Beyond Meat® to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-902-4255.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

