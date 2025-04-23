Email Encryption - Global Strategic Business Report 2025 Featuring Detailed Profiles of 42 Companies in the Market

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Email Encryption was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2030, marking a robust CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2030. This report provides a thorough analysis of market trends, determining factors, and forecasts to guide informed business strategies. Notably, the report highlights global tariff developments, examining their impact on the Email Encryption market.
Driving the market's growth are trends such as increased email usage, heightened data breach incidents, and stringent global data protection laws. As digital communication surges, secure email solutions become imperative. Moreover, the evolving threat landscape encourages the adoption of robust security measures like email encryption. These factors, along with regulatory compliance needs, are propelling market growth, establishing email encryption as a foundational element of cybersecurity strategies.
The report covers various market facets, highlighting significant growth in the On-Premise Deployment segment expected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030, and a 24.9% CAGR projected for Cloud Deployment. Regionally, the U.S. market is anticipated at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, with China's market expected to surge to USD 5.7 billion by 2030 at a 20.1% CAGR.
Report Scope
- Market Analysis: Insightful examination of the Global Email Encryption Market.
- Competitive Insights: Overview of key players like Cisco Systems, Entrust Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.
- Future Trends: Understanding significant trends influencing market growth.
- Actionable Insights: Identification of new revenue opportunities within the market.
The report further discusses tariff-adjusted forecasts, examining cost and supply chain impacts. Buyers receive complimentary updates, including final tariff influence evaluations aligning with trade agreements, thus refining cost projections and expanding country-specific analyses.
This comprehensive overview, combined with strategic insights on geographic shifts and supply chain dynamics, positions this report as an invaluable asset for stakeholders and decision-makers navigating the complexities of the Email Encryption market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Trends & Drivers
- Rising Concerns Over Data Breaches and Cyber-attacks Drive Adoption of Email Encryption
- Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements Propel Email Encryption Implementations
- Growth in Digital Communication in Healthcare Spurs Demand for Secure Email Solutions
- Technological Advancements in Encryption Algorithms Enhance Security Measures
- Expansion of Remote Work and Mobile Workforces Bolsters Email Encryption Necessity
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Email Security Solutions Sets the Stage for Advanced Protections
- Technological Shifts from On-premise to Cloud-based Email Encryption Services
- Growing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Demand for Cost-effective Encryption Solutions
Some of the 42 companies featured in this Email Encryption market report include:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Entrust Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- McAfee LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Proofpoint, Inc.
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- ZIX Corporation
