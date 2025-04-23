Artax Biopharma to present Phase 2a data on Nck modulator AX-158, establishing novel mechanism of action in autoimmune disease at the 2025 SID Annual Meeting

Late breaker abstract presentation to showcase clinical validation of first-in-class oral small molecule AX-158 in cohort of patients with psoriasis

Full dataset to expand on previously announced topline results, reinforcing the potential of Nck modulation as a differentiated and transformative approach in autoimmune diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that an abstract on the safety, efficacy and biomarker results of its Phase 2a study evaluating Nck modulator AX-158 in patients with psoriasis was accepted as a late breaking oral presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting taking place May 7 – 10, 2025, in San Diego, California.

Dr. Chris VanDeusen, Chief Scientific Officer, will present “AX-158 Proof-of-Mechanism Safety Study: Evaluating a Novel T cell Receptor (TCR) Signal Modulator in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate Plaque Psoriasis (NCT05725057),” final abstract ID number LB1150, on May 9, 2025, in the Concurrent Mini-symposium 11: Late-Breaking Abstracts session taking place from 8:30 to 11:15 am PT in the Aqua D/E/F room of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel.

Members of the Artax Biopharma management team will be present at the meeting. Please reach out via contact@artaxbiopharma to set up a meeting or request a copy of the presentation.

About Artax Biopharma

Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Artax’s first-in-class oral small molecules aim to deliver immune system modulation without immunosuppression, potentially unlocking new treatment options as both monotherapy and in combination with other treatments. Artax Biopharma is based in the Boston area and raised funding from investors including Advent Life Sciences, Sound Bioventures, The Termeer Family Office, the Fuhrer Family Office and Columbus Venture Partners. For more info, see www.artaxbiopharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Nck modulation

We believe there is significant potential for Nck modulation to revolutionize treatment of T Cell-driven diseases. Immunomodulation maintains healthy control of the immune system, while addressing the underlying source of T Cell-driven diseases. Central to a well-functioning immune system is the T Cell Receptor (TCR). When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, it causes T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases. We believe the immunomodulation mechanism offered by our investigational agents holds broad potential to revolutionize how these T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases are addressed, while not impairing the ability of a patient’s immune system to function properly.

AX-158, our lead Nck modulator, has shown strong, broad cytokine modulation as well as modulation of mixed lymphocyte reactions. Good data on therapeutic efficacy with AX-158 were observed in murine models of self-antigen activation (EAE), with a prolonged pharmacodynamic effect in EAE, suggesting durable immune modulation. AX-158 showed no immunosuppression in models of strong antigen stimulation. Studies with AX-158 showed substantial preclinical evidence of activity in the Th 2 , Th 17 , Th 1 /Th 0 pathways, suggesting that applications could be quite broad across the autoimmune space.

For future clinical study inquiries: contact@artaxbiopharma.com

Contacts:

Maria Nichol, DPhil, EPA, CPA

Chief Business Officer

mnichol@artaxbiopharma.com

Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com