Best Social Casinos: VegasGems Voted Best US Real Money Social Casino

Social casinos have gained traction recently, and VegasGems Casino currently tops the list. This year, the operator is elated after emerging as the best real-money social casino, a landmark win that follows several partnerships with top game providers and a commitment to reliable customer service.

VegasGems has managed to pull a crowd as a sweepstakes casino with its risk-free entertainment in the gambling scene. Using virtual currencies, players can enjoy unlimited gameplay without making any deposits. Available currencies include shards and gems; shards let you play without any financial risk, allowing you to refine your gaming skills. Conversely, gems offer tangible rewards and can be won by playing casino games like slots and table games.

Essentially, the core of VegasGems' operations is the ability to offer entertainment to players from all walks of life. The casino offers unlimited gaming services to seasoned players and newbies. New players looking to hone their gaming skills can do so without financial commitment.

On the other hand, pros looking to redeem their winnings can try their luck in the countless games available. This has contributed immensely to its influx and retention of players, making it a preferred sweepstakes casino destination.

VegasGems offers the most seamless and straightforward sign-up process. This has been pivotal in ensuring accessibility and inclusivity. Players who wish to play can easily sign up as follows:

Click here to be taken to the VegasGems sign-up page. Enter your email address and verify. Create a strong password. Key in your basic information. Choose your preferred username and get started.

While sweepstakes casinos operate under different legal structures than traditional casinos, it's important to note that the safety and security of your data are not compromised. VegasGems utilizes SSL encryption to safeguard your data and transaction records and deter unauthorized access.

“We recognize that cybersecurity threats and identity theft cases pose a significant challenge to casino operations. VegasGems strives to counter this using the latest technological advancements to bolster our casinos’ security.”

One of the most compelling aspects of VegasGems casinos is its vast array of casino games. Being a risk-free casino does not come at the expense of limited gaming options. Different slots, table games, and scratchcard games offer diverse gameplay. Remarkably, all the games and rewards are based on the Provably Fair System. This means that results are fair and not based on who is playing or how much they spend.

In addition, partnerships with renowned game providers have been their greatest feat, as they can offer the best casino games in the market. Game providers on board include Net Gaming, Habanero, Evoplay, Softquo, and 3 Oaks, among a few others. These are major players in developing casino games and can be trusted to bring fair games with quality graphics and gameplay mechanics.

Above all, VegasGems is keen on endorsing responsible gaming, which creates safer communities. To ensure players remain in control, the operator has implemented key measures. These include measures to protect minors and enable players to remain in control. In addition, the operator provides self-exclusion options or complete account closure.

“We believe it's our responsibility to let our customers enjoy while on our platform and remain aware of the risks associated with online gaming. Therefore, we’ve put in the relevant tools to help you always remain in control.”

With more users turning to mobile phones, VegasGems has all its games optimized for mobile use. Android players can access the casino on Chrome, while iOS users can use Safari. There is no app currently, but all the games load perfectly on mobile browsers.

Social casinos are redefining online gaming, especially in jurisdictions where gambling is illegal. VegasGems is at the forefront of offering a safe and legally compliant platform. With continued top-notch customer support, a sizable game list, and responsible gaming, VegasGem is poised to remain on top for a long time.

VegasGems keeps all its customers up-to-date on important news and exclusive offers across its social media channels. Follow its pages for all the details and updates.

