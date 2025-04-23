Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Year-over-year revenue grows 8%, operating profit up 14%, non-GAAP operating profit up 13%

Operating cash flow of $579 million

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion; up 9% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.3%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.9%

Income from operations increased 14%; non-GAAP income from operations up 13%

Diluted earnings per share of $2.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37

“Our positive fiscal year 2025 performance continued in the third quarter, with strong top-line revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth resulting from solid customer demand for our best-in-class products and software solutions,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.

“We delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth and 140 bps improvement in non-GAAP gross margin. These results are evidence that sleep health customers recognize our products and software solutions as the gold standard for care. Our continued growth was achieved by the incredible commitment of our team that has created a clear market-leading value proposition in connected digital health. We remain laser-focused on continuing to address the over 2.3 billion people around the globe with sleep health and breathing health issues and all those who need world-class software for healthcare delivered at home. We will continue to drive increased patient flow as we accelerate education and awareness outreach to physicians, providers, patients, and beyond, ensuring a strong pipeline of people who need access to our products and solutions to improve their lives.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 1,291.7 $ 1,197.0 8 % 9 % Gross margin 59.3 % 57.9 % 2 Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 59.9 % 58.5 % 2 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 245.3 229.9 7 8 Research and development expenses 83.9 77.1 9 11 Income from operations 426.3 374.6 14 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 444.6 393.6 13 Net income 365.0 300.5 21 Non-GAAP net income(B) 348.5 314.4 11 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 2.04 22 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 2.37 $ 2.13 11





Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 3,798.3 $ 3,462.1 10 % 10 % Gross margin 58.8 % 56.0 % 5 Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 59.4 % 57.2 % 4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 725.9 674.9 8 8 Research and development expenses 244.8 226.7 8 9 Income from operations 1,230.8 938.7 31 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 1,286.9 1,077.9 19 Net income 1,021.0 728.7 40 Non-GAAP net income(B) 1,032.2 833.0 24 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.93 $ 4.94 40 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 7.00 $ 5.65 24





(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



Discussion of Third Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks portfolio, as well as solid growth across our Residential Care Software business. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 9 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. Residential Care Software revenue increased by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued organic growth in our Residential Care Software portfolio.

Gross margin increased by 140 basis points mainly due to manufacturing and logistics efficiencies as well as favorable shifts in product mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 140 basis points due to the same factors.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to increases in employee-related costs and marketing expenses. SG&A expenses improved to 19.0 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.2 percent in the same period of the prior year.

Income from operations increased by 14 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 13 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $365 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.48. Non-GAAP net income increased by 11 percent to $349 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 11 percent to $2.37, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $365 million and non-GAAP net income of $349 million. We received $107 million in tax refunds from the IRS during the quarter, of which $100 million had been previously recorded as a receivable. Operating cash flows excluding the impact of these tax refunds was $471 million.

During the quarter, we paid $78 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 314,000 shares for consideration of $75 million as part of our ongoing capital management.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced that our home sleep apnea test, NightOwl™, is now available across the United States. NightOwl is an FDA-cleared home sleep apnea test (HSAT) designed to offer healthcare providers a simplified, accurate, and efficient way to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea from the comfort of an individual’s home.

Unveiled the findings of our fifth annual Global Sleep Survey. With insights from 30,026 respondents across 13 markets, the study underscored a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week.

Announced a comprehensive brand evolution designed to unify our brand portfolio to serve more people and healthcare providers worldwide and reflect our future physician and customer education.

Announced the publication of a landmark meta-analysis in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, demonstrating that CPAP therapy significantly reduces the risk of death for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Awarded as one of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” from LexisNexis. This prestigious award includes a roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy.



