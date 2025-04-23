Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Strategic Business Report 2025 Featuring Analysis of 27 Market Players

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools was valued at US$34.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market.



The growth in the automotive diagnostic scan tool market is driven by several factors that are reshaping the industry. The increasing complexity of vehicles, particularly with the rise of electric and hybrid powertrains, is a major driver, as these vehicles require advanced diagnostic tools that can handle the intricacies of their systems.

The expansion of the global automotive aftermarket, especially in emerging markets, is also propelling demand for diagnostic tools that are both affordable and versatile. Another significant factor is the growing adoption of connected cars, which generate vast amounts of data that can be analyzed using diagnostic tools to predict and prevent potential issues before they occur. The trend towards remote diagnostics, facilitated by advancements in wireless technology and cloud computing, is further expanding the market by allowing technicians to diagnose and repair vehicles from afar.

Additionally, regulatory pressures to reduce vehicle emissions and improve safety are driving the need for more sophisticated diagnostic tools that can ensure compliance with these standards. Finally, the increasing focus on customer satisfaction and the desire to reduce vehicle downtime are leading to greater investment in diagnostic technologies, as automakers and service providers seek to offer faster and more accurate repairs.



Segments: Workshop Equipment (Wheel Alignment Equipment, Exhaust Gas Analyzer, Paint Scan Equipment, Dynamometer, Other Workshop Equipment); End-Use (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wheel Alignment Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$15.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Exhaust Gas Analyzer segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $9.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Market Trends & Drivers

Rising Complexity of Vehicle Systems Drives Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Tools

Integration of Wireless Connectivity Propels Growth in Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions

Expansion of the Automotive Aftermarket Expands Addressable Market for Affordable Diagnostic Tools

Rising Awareness of Vehicle Health Monitoring Expands Market for Consumer-Grade Diagnostic Tools

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Strengthens Business Case for Specialized Diagnostic Tools

The Push Towards Remote Diagnostics Spurs Innovation in Wireless Diagnostic Tools

Consumer Expectations for Faster Repairs Drive Adoption of High-Efficiency Diagnostic Solutions

Rising Demand for Preventive Maintenance Sustains Growth in Diagnostic Tool Adoption

The Role of Mobile Apps in Making Diagnostic Tools More Accessible to Consumers

