[Latest] Global Private 5G Network Market Size/Share Worth USD 102.52 Billion by 2034 at a 40.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Private 5G Network Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense, Enterprises & Campus, Mining, Healthcare/Hospitals, Oil & Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Smart Cities, Entertainment/Program Making & Special Events (PMSE), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Private 5G Network Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.55 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 102.52 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 40.2% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Private 5G Network Market Overview

The private 5G market is expanding fast as companies increasingly require secure, low-latency, and specialized connectivity to empower digital transformation. Manufacturing, logistics, mining, and healthcare industries are adopting private 5G networks for automation, real-time monitoring, and improved data analysis. In Germany alone, the government has granted thousands of permits for local use of 5G to firms to spur innovation in industrial IoT and smart factories.

Likewise, Japan’s “Beyond 5G Promotion Strategy” is focusing on enterprise deployment of private networks in pursuit of industry competitiveness and innovation. In the US, technology majors are joining forces with telecommunication operators to offer private 5G-as-a-service, making the technology accessible to mid-sized businesses. These initiatives are a part of an international shift in which the public and private sectors collaborate to bring flexible, high-performance connectivity as per enterprise requirements.

Private 5G Network Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Industrial Automation Requirement: Industrial automation involves integrating the latest technologies like robotics, IoT, and AI to streamline manufacturing and production processes. Private 5G networks provide the high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connectivity needed to sustain these technologies, facilitating real-time data exchange and control in industries. For example, in January 2025, Siemens increased its industrial-grade private 5G infrastructure capacity to handle as many as 24 radio units—each on a 5,000 m² coverage area—delivering secure, mission-critical connectivity for massive industrial zones. First launched in Germany in 2023, it’s currently available in six European countries and Brazil, with another global launch planned for 2025. With the compact Scalance MUB852-1 5G router, the solution is a plug-and-play integration into Siemens automation, offering manufacturers in the pharma, mining, food and beverage, and other industries a secure, scalable, and user-friendly network for integrating smart devices and making real-time decisions.

Random Data Security Risks: The more businesses handle higher volumes of sensitive data, the more fears of data breaches and cyberattacks have escalated. Private 5G networks guarantee enhanced security alternatives, allowing businesses to gain greater control of their network equipment and data, thus limiting possible risk. For example, in March 2025, a Trend Micro and CTOne’s report states that although increased adoption of AI-based security products is observed, most organizations do not have the CT capabilities to protect private 5G networks. Though increased adoption is witnessed in vertical industries such as energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, high costs, false positives, and the absence of internal skills are concerns that remain. Only 20% of these industries have CT security teams, typically relying on CTOs or CIOs for management, despite their tight budgets. The study demands a combination of AI and deep technical expertise to secure it effectively. CTOne offers AI-driven solutions to fill the skills gap and improve security for private 5G networks.

Smart Infrastructure Projects: Smart infrastructure projects involve the use of digital technology to integrate with physical infrastructure, like transport systems and utilities, to support efficiency and service delivery. Private 5G networks provide the basis for these kinds of projects, which have high-capacity and high-reliability connectivity. For example, in April 2025, U Mobile picked Huawei and ZTE to construct Malaysia’s second 5G network, to cover 80% of the population in the first year and 90% of inhabited places in the second year, undercutting state-run Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).The move to collaborate with the Chinese suppliers followed a tender process in which only Huawei and ZTE replied to U Mobile’s tender invitation. U Mobile’s 5G network will focus on major sites such as transportation centers, hospitals, smart cities, and data centers, with plans for complete indoor coverage. The action comes on the heels of the government’s plan to end DNB’s monopoly and bring in competition in the 5G market, with U Mobile set to finish the rollout by mid-2026 without further government injections.

Private 5G Network Market: SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The market for private 5G networks offers ultra-high speed, low latency, and high reliability, enabling seamless connectivity for mission-critical use cases. They provide added security and control, and therefore are suitable for industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. Value creation occurs when we configure network settings according to each use case. The networks also facilitate advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and automation. Overall, they equip businesses with higher operating efficiency and potential for innovation.

