Triller Group Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

Palm Beach, FL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (“Triller”, “Triller Group” or “the Company”) today announced that on April 17, 2025, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “Filing”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The Notice provides that the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-K and expects to file its Form 10-K within the 60-day period described above, which would eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group's premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group's ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.trillercorp.com and www.agba.com.

