Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Net Income of $19.1 million, EPS of $0.21

Operating Earnings of $20.0 million, Operating EPS of $0.22

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Commenting on the first quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter of the year. Despite external economic headwinds, our bankers continue to perform well and grow deposits. The contraction in our loan portfolios is intentional as we reduce our commercial real estate exposure while increasing our participation in the C&I markets.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $11.5 billion, representing a decrease of $385.5 million from $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a reduction of cash and cash equivalents and loans and leases. Total assets decreased $22.9 million from March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $136.6 million from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $12.4 million from March 31, 2024.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2025 decreased $12.7 million to $882.4 million from $895.0 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $16.6 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 decreased $186.1 million to $357.5 million from $543.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $55.7 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 12.1 percent and 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $9.8 million to $8.9 billion from December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $113.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $104.0 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $192.8 million from $8.7 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $398.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $206.0 million in brokered deposits.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2025 decreased $364.0 million to $1.2 billion from December 31, 2024, and decreased $206.1 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, and 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, and 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.81 at December 31, 2024 to $11.03 at March 31, 2025, and increased $0.56 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $85.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 from $85.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $0.9 million to $5.7 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.0 million in loan level derivative income, net.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in provision was largely driven by deterioration in a single commercial credit that required a specific reserve.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $7.6 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $7.1 million charge-off in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.28 percent at December 31, 2024, and 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $6.2 million to $63.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million to $64.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.7 million to $60.0 million from $63.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.4 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and a decrease of $1.3 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 26.4 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.66 percent during the first quarter 2025 from 0.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19 percent during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 7.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
               
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:            
Net interest income$85,830  $84,988  $83,008  $80,001  $81,588 
Provision for credit losses on loans5,974  4,141  4,832  5,607  7,423 
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments12  (104) (172) (39) (44)
Non-interest income5,660  6,587  6,348  6,396  6,284 
Non-interest expense60,022  63,719  57,948  59,184  61,014 
Income before provision for income taxes25,482  23,819  26,748  21,645  19,479 
Net income19,100  17,536  20,142  16,372  14,665 
               
Performance Ratios:              
Net interest margin (1)3.22% 3.12% 3.07% 3.00% 3.06%
Interest-rate spread (1)2.38% 2.35% 2.26% 2.14% 2.21%
Return on average assets (annualized)0.66% 0.61% 0.70% 0.57% 0.51%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)0.68% 0.62% 0.72% 0.59% 0.53%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)6.19% 5.69% 6.63% 5.49% 4.88%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)7.82% 7.21% 8.44% 7.04% 6.26%
Efficiency ratio (2)65.60% 69.58% 64.85% 68.50% 69.44%
               
Per Common Share Data:              
Net income — Basic$0.21  $0.20  $0.23  $0.18  $0.16 
Net income — Diluted0.21  0.20  0.23  0.18  0.16 
Cash dividends declared0.135  0.135  0.135  0.135  0.135 
Book value per share (end of period)13.92  13.71  13.81  13.48  13.43 
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)11.03  10.81  10.89  10.53  10.47 
Stock price (end of period)10.90  11.80  10.09  8.35  9.96 
               
Balance Sheet:              
Total assets$11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292  $11,542,731 
Total loans and leases9,642,722  9,779,288  9,755,236  9,721,137  9,655,086 
Total deposits8,911,452  8,901,644  8,732,271  8,737,036  8,718,653 
Total stockholders’ equity1,240,182  1,221,939  1,230,362  1,198,480  1,194,231 
               
Asset Quality:              
Nonperforming assets$64,021  $70,452  $72,821  $62,683  $42,489 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets0.56% 0.59% 0.62% 0.54% 0.37%
Allowance for loan and lease losses$124,145  $125,083  $127,316  $121,750  $120,124 
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases1.29% 1.28% 1.31% 1.25% 1.24%
Net loan and lease charge-offs$7,597  $7,252  $3,808  $8,387  $8,781 
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)0.31% 0.30% 0.16% 0.35% 0.36%
               
Capital Ratios:              
Stockholders’ equity to total assets10.77% 10.26% 10.54% 10.30% 10.35%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)8.73% 8.27% 8.50% 8.23% 8.25%
               
