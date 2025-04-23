Automotive Refinish Coating Market Size to Hit USD 25.59 Billion by 2034, says Towards chem and Materials Consultants

Ottawa, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive refinish coating market size was valued at USD 13.19 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 25.59 billion by 2034, in 2024 Asia Pacific held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 46.19% share and holds a USD 6.09 billion market value for the year. a study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. The automotive refinish coating market is experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by the rising trend of vehicle customization, continual advancements in coating not only enhance the aesthetics appeal of vehicles but also provide essential protection against environmental wear and damage.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/download-brochure/5507

Market Overview

The automotive refinish coating market is accelerating steadily, propelled by the increasing demand for vehicle restoration, customization, and protection. As more consumers invest in personal vehicles and seek to maintain their aesthetic appeal, the need for high-performance coatings continues to rise. In parallel, advancements in eco-friendly formulations and rising environmental awareness are reshaping the market landscape.

From collision repairs to creative restyling, refinish coatings are becoming essential in both utility and design. Moreover, the market is being shaped by evolving environment regulations, technological innovations, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. The expansion of body shops and repair centers worldwide further contributes to the markets strong outlook.

Automotive Refinish Coating Market Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific automotive refinish coating market size was valued at USD 6.09 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 to 2034.

The Asia Pacific dominated the automotive refinish coating market Share of 46.19% in 2024. The growth is seen by increasing emphasis on vehicle maintenance and vehicle customization demand in the region.

The North America is anticipated to have significant growth in the automotive refinish coating market in the forecasted period. The increase in focus on innovative technologies like UV-Cured and low-VOC coating helps in the market growth significantly.

By resin, the polyurethane segment dominated the market share of 46.85% in in 2024. The rising demand for durable, flexible, and chemical-resistant coatings drives the polyurethane segment to grow.

By resin, the acrylic segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the market during the forecasted period. The quick drying properties and cost-effective application help grow the segment significantly.

By technology, the solvent-borne bran segment dominated the automotive refinish coating market in 2024. The strong adhesion and fast drying of the coating in harsh conditions increase the demand and help in the growth of the market.

By technology, the water-borne segment is anticipated to grow in the forecasted period. The increasing environmental concerns and demand for sustainable products drive the market growth.

By product, the basecoat segment dominated the market in 2024. The availability of the product in varied forms and a range of applications, and customization provided drives the market.

By product, the topcoat segment is anticipated to grow in the forecasted period. The corrosion resistance and smoothing out surface imperfections properties drive the growth of the market.

By vehicle age, the <5-age segment dominated the market share of 55.19% in 2024. The rising awareness towards the environmentally friendly coatings solution accelerates the growth of the segment.

By vehicle age, 5-10 year expects significant growth in the automotive refinish coating market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for modern material coatings drives the demand for the segment.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com | +1 804 441 9344

Automotive Refinish Coating Formulation

An important factor for automotive refinish that never changes is customer satisfaction. One way to ensure satisfaction is with a high quality, fully optimized coating product, and manufacturing a high-quality coating starts with the formulation. Most automotive coating systems consist of three parts: primer, base coat, and top coat.

Primer



Many of the lightweight plastics used in automobiles today are notoriously difficult to adhere to. Primers are used to prepare a surface for a coating to ensure adequate adhesion. These formulations typically consist of a binder resin, a solvent, and additives to improve wetting & surface area. The binder resin in a primer system must be able to bond to low energy surfaces and improve surface energy for subsequent coatings.

Basecoat



When most people think of automotive paint they are thinking of a basecoat. The basecoat is what provides the color to an automotive coating system. A basecoat formulation consists of a binder resin, pigments or pigment dispersion, solvent, and additives to improve wetting & leveling. Ensuring maximum pigment wetting and proper pigment orientation is critical to manufacturing a high-quality basecoat.

Topcoat



Once the basecoat is applied that beautiful paint job needs to be protected; this is where the topcoat comes into play. Topcoats or lacquers are applied over a basecoat and are typically hard, glossy coatings that are resistant to moisture, chemicals, UV, abrasion, and temperature. A typical topcoat formulation consists again of a binder resin, solvent, and wetting / leveling aids. It is incredibly important that the binder resin for a topcoat provide optimal durability to ensure a long lasting automotive refinish coating system.

Automotive Refinish Coating Market in key Trends

Eco-friendly Approach: Sustainability has emerged as a pivotal trend in the automative refinish coatings market. Manufactures are increasingly shifting towards low-VOC, waterborne, and UV-curved coatings to comply with stringent environmental regulations. The push for greener alternatives is driven by both regulatory requirements and rising consumer preference for environmentally responsible solutions.

