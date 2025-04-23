John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products and snack bar manufacturer, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Third quarter fiscal 2025 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.



The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-888-596-4144 from the U.S. or 1-646-968-2525 internationally and enter the participant pass code of 9901839.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, snack bars, and dried cheese, that are sold under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Just the Cheese® brand names and under a variety of private brands.