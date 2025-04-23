Artesian Water Company Announces the Hiring of Deirdre S. Smith, P.E., as Director of Planning

NEWARK, Del., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Water Company, a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), announces that Deirdre S. Smith, P.E., has joined the Company as Director of Planning.





In her new role, Ms. Smith is responsible for Artesian’s Planning Department initiatives, including coordinating water main renewals and highway relocation projects, along with subdivision planning for water and wastewater systems. She also will be responsible for implementing Artesian’s other related strategic initiatives.

Ms. Smith comes to Artesian from the engineering consulting industry, most recently serving as Vice-President and MidAtlantic Area Leader for Verdantas, where she had operational responsibility for the firm’s Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania offices. Prior to Verdantas, Ms. Smith was a partner and Chief Operating Officer of Duffield Associates. Deirdre holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and a Master of Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware and has over 35 years of related experience.

“I am delighted that Deirdre has joined our management team,” said Nicki Taylor, President and CEO. “Her strong engineering background combined with her experience in the Delaware business community will greatly assist us in assuring reliable water and wastewater services throughout the Delmarva region.”

Deirdre currently serves as President of the Committee of 100, a non-partisan, non-profit association of Delaware business leaders that works to promote responsible economic development and address issues that affect Delaware's economic health, and formerly served as the Chair of the Committee’s Energy and Environment Committee. Deirdre also serves on the Board of Family Promise of Northern New Castle County, a non-profit working to prevent and end homelessness for families by engaging volunteers and donors throughout our local community.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and other related core services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delaware residents.

