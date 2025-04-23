Prepaid Cards Market to Cross $4 Billion by 2030 as Consumer Behavior Evolves - Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card-based Payments

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Prepaid Cards was valued at US$2.2 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Prepaid Cards market.



The market for prepaid cards has witnessed substantial growth, driven by their versatility and appeal to a broad demographic spectrum. They serve as an essential financial tool for consumers seeking to manage their spending effectively, especially those without access to traditional banking services. Additionally, businesses are increasingly adopting prepaid solutions for payroll purposes as they offer a cost-effective, secure, and convenient method to disburse salaries to employees, particularly those who are temporary or part-time. The global rise in digital payments has further amplified the demand for prepaid cards as they provide an easy-to-use, secure payment method for online transactions, catering to a growing population of digital consumers.



The growth in the prepaid cards market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behaviors. Enhanced security features such as EMV chips and biometrics have made prepaid cards more secure, addressing concerns over fraud and theft, and increasing their attractiveness to security-conscious users. Regulatory initiatives aimed at improving financial inclusion have promoted the adoption of prepaid cards as a bank account alternative for underserved populations. Furthermore, the shift towards digital and mobile banking solutions has facilitated easier loading and management of prepaid funds, appealing to tech-savvy consumers.



Segments: Type (Closed Loop, Open Loop).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Closed Loop segment, which is expected to reach US$2.3 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.1%. The Open Loop segment is also set to grow at 10.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $796.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.2% CAGR to reach $648.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Prepaid Cards Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AT&T, Inc., Bank of America, N.A., ADP, Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Axis Bank Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 691 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Prepaid Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

A Prelude to Prepaid Cards

Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card

Market Segments

Types of Prepaid Cards

Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments among Consumers

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Analysis by Geographic Region

World Prepaid Cards Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)

World Prepaid Cards Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2024-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa

Analysis by Segment

World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open Loop

Competitive Scenario

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Market Trends & Drivers

Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?

Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option

Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

