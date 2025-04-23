Sight Sciences Announces the Release of its Sustainability Report

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies that elevate the standard of care, announced today that it has published its annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s sustainability activities, performance and results from the last three years.

“We are proud to issue our second Sustainability Report, showing our commitment to corporate sustainability initiatives and enhanced disclosures, including our first disclosures on emissions,” stated Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “We are focused on our mission to develop transformative, interventional technologies that allow eyecare providers to procedurally elevate the standards of care – empowering people to keep seeing, while also maintaining strong environmental, social and corporate governance practices.”

The Sustainability Report includes:

Environmental Initiatives: Details of Sight Sciences’ efforts to reduce its environmental footprint through energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable practices, and includes emissions reporting.

Social Responsibility: Insights into Sight Sciences’ initiatives to support community engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and employee well-being, including expanded reporting on pay equity and employee profiles, health and safety measures, career development and learning, and voluntary employee turnover.

Governance Practices: Disclosure of Sight Sciences’ governance framework, ethical standards, and commitment to transparency and accountability, including reporting on information security breaches.

Key Highlights from the Sustainability Report:

Sight Sciences has donated to 27 different programs to support indigent care in over 18 countries in 2022 through 2024.

We reported Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions of 7,655 kg CO₂ and 32,125 kg CO₂, respectively in 2024. We also reported on a subsect of Scope 3 emissions 2,169,524 kg CO₂. We commit to reporting our emissions in the future and complying with all applicable laws and regulations that help reduce GHG and encouraging market adoption of low GHG emission technologies.

We saw reduced voluntary staff turnover to 14% in 2024 compared to 19% in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, we employed 220 people worldwide, with over 50% of our workforce comprised of women.

In 2023, we expanded our Women in Leadership initiative with a mentoring pilot project specifically for women aspiring a leadership role in the organization. We also saw an increase in the percentage of women in management positions to over 39% as of December 31, 2024 from 37% as of December 31, 2023.

We expanded our disclosures on pay equity and showed strong pay equity for women at Sight Sciences, with women paid at 95% to 110% of their male counterparts for similar role categories.

For additional information and highlights, please see the full Sustainability Report, which can be found here. All Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices are overseen by the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance committee.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

Sight Sciences, the Sight Sciences logo, TearCare, SmartHub and SmartLids are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

pr@SightSciences.com

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com