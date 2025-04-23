Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report incl. the Sustainability Report for 2024

Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2024 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se. We have chosen to integrate sustainability reporting into our annual report which we see as a natural step towards a more transparent and responsible business.

During 2024, Nilörn has continued to navigate through a dynamic and challenging market. As predicted at the beginning of the year, demand within the outdoor segment has stabilised throughout the year and returned to more normal levels, while the luxury segment faces some resistance. Despite general market uncertainty, where several fashion companies have undergone restructuring or bankruptcies, Nilörn has remained strong.

The Sustainability report shows the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible business. Through active sustainability work, we take responsibility, contribute to a better environment, become more resilient, create new business opportunities and strengthen relationships with customers, investors and employees.

The use of recycled materials and by offering certified materials such as OEKO-TEX®, FSC™, GRS and bluesign®, we ensure traceability and responsible sourcing. We aim to be a trusted partner for our customers on their journey towards a sustainable future and contribute to the transformation of the global fashion industry.

We are convinced that Nilorn is on the right path. The changes and improvements being implemented are making Nilörngruppen stronger and helping us to continue to create positive trends.

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 18:00 p.m., 23 April 2025

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

Attachments