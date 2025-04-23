Analysis of Electronic Chemicals and Materials Markets and Companies, 2025: Global Revenues Set to Exceed $124 Billion by 2029

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic chemicals and materials market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $74.88 billion in 2024 to $81.69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer electronics demand, semiconductor industry growth, miniaturization, environmental regulations.



The electronic chemicals and materials market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $124.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5G technology adoption, growth of IoT devices and sensors, increasing adoption of EVs, flexible and foldable displays, quantum computing. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced packaging solutions, low-k dielectrics, nanomaterials, high-performance polymers, bio-based electronics.



The growing preference for connected devices and smart technologies is anticipated to drive the expansion of the electronic chemicals and materials market in the future. The market is also expected to experience growth fueled by the surging demand for semiconductors.



Major companies in the electronic chemicals and materials market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as electronic-grade solvents, to address the rising demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and other high-tech applications. For example, in August 2024, Eastman Chemical Company, a US-based firm primarily engaged in the chemical industry, introduced a new electronic-grade solvent, EastaPure Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA), which is a high-purity solvent for semiconductor production. It is particularly effective for tasks like cleaning wafers and removing impurities that require rapid drying and dewatering. Its short drying time and excellent compatibility with polar resins make it ideal for electronic chemical cleansers and photoresist solvents.



Key players in the electronic chemicals and materials market are strategically collaborating to enhance their offerings and better serve their existing customer base. An example of such collaboration is Celanese Corporation's partnership with nScrypt Inc., announced in May 2023. Celanese Corporation, a US-based specialty materials and technology company, aims to advance the field of printed electronics by leveraging its Micromax Electronic Inks and Pastes in collaboration with nScrypt Inc. This collaboration is intended to bring innovative solutions and enhance the capabilities of electronic inks and pastes. By combining Celanese's extensive product portfolio with nScrypt's high-precision Factory in a Tool (FiT) series of production equipment, the partnership aims to provide breakthrough solutions in the printed electronics sector. nScrypt Inc., a US-based manufacturer specializing in micro-dispensing and 3D printing systems, will contribute its expertise to the collaboration.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronic chemicals and materials market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period. The regions covered in electronic chemicals and materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the electronic chemicals and materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Wafers; Atmospheric And Specialty Gases; Ancillary And Photoresist Chemicals; CMP Slurries And Pads; Other Products

2) By Application: Wafer Fabrication; Packaging

3) By End Users: Semiconductors; Others End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Wafers: Silicon Wafers; Compound Semiconductor Wafers; Wafer Backing Materials

2) By Atmospheric and Specialty Gases: Ultra-High-Purity (UHP) Gases; Specialty Gases; Process Gases

3) By Ancillary and Photoresist Chemicals: Photoresists; Developers and Strippers; Cleaning Solutions

4) By CMP Slurries and Pads: Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurries; CMP Pads

5) By Other Products: Dielectric Materials; Conductive Materials; Packaging Materials; Electronic Grade Solvents



Key Companies Profiled: Air Liquide; Albemarle Corporation; Ashland; Entegris Inc.; Hitachi Ltd.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $81.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $124.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Report

