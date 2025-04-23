Voda Cleaning & Restoration Emerges as Fastest-Growing Water Restoration Franchise in North America

Madison, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison, Wisconsin -

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Voda Cleaning & Restoration has emerged as North America's fastest-growing cleaning and restoration franchise. Offering end-to-end water damage restoration services, the company combines cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer care to set a new industry benchmark.

When disaster strikes, Voda Cleaning & Restoration acts swiftly, dispatching highly trained specialists to mitigate water damage in residential and commercial properties. To assess properties for damage and safety, these technicians employ drying techniques and moisture detection tools to prevent long-term structural issues and mold growth.

A full-service carpet/floor cleaning and restoration company with years of industry experience, Voda Cleaning & Restoration has delivered various solutions to over 10,000 customers. From deep floor cleaning to disaster recovery, the company has the expertise to keep homes and businesses clean, fresh, and free from damage.

Beyond emergency restoration, the company provides professional carpet cleaning services to rejuvenate and extend the life of carpets. Prioritizing health and safety, it uses eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaning solutions to remove deep-seated dirt, allergens, and stains without harsh chemicals. These products are carefully selected to be safe for families, pets, employees, and the environment, while delivering powerful cleaning and restoration results and ensuring a healthier indoor environment.

"Our certified technicians are highly trained, courteous, and dedicated to meeting your cleaning and restoration needs. When we're called into action, we take it seriously, treating your time and space with the same respect we would our own. Our people leave nothing behind but a radiant and clean space so our clients can get back to living and working," said Voda Cleaning & Restoration CEO, Dan Claps.

With Voda Cleaning & Restoration, customer satisfaction is a top priority. Whether routine maintenance or post-flood recovery, its team of IICRC-certified technicians is committed to delivering exceptional service using the latest technology and best industry practices. Its track record of outstanding results and over 4,000 5-star reviews attest to its reputation for service excellence.

Entrepreneurs seeking a lucrative business venture can capitalize on Voda's proven cleaning and restoration franchise model. With comprehensive training, marketing support, and a scalable business framework, franchisees benefit from a turnkey operation in a high-demand industry. The brand's rapid expansion underscores its market potential in what is now recognized as a recession-resistant industry.

"As the fastest-growing water restoration franchise in North America, our mission is to make life easier for those responsible for creating inviting, healthy spaces where people live, work, and do business. Our vision is to use environmentally friendly and non-toxic cleaning solutions to elevate industry standards nationwide," said Claps.

The cleaning and restoration industry is worth over $300 billion and boasts a 5% YOY growth. Data shows that some 14,000 people experience water damage daily, making this a viable business option with multiple service offerings and revenue streams, such as carpet cleaning, water damage restoration, hardwood floor cleaning and polishing, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, odor and mold mitigation, and more.

The company recognizes the importance of innovation, proven methodologies, and customer satisfaction to sustain franchisee growth. Integrating the latest restoration technology and maintaining rigorous service standards ensures the franchise program's high-profit potential, making it an attractive investment for aspiring business owners.

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2023, Voda Cleaning & Restoration has become North America's fastest-growing water damage restoration service. With a strong franchise model, Voda offers entrepreneurs a proven business opportunity in the high-demand restoration industry. As it expands its presence to provide top-tier solutions to more residential and commercial customers, Voda Cleaning & Restoration remains a trusted name in disaster recovery and property restoration.

Voda Cleaning & Restoration offers a wide range of carpet/floor cleaning and restoration services, providing a #anewlevelofclean for both residential and commercial customers nationwide. With more than 200 franchises awarded to date, their mission is to make life easier for those responsible for creating inviting, healthy spaces where people live, work and do business. Voda leverages a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art technology to provide the best customer service in the space and builds lasting relationships with its customers. To learn more about owning a Voda franchise, visit myvodafranchise.com.

