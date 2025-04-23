EssilorLuxottica: Q1 2025 Revenue - Strong revenue growth in the first quarter

Strong revenue growth in the first quarter

Group’s revenue up 8.1% at current and 7.3% at constant exchange rates 1 in Q1

Sound growth in both PS and DTC channels, with comparable-store sales 3 up 8%

EMEA growing 10% at constant exchange rates 1 , equally boosted by the two channels

NA growing 4%, with solid trends in DTC and resilient demand in PS

Asia-Pacific up double digits, with myopia solutions strong in China

Ray-Ban Meta growing fast, with high penetration of Transitions

After the US and Italy, Nuance Audio launched in France and starting in the UK and Germany

Implementing measures to manage the impact of the US import duties

Paris, France (April 23, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 reached Euro 6,848 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.3% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2024 (+8.1% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “In the first quarter, we successfully maintained strong momentum, with all regions and businesses contributing to steady growth (in constant currency terms) – each playing an integral role in advancing our journey in the wearables and med-tech space. From the new six-year clinical data confirming long-term efficacy of Stellest in slowing myopia progression to the transformative Nuance Audio launch marking an entirely new category in the U.S., Italy and France, we are making significant strides toward our strategic goals. Our brands are showing the power of relevance like never before, including Ray-Ban Meta’s extraordinary trajectory, Oakley celebrating its 50th year of being the world’s favorite sport performance brand and Oliver Peoples extending its partnership with legend Roger Federer. At the heart of this momentum are our 200,000 dedicated colleagues, whose commitment and passion fuel our continued success. Their growing involvement as shareholders stands a powerful testament to their trust in our Company and the values that define us. In a time of uncertainty, we advance with purpose, ambition and confidence in the future we are building together”.

