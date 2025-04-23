ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Ibotta, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – IBTA

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: New York, N.Y., April 23, 2025. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 16, 2025.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ibotta securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Ibotta class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=36526 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 16, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”). Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with another large customer, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract. Rather than disclosing the very real risk of a major client walking away at any time, Ibotta provided boilerplate warnings concerning the importance of maintaining ongoing relationships with their clients. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

