Investors who lost money on SoundHound AI, Inc.(SOUN) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - SOUN

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SOUN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/soundhound-ai-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=144437&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 10, 2024 to March 3, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company’s ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound’s reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 27, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/soundhound-ai-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=144437&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SOUN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 27, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903