Weaknesses: The premium installation cost in the beginning, which encompasses infrastructure and spectrum, could be a constraint for small and medium-sized businesses. Specialized skills in deployment and administration add to dependency on skilled human resources. Technical complexity and time-consuming integration with the current legacy system are also limiting factors. Lower awareness and undefined ROI in specific geographies limit adoption. Multijurisdictional, patchwork-style regulation across geographies complicates global rollout plans.

Opportunities: Increased demand for digitalization, real-time analytics, and automation drives demand for private 5G. New economies are embracing new network architecture, leading to new market opportunities. Increasing IoT and edge computing result in scalable applications. Collaboration between the government and enterprises can trigger infrastructure development. Advances in AI-based network management and slicing further enlarge future opportunities.

Threats: Public 5G and Wi-Fi 6 are perceived as cost-saving options for some use cases. Cybersecurity risks increase as network complexity mounts. Economic downturns can also slow down private infrastructure investments. Relying on a few large vendors also increases lock-in and decreases flexibility risks. Delayed or conflicting regulation and inconsistent spectrum policies may also slow down deployment timelines.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Private 5G Network Market Regional Analysis

The Private 5G Network Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America, and particularly the United States, has led the way with the adoption of private 5G networks. The focus on technology development in the region, as well as enormous spending on infrastructure, has made private 5G deployment across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics possible. For instance, in January 2025, SNS Telecom & IT predicted that 5G would be the top technology in U.S. digital industrialization by 2027, replacing 4G LTE in the enterprise market, and U.S. private networking space would reach more than $3.7 billion. Manufacturing is the largest private cellular business worldwide, according to STL Partners.

Europe: European countries have exhibited increasing interest in private 5G networks for improving industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and digitalization. Germany, the UK, and Sweden are investing in private 5G to boost healthcare, transportation, and energy sectors. In May 2024, for example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered Europe’s 5G space via a historic deal with Telefónica Germany, making it the first cloud provider in the public sphere to host a mobile operator’s 5G core network. Under the agreement, one million 5G customers will be migrated to AWS infrastructure, followed by a target to move up to 40% of Telefónica’s 45 million German customers by 2025–2026. Developed with Nokia’s software, the cloud-native core is designed to reduce costs, increase scalability, and simplify updates. The action is a major shift in telecom infrastructure and puts AWS in a position to capitalize on the growing $108.7 billion telecom cloud market by 2030.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is leading the global private 5G network market, driven by rapid industrialization, government initiatives, and a strong focus on digital transformation. Those such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leaders, using private 5G for manufacturing, healthcare, and smart city use cases. For instance, in July 2024, PLDT was said to have hired Nokia to provide 5G private wireless network solutions to its enterprise customers, as the Philippine telco player continues to build its presence in the high-value enterprise market in line with its ongoing quest to acquire new subscribers across all market segments.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region is gradually adopting private 5G networks with an overall aim of enhancing connectivity across sectors like oil and gas, mining, and agriculture. Government-supported initiatives and partnerships with global technology vendors are key drivers in the adoption of private 5G throughout this region. For example, in July 2024, in the UAE, e& and ADNOC are jointly developing the energy sector’s largest private 5G wireless network, covering 11,000 square kilometers. Due to be completed in 2025, the high-speed network will link ADNOC’s onshore and offshore facilities, incorporating AI solutions for automating processes, enhancing efficiency, cutting emissions, and boosting safety. It is estimated to add value worth $1.5 billion (AED5.5 billion) over its first half-decade through autonomous operation facilitation and maximization of production. The network will transfer more than 12,000 well and pipeline data to control rooms, providing end-to-end operations visibility and real-time recommendations.

Browse the full “Private 5G Network Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense, Enterprises & Campus, Mining, Healthcare/Hospitals, Oil & Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Smart Cities, Entertainment/Program Making & Special Events (PMSE), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/private-5g-network-market/





List of the prominent players in the Private 5G Network Market:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Deutsche Telekom Group

AT&T Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Verizon Communications

Altiostar

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

Mavenir

T-Systems International GmbH

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Others

The Private 5G Network Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Spectrum

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

By Application

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Defense

Enterprises & Campus

Mining

Healthcare/Hospitals

Oil & Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Entertainment/Program Making & Special Events (PMSE)

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

