Brain Tumor Therapeutics: 2025 Global Strategic Business Report

The global market for Brain Tumor Therapeutics was valued at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the MRI segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.8%. The CT Scan segment is also set to grow at 10.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $573.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR to reach $715 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured):

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

iTeos Therapeutics SA

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Navinta LLC

NextSource Biotechnology, LLC

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Novartis International AG

NovoCure Ltd. (Channel Islands)

Tocagen, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