Sustainability has emerged as a pivotal trend in the automative refinish coatings market. Manufactures are increasingly shifting towards low-VOC, waterborne, and UV-curved coatings to comply with stringent environmental regulations. The push for greener alternatives is driven by both regulatory requirements and rising consumer preference for environmentally responsible solutions. Technological Advancements: The market is being transformed by innovations such as nanotechnology, smart coatings, and advanced polymer systems. These innovations offer improved scratch resistance, faster drying times, and enhanced finished quality. Automation in painting processes and the integration of digital color-matching tools also optimizing application precision and operational efficiency.

The market is being transformed by innovations such as nanotechnology, smart coatings, and advanced polymer systems. These innovations offer improved scratch resistance, faster drying times, and enhanced finished quality. Automation in painting processes and the integration of digital color-matching tools also optimizing application precision and operational efficiency. Governments Initiatives: Regulatory bodies across the globe are introducing guidelines to minimize the environmental impact of solvent-based coatings. Government incentives for adopting eco-friendly and energy-efficient technologies are encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D, thereby accelerating the development and adoption of sustainable coatings.

Regulatory bodies across the globe are introducing guidelines to minimize the environmental impact of solvent-based coatings. Government incentives for adopting eco-friendly and energy-efficient technologies are encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D, thereby accelerating the development and adoption of sustainable coatings. Rising Investment: the investment by key players in expanding production capacity, enhancing distribution networks, and developing sustainable product portfolio indicate a robust growth trajectory.

Limitations and challenges in Automotive Refinish Coating Market

High cost of ecofriendly products: Sustainable coating solutions often come at a premium, which may discourage adoption in cost-sensitive regions.

Sustainable coating solutions often come at a premium, which may discourage adoption in cost-sensitive regions. Complexity in color matching: Reproducing exact color shades, especially on older or faded vehicles, remains a significant technical challenge.

Reproducing exact color shades, especially on older or faded vehicles, remains a significant technical challenge. Skilled labor shortage: The advanced coatings require specialized skills, and a lack of trained professionals can hinder quality and efficiency.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Report @ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/price/5507

Regional Analysis:

What Makes Asia Lead the Way in Automotive Coating Industry?

Asia-pacific dominated the market in 2024, due to its robust automotive industry, expanding vehicle fleet, and growing middle class population. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are the top contributors in the region. These nations exhibit high vehicle ownership, increasing accident rates and growing consumer appetite for aesthetic enhancements and customization. Moreover, the presence of major automotive manufacturers and a surge in body shop establishments contribute to sustained demand for high-performance refinish coatings. The region is also witnessing a rise in eco-conscious practices, with stricter regulations driving the shift towards low-VOC and waterborne coatings.

Top Countries in Asia Pacific’s Automotive Refinish Coating Market:

China: Largest automative market with a booming aftermath repair industry

Largest automative market with a booming aftermath repair industry India: Rapid vehicle ownership growth and rising demand for repair/ customization.

Rapid vehicle ownership growth and rising demand for repair/ customization. Japan: Technologically advanced with strong aftermath and eco-friendly initiatives

Technologically advanced with strong aftermath and eco-friendly initiatives Thailan: Strong automative manufacturing base and increasing experts.

Why North America is Speeding Towards Sustainability?

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the automotive refinish coatings market. The United States and Canada are at the forefront, with a sharp increase in vehicle repair and maintenance activities. Key drivers include the growing number of on-road vehicles, heightened consumer interest in vehicle restoration, and rapid technological adoption in refinishing process. Additionally, stringent environmental norms and governmental incentives are encouraging manufacturing sustainable and high-efficiency coatings. A well -established automotive aftermarket and rising investments in research and development further amplify the region’s potential growth.

Key Factors to Support the Market’s Expansion in North America:

Increasing need for repairs and refinishing services.

Well-developed repair infrastructure and body shops.

Adoption of technology

Push towards low VOC and sustainable formulations.

Customizations and styling trends boosting demand.



Segment Outlook

By Resin Type

The polyurethane segment dominated the market in 2024, the market is experiencing growth due to its high resistance to abrasion, corrosion, and harsh environmental conditions, polyurethane-based coatings provide a superior glossy finish and robust protection, making them ideal for premium automotive refinishing. Their compatibility with both metallic and plastic surfaces further strengthens their dominance.

