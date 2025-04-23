XRP News: XploraDEX Token Distribution Is Now Live—Only 6 Days Window Period Left to Join $XPL Presale

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The race is on as the XploraDEX $XPL token distribution goes live, marking a major milestone in what is shaping up to be XRPL’s most innovative DeFi launch. With just 6 days remaining in the presale, early adopters are moving fast to secure their tokens before the window closes for good.

XploraDEX has gained massive traction for being the first AI-powered decentralized exchange built natively on the XRP Ledger. Designed to deliver intelligent trade execution, predictive analytics, and real-time automation, XploraDEX is reshaping what on-chain trading can look like for everyday users and advanced traders alike.

Token distribution began earlier this week and is now in full swing. Thousands of wallets are being funded with $XPL as part of the 7-day rollout plan. The response? Electric. From DeFi veterans to XRPL newcomers, the demand has reached new highs, and on-chain activity is surging.

What’s Happening Now:

$XPL tokens are actively being distributed to early supporters

98% of the token allocation has already been claimed

Final 6 days of the presale are live

Staking pools and governance modules launch post-distribution

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. As distribution rolls out and the platform prepares for public activation, the final window for presale access is rapidly closing. The next time $XPL hits the spotlight, it will be on live markets—and at a premium.

If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, this is your moment. Token distribution is happening in real time. The presale ends in 6 days. And after that, the early entry advantage disappears forever.