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
               


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
       
 March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024
ASSETS(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks$78,741  $64,673  $82,168  $60,067  $45,708 
Short-term investments 278,805   478,997   325,721   283,017   256,178 
Total cash and cash equivalents 357,546   543,670   407,889   343,084   301,886 
Investment securities available-for-sale 882,353   895,034   855,391   856,439   865,798 
Total investment securities 882,353   895,034   855,391   856,439   865,798 
Allowance for investment security losses (94)  (82)  (186)  (359)  (398)
Net investment securities 882,259   894,952   855,205   856,080   865,400 
Loans and leases held-for-sale             6,717 
Loans and leases:      
Commercial real estate loans 5,580,982   5,716,114   5,779,290   5,782,111   5,755,239 
Commercial loans and leases 2,512,912   2,506,664   2,453,038   2,443,530   2,416,904 
Consumer loans 1,548,828   1,556,510   1,522,908   1,495,496   1,482,943 
Total loans and leases 9,642,722   9,779,288   9,755,236   9,721,137   9,655,086 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (124,145)  (125,083)  (127,316)  (121,750)  (120,124)
Net loans and leases 9,518,577   9,654,205   9,627,920   9,599,387   9,534,962 
Restricted equity securities 67,537   83,155   82,675   78,963   74,709 
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 84,439   86,781   86,925   88,378   89,707 
Right-of-use asset operating leases 44,144   43,527   41,934   35,691   33,133 
Deferred tax asset 52,176   56,620   50,827   60,032   60,484 
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 16,030   17,461   19,162   20,830   22,499 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 917   1,103   1,579   1,974   1,817 
Other assets 255,022   282,630   261,383   309,651   310,195 
Total assets$11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292  $11,542,731 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand checking accounts$1,664,629  $1,692,394  $1,681,858  $1,638,378  $1,629,371 
NOW accounts 625,492   617,246   637,374   647,370   654,748 
Savings accounts 1,793,852   1,721,247   1,736,989   1,735,857   1,727,893 
Money market accounts 2,183,855   2,116,360   2,041,185   2,073,557   2,065,569 
Certificate of deposit accounts 1,878,665   1,885,444   1,819,353   1,718,414   1,670,147 
Brokered deposit accounts 764,959   868,953   815,512   923,460   970,925 
Total deposits 8,911,452   8,901,644   8,732,271   8,737,036   8,718,653 
Borrowed funds:      
Advances from the FHLB 957,848   1,355,926   1,345,003   1,265,079   1,150,153 
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,362   84,328   84,293   84,258   84,223 
Other borrowed funds 113,617   79,592   68,251   80,125   127,505 
Total borrowed funds 1,155,827   1,519,846   1,497,547   1,429,462   1,361,881 
Operating lease liabilities 45,330   44,785   43,266   37,102   34,235 
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 15,264   15,875   14,456   17,117   16,245 
Reserve for unfunded credits 5,296   5,981   6,859   11,400   15,807 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 146,518   195,256   151,960   204,695   201,679 
Total liabilities 10,279,687   10,683,387   10,446,359   10,436,812   10,348,500 
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 970   970   970   970   970 
Additional paid-in capital 903,696   902,584   901,562   904,775   903,726 
Retained earnings 465,898   458,943   453,555   445,560   441,285 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (42,498)  (52,882)  (38,081)  (61,693)  (60,841)
Treasury stock, at cost;      
7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively (87,884)  (87,676)  (87,644)  (91,132)  (90,909)
Total stockholders' equity 1,240,182   1,221,939   1,230,362   1,198,480   1,194,231 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292  $11,542,731 
       
       


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and leases$143,309 $147,436  $149,643  $145,585  $145,265 
Debt securities 6,765  6,421   6,473   6,480   6,878 
Restricted equity securities 1,203  1,460   1,458   1,376   1,492 
Short-term investments 2,451  2,830   1,986   1,914   1,824 
Total interest and dividend income 153,728  158,147   159,560   155,355   155,459 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 53,478  56,562   59,796   59,721   56,884 
Borrowed funds 14,420  16,597   16,756   15,633   16,987 
Total interest expense 67,898  73,159   76,552   75,354   73,871 
Net interest income 85,830  84,988   83,008   80,001   81,588 
Provision for credit losses on loans 5,974  4,141   4,832   5,607   7,423 
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 12  (104)  (172)  (39)  (44)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,844  80,951   78,348   74,433   74,209 
Non-interest income:     
Deposit fees 2,361  2,297   2,353   3,001   2,897 
Loan fees 393  439   464   702   789 
Loan level derivative income, net 70  1,115      106   437 
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 24  406   415   130    
Other 2,812  2,330   3,116   2,457   2,161 
Total non-interest income 5,660  6,587   6,348   6,396   6,284 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 35,853  37,202   35,130   34,762   36,629 
Occupancy 5,721  5,393   5,343   5,551   5,769 
Equipment and data processing 7,012  6,780   6,831   6,732   7,031 
Professional services 1,726  1,345   2,143   1,745   1,900 
FDIC insurance 2,037  2,017   2,118   2,025   1,884 
Advertising and marketing 868  1,303   859   1,504   1,574 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,430  1,701   1,668   1,669   1,708 
Merger and restructuring expense 971  3,378      823    
Other 4,404  4,600   3,856   4,373   4,519 
Total non-interest expense 60,022  63,719   57,948   59,184   61,014 
Income before provision for income taxes 25,482  23,819   26,748   21,645   19,479 
Provision for income taxes 6,382  6,283   6,606   5,273   4,814 
Net income$19,100 $17,536  $20,142  $16,372  $14,665 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.21 $0.20  $0.23  $0.18  $0.16 
Diluted$0.21 $0.20  $0.23  $0.18  $0.16 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic 89,103,510  89,098,443   89,033,463   88,904,692   88,894,577 
Diluted 89,567,747  89,483,964   89,319,611   89,222,315   89,181,508 
Dividends paid per common share$0.135 $0.135  $0.135  $0.135  $0.135 
      