However, the acrylic segment is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting period, due to growing demand for lightweight, cost-efficient coatings that offer ease of application and faster drying times. With advancements in water-based formulations, acrylics are becoming increasingly viable for eco-friendly automotive refinishing solutions, particularly in regions with strict environmental regulations.

By Technology

Solvent borne segment dominated the market in 2024, the market is experiencing growth due to their exceptional adhesion, color consistency, and ability to perform well in diverse climatic conditions. They are especially preferred in regions with humid or unpredictable weather, where water-borne alternatives may face challenges in application. However, environmental concerns and stringent government regulations regarding VOC emissions are gradually shifting the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Water borne coatings segment is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting period, due to their reduced environmental impact and safer usage. These coatings are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and are being increasingly adopted by body shops and manufacturers aiming to comply with green policies while maintaining high-quality standards.

By Product

The basecoats segment dominated the market in 2024, the market is experiencing growth due to defining the visual identity of a vehicle, contributing to its aesthetic appeal through rich color, depth, and texture. As consumer preference shifts towards customization and unique styling, basecoats continue to see strong demand.

However, the topcoats segment is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting period, due to rising expectations for protective finishes. These coatings enhance durability, provide UV resistance, and shield the underlying paint from environmental damage. As awareness about vehicle care grows, more consumers are opting for high-performance topcoats to prolong the lifespan and appearance of their vehicles.

By Vehicle

5> years age of vehicles dominated the market in 2024, the market is experiencing growth due to newer vehicles are more inclined to invest in maintenance and cosmetic upgrades to preserve resale value and aesthetic appeal. Consumers are looking for ways to extend the lifespan and appearance of their vehicles without investing in full-scale replacements, which bodes well for this segment’s future growth.

On the other hand, the 5-10 years bracket is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting period, as Vehicles in this range are more prone to surface damage due to prolonged use and minor accidents. As the average vehicle ownership period increases worldwide, this age group is expected to fuel demand for cost-effective, restorative coating solutions.

Join now to access the latest chemicals and materials in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/get-an-annual-membership

Browse More Insights of Towards Chem and Materials:

Coating Resins Market : The global coating resins market size was valued at USD 59.71 bn in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 105.43 bn by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The was valued at USD 59.71 bn in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 105.43 bn by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Powder Coatings Market : The global powder coatings market size was valued at USD 17.25 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 30.46 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global was valued at USD 17.25 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 30.46 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Concrete Floor Coatings Market: The global concrete floor coatings market size was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 8.53 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2025 to 2034.

The was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 8.53 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2025 to 2034. Flat Glass Coatings Market : The global concrete floor coatings market size was reached at USD 3.91 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach around USD 14.75 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.20% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global was reached at USD 3.91 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach around USD 14.75 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.20% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Pipe Coatings Market: The global pipe coatings market size was valued at USD 9.95 billion in 2024 and is growing to approximately USD 16.84 billion by 2034, with a developing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global was valued at USD 9.95 billion in 2024 and is growing to approximately USD 16.84 billion by 2034, with a developing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Anti-fingerprint Coating Market : The global anti-fingerprint coating market size is calculated at USD 1.54 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.65 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 2.91 billion by 2034, expanding at healthy CAGR of 6.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The is calculated at USD 1.54 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.65 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 2.91 billion by 2034, expanding at healthy CAGR of 6.54% between 2025 and 2034. Nanocoatings Market : The global nanocoatings market size accounted for USD 16.93 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 20.10 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 94.40 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.75% from 2025 to 2034.

The accounted for USD 16.93 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 20.10 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 94.40 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.75% from 2025 to 2034. Self-Healing Coatings Market : The global self-healing coatings market size accounted for USD 3.21 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.12 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 39.16 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 28.42% from 2025 to 2034.

Automotive Refinish Coating Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

Berger Paints India Limited

Cabot Corporation

Clariant

NOROO Paint & Coatings co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Recent Development

In April 2025, Nippon Paint, a global leader in automotive refinishing solutions introduced premium coatings and innovative services to meet the country's growing demand for high-quality automotive refinishing. The company has opened a new office and launched exclusive products, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Nepal's automotive sector, as per the press release.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Resin

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Others

By Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

Others



By Product

Primer

Basecoat

Topcoat

Fillers

Others



By Vehicle Age

<5

5 to 10

>10



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/price/5507

About Us

Towards Chem and Materials is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions across the chemical and materials industries. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor |