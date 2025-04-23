Email Encryption - Global Strategic Business Report 2025 Featuring Detailed Profiles of 42 Companies in the Market

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Email Encryption was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2030, marking a robust CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2030. This report provides a thorough analysis of market trends, determining factors, and forecasts to guide informed business strategies. Notably, the report highlights global tariff developments, examining their impact on the Email Encryption market.

Driving the market's growth are trends such as increased email usage, heightened data breach incidents, and stringent global data protection laws. As digital communication surges, secure email solutions become imperative. Moreover, the evolving threat landscape encourages the adoption of robust security measures like email encryption. These factors, along with regulatory compliance needs, are propelling market growth, establishing email encryption as a foundational element of cybersecurity strategies.

The report covers various market facets, highlighting significant growth in the On-Premise Deployment segment expected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030, and a 24.9% CAGR projected for Cloud Deployment. Regionally, the U.S. market is anticipated at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, with China's market expected to surge to USD 5.7 billion by 2030 at a 20.1% CAGR.

The report further discusses tariff-adjusted forecasts, examining cost and supply chain impacts. Buyers receive complimentary updates, including final tariff influence evaluations aligning with trade agreements, thus refining cost projections and expanding country-specific analyses.

This comprehensive overview, combined with strategic insights on geographic shifts and supply chain dynamics, positions this report as an invaluable asset for stakeholders and decision-makers navigating the complexities of the Email Encryption market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Trends & Drivers

Rising Concerns Over Data Breaches and Cyber-attacks Drive Adoption of Email Encryption

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements Propel Email Encryption Implementations

Growth in Digital Communication in Healthcare Spurs Demand for Secure Email Solutions

Technological Advancements in Encryption Algorithms Enhance Security Measures

Expansion of Remote Work and Mobile Workforces Bolsters Email Encryption Necessity

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Email Security Solutions Sets the Stage for Advanced Protections

Technological Shifts from On-premise to Cloud-based Email Encryption Services

Growing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Demand for Cost-effective Encryption Solutions

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Email Encryption market report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Entrust Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Proofpoint, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

ZIX Corporation

