Academic Research Institutions



1) By Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS): Cloud-based EDC Systems; On-premises EDC Systems; Data Management Software

2) By Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS): Study Management Systems; Site Management Systems; Budget and Billing Management Systems

3) By Clinical Analytics Platforms: Predictive Analytics Tools; Real-time Data Analytics Solutions; Reporting and Visualization Tools

4) By Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM): Randomization Software; Inventory Management Systems; Supply Chain Management Solutions

5) By Clinical Data Integration Platforms: Data Aggregation Tools; Interoperability Solutions; Data Transformation Software

6) By Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA): Patient-reported Outcome Measures (PROMs); Clinician-reported Outcome Measures (CROMs); Observer-reported Outcome Measures (ObsROs)

7) By Safety Solutions: Pharmacovigilance Software; Adverse Event Reporting Systems; Risk Management Solutions

8) By Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF): Document Management Systems; Compliance Tracking Tools; Workflow Automation Solutions



Key Companies Profiled: Anju Software Inc.; BioClinicia Inc.; Parexel International Corporation; CRF Health; Datatrak International Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

