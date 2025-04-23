GWM Unveils its Global Strategy at Auto Shanghai 2025: From China’s GWM to a Global Brand

Baoding, China , April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 23, 2025, the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition officially opened. GWM unveiled its exhibition at Hall 7.1, covering over 6,500 square meters, presenting two core product clusters: “Smart Tech Lifestyle,” featuring HAVAL, WEY, and ORA, and “Off-Road Powerhouse,” highlighting TANK, POER, and SOUO Motorcycles. Together, these offerings demonstrated the brand’s diverse appeal.

At the event, GWM President Mu Feng delivered a keynote address themed “From the Great Wall to Global GWM”, during which he announced the company’s new global strategy and unveiled a new brand logo. This marked a significant step in GWM’s transformation into a leading global player in intelligent mobility and automotive innovation.





Defining a Global Character Through "Consistency" and "Diversity"

GWM implements a "Global Standards + Local Customization" strategy. With a global vision, GWM consistently adheres to international standards to ensure quality and safety. The company has earned multiple five-star ratings in rigorous testing programs, fulfilling its commitment to unified global safety benchmarks. As President Mu stated at the launch event, “There is always room to raise the bar for safety. There is no such thing as ‘just right’—only the relentless pursuit of better.”

This year, GWM invested 500 million yuan to establish the largest safety testing facility in Asia, aimed at comprehensively enhancing the safety performance of intelligent new energy vehicles. At Auto Shanghai, GWM showcased scale models of its safety testing and wind tunnel laboratories, offering consumers a tangible experience of the brand’s unwavering commitment to safety in automotive manufacturing.

GWM reinforces its foundation with "Character, Quality, and Service," while building individuality through "Product, Technology, and Culture." In terms of differentiated value, the company customizes products to meet the specific needs of various markets. For example, the GWM TANK 300 Middle East Edition is equipped with a starry-sky roof, while the ORA Nordic Edition incorporates aurora-themed ambient lighting. At the same time, GWM hosts localized events across different regions, genuinely addressing global user needs and earning worldwide recognition.





GWM Builds a Powerful Engine for Globalization with Its Strength

In 1990, Jack Wey, at the age of 26, took over a small manufacturing plant in Baoding. By 1995, GWM had entered the market with the successful launch of the “Deer” pickup and began expanding internationally in 1997. Today, GWM POER has become the No. 1 pickup brand in China and ranks among the top three globally. In 2002, GWM shifted its focus to SUVs, with models like the Safe and HAVAL H6 achieving strong sales, marking its transformation from "China’s SUV leader" to a "Global Family Mobility Partner." Since 2016, GWM has established multiple brands to penetrate the high-end and niche markets. WEY opened the door to the premium segment, ORA captured the personalized new energy market, and TANK emerged as a new force in global hardcore off-roading, setting new standards to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide.

Amid a period of profound transformation in the global automotive industry, GWM remains committed to driving progress through technological innovation, advancing its strategy of “technological self-reliance” to break new ground. Its clean and efficient 2.4T diesel powertrain, honed over years of development, demonstrates exceptional efficiency, power, and durability in models such as the HAVAL H9 and GWM TANK 300. Equipped with advanced environmental technologies, it also complies with stringent global emission standards.

Under its “broad internal combustion” strategy, GWM has deeply integrated core technologies—high-efficiency engines, transmissions, and electric drive systems—to build a diverse lineup of hybrid intelligent all-wheel-drive systems. These include Hi4, Hi4 Performance Edition, Hi4-Z, Hi4-T, and Hi4-G, forming a comprehensive hybrid ecosystem that spans passenger and commercial vehicles. This strategic deployment enables differentiated technology solutions tailored to diverse mobility scenarios.

Globalization Strategy: Building an Ecological Community Through Steady Progress

GWM’s globalization approach is deeply rooted in "being in the local market, for the local market, and integrating into the local community."

GWM has established a presence in over 170 countries and regions across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, actively responding to the unique demands of local markets. Leveraging its in-depth understanding of the automotive value chain and industrial systems, GWM has built strategic partnerships by integrating premium global resources, including more than 300 international suppliers and leading high-tech industry players.





At the heart of GWM’s globalization strategy is the concept of “Ecosystem Expansion Abroad,” encompassing R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and services. As GWM continues to expand globally, it is committed to sharing the advantages and achievements of international collaboration with consumers worldwide. Looking ahead, GWM will further deepen integration with automotive value chains in key global markets, fostering mutual growth with local partners and co-developing industrial ecosystems to deliver high-quality products to more global consumers.

The newly launched GWM Beacon emblem features a base inscribed with “GWM,” symbolizing the brand’s unwavering commitment to global expansion. The emblem signifies the unified effort of both the “GWM” domestic brand and the global “GWM” identity in jointly safeguarding and advancing the company’s development. From China’s GWM to the world’s GWM, the brand is writing a new chapter in its globalization journey.

As stated, “The core belief behind ‘One GWM’ is simple to let the world know that China’s the Great Wall Motor is GWM, and the world’s GWM is the Great Wall Motor” Moving forward, GWM will continue to evolve its products and technologies, illuminating the global market through “ecosystem expansion + deep localization,” and creating a vehicle lifestyle where “Tech With More Love. World With More Life.”