      


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024
 (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:      
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:      
Commercial real estate mortgage$10,842  $11,525  $11,595  $11,659  $18,394 
Multi-family mortgage 6,576   6,596   1,751       
Total commercial real estate loans 17,418   18,121   13,346   11,659   18,394 
       
Commercial 7,415   14,676   15,734   16,636   3,096 
Equipment financing 32,975   31,509   37,223   27,128   13,668 
Total commercial loans and leases 40,390   46,185   52,957   43,764   16,764 
       
Residential mortgage 3,962   3,999   3,862   4,495   4,563 
Home equity 1,333   1,043   1,076   790   950 
Other consumer 1   1   1   1   1 
Total consumer loans 5,296   5,043   4,939   5,286   5,514 
       
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 63,104   69,349   71,242   60,709   40,672 
       
Other real estate owned 700   700   780   780   780 
Other repossessed assets 217   403   799   1,194   1,037 
Total nonperforming assets$64,021  $70,452  $72,821  $62,683  $42,489 
       
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing$3,009  $811  $16,091  $4,994  $363 
       
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.65%  0.71%  0.73%  0.62%  0.42%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.56%  0.59%  0.62%  0.54%  0.37%
       
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:    
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period$125,083  $127,316  $121,750  $120,124  $117,522 
Charge-offs (9,073)  (8,414)  (4,183)  (8,823)  (5,390)
Recoveries 1,476   1,162   375   436   309 
Net charge-offs (7,597)  (7,252)  (3,808)  (8,387)  (5,081)
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 6,659   5,019   9,374   10,013   7,683 
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period$124,145  $125,083  $127,316  $121,750  $120,124 
       
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.29%  1.28%  1.31%  1.25%  1.24%
       
NET CHARGE-OFFS:      
Commercial real estate loans$  $  $  $3,819  $606 
Commercial loans and leases ** 7,647   7,257   3,797   4,571   8,179 
Consumer loans (50)  (5)  11   (3)  (4)
Total net charge-offs$7,597  $7,252  $3,808  $8,387  $8,781 
       
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31%  0.30%  0.16%  0.35%  0.36%
       
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.
       



