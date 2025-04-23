Daxtra Brings AI-Powered Recruitment Expertise to Becker’s Healthcare CHRO + Workforce Forum

RICHMOND, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem

WHAT: Will sponsor the upcoming Becker’s Healthcare Chief Human Resources Officer + Workforce Forum.

WHEN: The forum will be held on Tuesday, April 29, during Becker’s Healthcare 15th Annual Meeting, which is taking place Monday, April 28 – Thursday, May 1, 2025.

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency

151 E Wacker Drive

Chicago, Ill.

For event information, visit https://conferences.beckershospitalreview.com/april-annual-meeting-2025/CHRO_WorkforceForum .

DETAILS:

Healthcare CHROs face growing pressure to fill roles quickly, often across dozens of open positions, while dealing with burnout, turnover and a shrinking qualified labor pool. During Becker’s Healthcare Chief Human Resources Officer + Workforce Forum, the Daxtra team will be available to discuss TalentFlow , its latest AI-driven hiring platform, designed to help healthcare systems instantly find and engage qualified candidates for clinical and non-clinical roles. Daxtra’s newest platform, TalentFlow, brings agentic AI to the forefront of high-volume hiring, helping teams instantly identify, screen and engage top talent across systems, roles and regions. Built for speed and scale, TalentFlow empowers recruiters to meet urgent hiring needs while improving candidate quality.

Forum attendees interested in learning more about TalentFlow by Daxtra are encouraged to contact Barbara Kovacs or Colin Kinser to schedule a meeting. For more information, including registration, visit https://conferences.beckershospitalreview.com/april-annual-meeting-2025/CHRO_WorkforceForum .

About Daxtra

Daxtra delivers AI-powered recruitment automation at scale, helping global organizations find, match and engage top talent faster. With intelligent search, multilingual parsing, and now TalentFlow—its workflow automation engine—Daxtra transforms high-volume hiring for healthcare, staffing and enterprise talent teams. Founded in 2002, Daxtra supports customers globally with offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.