Dividend program

The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 8, 2025, payable on June 12, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 7, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 7, 2025, through May 8, 2025, inclusive.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Net revenue $ 1,291,736 $ 1,196,980 $ 3,798,334 $ 3,462,102 Cost of sales 517,883 496,387 1,540,684 1,483,088 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 7,444 7,812 22,748 24,976 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(1) — — — 6,351 Astral field safety notification expenses(1) — — — 7,911 Total cost of sales $ 525,327 $ 504,199 $ 1,563,432 $ 1,522,326 Gross profit $ 766,409 $ 692,781 $ 2,234,902 $ 1,939,776 Selling, general, and administrative 245,302 229,919 725,894 674,948 Research and development 83,944 77,074 244,840 226,664 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 10,895 11,204 33,345 35,259 Restructuring expenses(1) — — — 64,228 Total operating expenses $ 340,141 $ 318,197 $ 1,004,079 $ 1,001,099 Income from operations $ 426,268 $ 374,584 $ 1,230,823 $ 938,677 Other income (expenses), net: Interest (expense) income, net $ 793 $ (11,026 ) $ (1,643 ) $ (39,787 ) Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 335 440 2,375 (2,716 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (5,647 ) 13,919 (7,765 ) 11,429 Other, net (4,056 ) (2,496 ) (4,277 ) (537 ) Total other income (expenses), net (8,575 ) 837 (11,310 ) (31,611 ) Income before income taxes $ 417,693 $ 375,421 $ 1,219,513 $ 907,066 Income taxes 52,652 74,929 198,495 178,351 Net income $ 365,041 $ 300,492 $ 1,021,018 $ 728,715 Basic earnings per share $ 2.49 $ 2.04 $ 6.96 $ 4.96 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 2.04 $ 6.93 $ 4.94 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.37 $ 2.13 $ 7.00 $ 5.65 Basic shares outstanding 146,719 146,959 146,797 147,056 Diluted shares outstanding 147,220 147,450 147,432 147,549

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 932,711 $ 238,361 Accounts receivable, net 907,825 837,275 Inventories 862,641 822,250 Prepayments and other current assets 505,243 459,833 Total current assets $ 3,208,420 $ 2,357,719 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 535,339 $ 548,025 Operating lease right-of-use assets 152,603 151,121 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,279,030 3,327,959 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 391,430 487,570 Total non-current assets $ 4,358,402 $ 4,514,675 Total assets $ 7,566,822 $ 6,872,394 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 222,561 $ 237,728 Accrued expenses 386,325 377,678 Operating lease liabilities, current 28,749 25,278 Deferred revenue 160,445 152,554 Income taxes payable 132,530 107,517 Short-term debt 9,906 9,900 Total current liabilities $ 940,516 $ 910,655 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 151,090 $ 137,343 Deferred income taxes 78,983 79,339 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 137,991 141,444 Other long-term liabilities 48,983 42,257 Long-term debt 663,126 697,313 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,080,173 $ 1,097,696 Total liabilities $ 2,020,689 $ 2,008,351 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 761 $ 588 Additional paid-in capital 1,990,137 1,896,604 Retained earnings 5,779,375 4,991,647 Treasury stock (1,973,284 ) (1,773,267 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (250,856 ) (251,529 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,546,133 $ 4,864,043 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,566,822 $ 6,872,394



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 365,041 $ 300,492 $ 1,021,018 $ 728,715 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 43,675 43,474 134,845 133,192 Amortization of right-of-use assets 8,235 11,168 26,678 28,262 Stock-based compensation costs 24,120 20,442 66,910 58,792 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received (335 ) (440 ) (2,375 ) 2,716 (Gain) loss on equity investments 5,647 (13,919 ) 7,765 (11,429 ) Non-cash restructuring expenses — — — 33,239 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (40,033 ) (56,486 ) (71,469 ) (76,755 ) Inventories, net 29,864 86,199 (48,032 ) 163,294 Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets 79,357 (24,386 ) 35,612 (98,976 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 63,091 35,488 41,870 96 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 578,662 $ 402,032 $ 1,212,822 $ 961,146 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (20,796 ) (21,191 ) (59,280 ) (74,579 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (2,992 ) (1,918 ) (7,584 ) (13,954 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (3,080 ) (670 ) (113,767 ) Purchases of investments (2,053 ) (2,387 ) (4,403 ) (9,692 ) Proceeds from exits of investments — — 4,378 250 Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts (5,945 ) (4,577 ) 1,227 (11,533 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (31,786 ) $ (33,153 ) $ (66,332 ) $ (223,275 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 9,022 4,892 44,283 25,399 Purchases of treasury stock (75,026 ) (50,000 ) (200,017 ) (100,007 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (364 ) (314 ) (17,487 ) (8,336 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — — (855 ) (1,293 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs — — — 105,000 Repayment of borrowings — (220,000 ) (35,000 ) (535,000 ) Dividends paid (77,704 ) (70,492 ) (233,290 ) (211,767 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (144,072 ) $ (335,914 ) $ (442,366 ) $ (726,004 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 7,963 $ (5,302 ) $ (9,774 ) $ (1,848 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 410,767 27,663 694,350 10,019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 521,944 210,247 238,361 227,891 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 932,711 $ 237,910 $ 932,711 $ 237,910