 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024
 Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:         
Interest-earning assets:         
Investments:         
Debt securities (2)$888,913 $6,8143.07% $856,065 $6,4633.02% $893,228 $6,9273.10%
Restricted equity securities (2) 69,784  1,2046.90%  75,879  1,4597.69%  76,335  1,4937.82%
Short-term investments 202,953  2,4514.83%  236,784  2,8304.78%  130,768  1,8245.58%
Total investments 1,161,650  10,4693.60%  1,168,728  10,7523.68%  1,100,331  10,2443.72%
Loans and Leases:         
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,651,390  77,2435.47%  5,752,591  81,1955.52%  5,761,735  81,0495.56%
Commercial loans (3) 1,237,078  19,6986.37%  1,170,295  19,7506.61%  1,026,467  17,5076.75%
Equipment financing (3) 1,281,425  25,9658.11%  1,310,143  26,2958.03%  1,374,426  26,8957.83%
Consumer loans (3) 1,548,973  20,8615.41%  1,529,654  20,8815.44%  1,482,819  19,9785.40%
Total loans and leases 9,718,866  143,7675.92%  9,762,683  148,1216.07%  9,645,447  145,4296.03%
Total interest-earning assets 10,880,516  154,2365.67%  10,931,411  158,8735.81%  10,745,778  155,6735.79%
Non-interest-earning assets 662,814    649,161    671,407   
Total assets$11,543,330   $11,580,572   $11,417,185   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
NOW accounts$628,346  1,0050.65% $630,408  1,0560.67% $671,914  1,2610.75%
Savings accounts 1,743,688  10,1732.37%  1,741,355  10,8962.49%  1,694,220  11,3522.69%
Money market accounts 2,187,581  13,5872.52%  2,083,033  13,8562.65%  2,076,303  15,9543.09%
Certificates of deposit 1,886,386  19,5934.21%  1,857,483  20,6914.43%  1,624,118  16,6724.13%
Brokered deposit accounts 767,275  9,1204.82%  797,910  10,0635.02%  896,784  11,6455.22%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,213,276  53,4783.01%  7,110,189  56,5623.16%  6,963,339  56,8843.29%
Borrowings         
Advances from the FHLB 1,007,508  11,8474.70%  1,144,157  13,9584.77%  1,164,534  14,6334.97%
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,345  1,7018.07%  84,311  1,9449.22%  84,206  1,3776.54%
Other borrowed funds 71,462  8724.95%  65,947  6954.20%  93,060  9774.22%
Total borrowings 1,163,315  14,4204.96%  1,294,415  16,5975.02%  1,341,800  16,9875.01%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,376,591  67,8983.29%  8,404,604  73,1593.46%  8,305,139  73,8713.58%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
Demand checking accounts 1,680,527    1,693,138    1,631,472   
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 251,011    250,303    278,670   
Total liabilities 10,308,129    10,348,045    10,215,281   
Stockholders’ equity 1,235,201    1,232,527    1,201,904   
Total liabilities and equity$11,543,330   $11,580,572   $11,417,185   
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  86,3382.38%   85,7142.35%   81,8022.21%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  508   726   214 
Net interest income $85,830  $84,988  $81,588 
Net interest margin (5)  3.22%   3.12%   3.06%
          
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
          


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 
    At and for the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
     2025   2024 
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information  (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
     
Reported Pretax Income  $25,482  $19,479 
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense   971    
Operating Pretax Income   $26,453  $19,479 
Effective tax rate    24.3%  24.7%
Provision for income taxes    6,416   4,814 
Operating earnings after tax  $20,037  $14,665 
      
Operating earnings per common share:     
Basic   $0.22  $0.16 
Diluted   $0.22  $0.16 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic    89,103,510   88,894,577 
Diluted    89,567,747   89,181,508 
      
Return on average assets *   0.66%  0.51%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.03%  %
Operating return on average assets *   0.69%  0.51%
      
Return on average tangible assets *   0.68%  0.53%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.03%  %
Operating return on average tangible assets *   0.71%  0.53%
      
      
Return on average stockholders' equity *   6.19%  4.88%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.24%  %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *   6.43%  4.88%
      
      
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   7.82%  6.26%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.30%  %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   8.12%  6.26%
      
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.    
     
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024
 (Dollars in Thousands)
      
Net income, as reported$19,100  $17,536  $20,142  $16,372  $14,665 
      
Average total assets$11,543,330  $11,580,572  $11,451,338  $11,453,394  $11,417,185 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 257,941   259,496   261,188   262,859   264,536 
Average tangible assets$11,285,389  $11,321,076  $11,190,150  $11,190,535  $11,152,649 
      
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.68 %  0.62 %  0.72 %  0.59 %  0.53 %
      
Average total stockholders’ equity$1,235,201  $1,232,527  $1,216,037  $1,193,385  $1,201,904 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 257,941   259,496   261,188   262,859   264,536 
Average tangible stockholders’ equity$977,260  $973,031  $954,849  $930,526  $937,368 
      
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 7.82 %  7.21 %  8.44 %  7.04 %  6.26 %
      
Total stockholders’ equity$1,240,182  $1,221,939  $1,230,362  $1,198,480  $1,194,231 
Less:     
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 16,030   17,461   19,162   20,830   22,499 
Tangible stockholders' equity$982,930  $963,256  $969,978  $936,428  $930,510 
      
Total assets$11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292  $11,542,731 
Less:     
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 16,030   17,461   19,162   20,830   22,499 
Tangible assets$11,262,617  $11,646,643  $11,416,337  $11,373,240  $11,279,010 
      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.73 %  8.27 %  8.50 %  8.23 %  8.25 %
      
Tangible stockholders' equity$982,930  $963,256  $969,978  $936,428  $930,510 
      
Number of common shares issued 96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075 
Less:     
Treasury shares 7,037,610   7,019,384   7,015,843   7,373,009   7,354,399 
Unvested restricted shares 855,860   880,248   883,789   713,443   749,099 
Number of common shares outstanding 89,104,605   89,098,443   89,098,443   88,911,623   88,894,577 
      
Tangible book value per common share$ 11.03  $ 10.81  $ 10.89  $ 10.53  $ 10.47 
      

