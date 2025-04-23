Vesper Holdings Expands its Student Housing Portfolio in Missouri with Acquisition of Brookside Downtown

New York New York, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesper Holdings ("Vesper"), a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce its latest student housing acquisition – Brookside Downtown located near the University of Missouri. The property is Vesper’s second acquisition in the Columbia market. Including this purchase, Vesper has completed 9 student housing transactions totaling over $500 million over the past 12 months.

Brookside Downtown is an 834-bed student housing community, consisting of seven adjacent mid-rise buildings developed between 2010 and 2024. Situated just north of the University of Missouri campus and within three blocks of university classrooms, Brookside Downtown offers unmatched pedestrian access and one of the most sought-after student living experiences in Columbia.

The property features a highly desirable unit mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, with approximately 60% of units configured as four-bedroom layouts. Units are 20% larger than comparable properties in the market and include high-end finishes such as granite countertops, updated flooring, and modern appliances. Fully furnished options and flat utility packages are available for residents. In addition to residential units, Brookside Downtown includes seven ground-floor retail spaces.

“Brookside Downtown is the latest example of our commitment to acquiring high-quality student housing assets in pedestrian-to-campus locations within top-tier university markets,” said Isaac Sitt, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Vesper Holdings. “We’re excited to deepen our presence in Columbia and continue delivering exceptional value to our investors through this acquisition.”

Ryan Lang, Vice Chairman and Head of the Newmark Student Housing team, represented the seller in the transaction. Vesper’s financing of the acquisition was arranged by Ben Roelke of Newmark’s debt team.

Vesper’s student housing portfolio is the 8th largest in the United States. Vesper’s portfolio, including Brookside Downtown, is managed by Vesper’s subsidiary property management company - Campus Life & Style (“CLS”). CLS currently manages over 33,000 student housing beds across 43 university markets.

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings, and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the eighth largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 53 properties, including over 25,000 student housing beds.

