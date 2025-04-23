BitMart Announces Leadership Transition: Sheldon Xia to Group President, Nenter Chow Appointed Global CEO

Mahe, Seychelles, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, today announced a strategic leadership transition. Founder Sheldon Xia will assume the role of Group President, effective immediately, while Nenter (Nathan) Chow has been appointed as the company’s new Global CEO. This change positions BitMart for its next phase of growth and innovation in 2025.

In his new capacity as Group President, Sheldon Xia will focus on BitMart’s long-term strategy, product innovation, and continued enhancement of platform security. “As BitMart enters its next chapter, I look forward to concentrating on our long-term vision, accelerating innovation, and ensuring our platform’s security remains paramount,” said Xia. “This transition allows me to devote my energy to strategic initiatives and product breakthroughs while entrusting our day-to-day leadership to Nenter.” Xia, who founded BitMart in 2017, will remain closely involved in guiding the company’s direction and upholding its commitment to a user-first, secure trading experience.

Nenter Chow brings a unique blend of Web3 and traditional finance expertise to his new role as Global CEO. As a former Partner at Animoca Ventures, Chow led investments in notable blockchain projects such as Monad, The Open Network (TON), Berachain, and Titan Content. Prior to his work in the Web3 space, he amassed over 17 years of experience in investment banking at institutions including JP Morgan, MUFG, and ICBC. Chow has extensive cross-border experience bridging Eastern and Western markets, having been involved in initiatives like Digital Dubai’s Web3 investor workshops and the SuiHub accelerator program in the Middle East. This diverse background positions him well to expand BitMart’s global reach and foster innovation across different regions.

With this leadership change, BitMart also reaffirmed its strategic roadmap for 2025. The company is expanding into high-potential emerging markets (such as MENA and Latin America), scaling up its suite of AI-powered trading tools and analytics features, strengthening its institutional service offerings, and enhancing the overall Web3 user experience on its platform. BitMart aims to serve as a gateway to Web3, bridging today’s crypto economy with tomorrow’s decentralized future. These initiatives underscore BitMart’s commitment to making crypto trading more accessible, intelligent, and secure for a global user base.

“I am honored to lead BitMart at this pivotal time for the industry,” said Nenter Chow, BitMart’s incoming Global CEO. “Under Sheldon’s leadership, BitMart has grown into a world-class platform with a vibrant community. I intend to build on this strong foundation by accelerating our growth in key markets and leveraging emerging technologies like AI to better serve our users. We will continue to enhance our offerings for both retail and institutional clients, and bridge communities across the East and West to solidify BitMart as the premier gateway to the Web3 world. I’m excited to work with the team as we execute our 2025 roadmap and beyond.”

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.