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Revenue $ 1,291,736 $ 1,196,980 $ 3,798,334 $ 3,462,102 GAAP cost of sales $ 525,327 $ 504,199 $ 1,563,432 $ 1,522,326 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles(A) (7,444 ) (7,812 ) (22,748 ) (24,976 ) Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) — — — (6,351 ) Less: Astral field safety notification expenses(A) — — — (7,911 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 517,883 $ 496,387 $ 1,540,684 $ 1,483,088 GAAP gross profit $ 766,409 $ 692,781 $ 2,234,902 $ 1,939,776 GAAP gross margin 59.3 % 57.9 % 58.8 % 56.0 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 773,853 $ 700,593 $ 2,257,650 $ 1,979,014 Non-GAAP gross margin 59.9 % 58.5 % 59.4 % 57.2 %



The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 GAAP income from operations $ 426,268 $ 374,584 $ 1,230,823 $ 938,677 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A) 7,444 7,812 22,748 24,976 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A) 10,895 11,204 33,345 35,259 Restructuring(A) — — — 64,228 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) — — — 6,351 Astral field safety notification expenses(A) — — — 7,911 Acquisition-related expenses(A) — — — 483 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 444,607 $ 393,600 $ 1,286,916 $ 1,077,885



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 GAAP net income $ 365,041 $ 300,492 $ 1,021,018 $ 728,715 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A) 7,444 7,812 22,748 24,976 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A) 10,895 11,204 33,345 35,259 Restructuring expenses(A) — — — 64,228 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) — — — 6,351 Astral field safety notification expenses(A) — — — 7,911 Acquisition-related expenses(A) — — — 483 Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds(A) (29,976 ) — (29,976 ) — Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(A) (4,871 ) (5,083 ) (14,904 ) (34,969 ) Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 348,533 $ 314,425 $ 1,032,231 $ 832,954 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,220 147,450 147,432 147,549 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 2.04 $ 6.93 $ 4.94 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 2.37 $ 2.13 $ 7.00 $ 5.65





(A) Resmed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, interest and penalties on income tax refunds, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition related expenses and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.



Resmed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. Resmed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. Resmed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.



Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 (A) March 31,

2024 (A) % Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 422.7 $ 399.3 6 % Masks and other 326.7 288.2 13 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 749.3 $ 687.5 9 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 253.5 $ 238.9 6 % 9 % Masks and other 127.7 122.6 4 7 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 381.3 $ 361.6 5 8 Global revenue Total Devices $ 676.2 $ 638.2 6 % 7 % Total Masks and other 454.4 410.8 11 12 TotalSleep and Breathing Health $ 1,130.6 $ 1,049.0 8 9 Residential Care Software 161.2 148.0 9 10 Total $ 1,291.7 $ 1,197.0 8 9





Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 (A) March 31,

2024 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 1,221.6 $ 1,116.5 9 % Masks and other 983.9 878.6 12 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 2,205.6 $ 1,995.2 11 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 749.6 $ 692.4 8 % 9 % Masks and other 368.7 342.3 8 9 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 1,118.3 $ 1,034.8 8 9 Global revenue Total Devices $ 1,971.3 $ 1,808.9 9 % 9 % Total Masks and other 1,352.6 1,221.0 11 11 Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 3,323.9 $ 3,029.9 10 10 Residential Care Software 474.4 432.2 10 10 Total $ 3,798.3 $ 3,462.1 10 10





(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



