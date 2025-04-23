Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Eagle reported net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share during the fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the first quarter was $28.4 million compared to $30.3 million for the prior quarter.

The $13.6 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense, a $5.1 million decline in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses. These factors were partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in noninterest income.

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.

"In the first quarter, we began to see tangible results from our strategic focus,'' said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We achieved solid period-end growth in our C&I portfolio, which increased by $109 million, or 4.3%, and total deposits grew by $146.2 million, or 1.6%. Both increases reflect the continued emphasis we’ve placed on these core areas of our business. We are encouraged by this early progress, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Company to return to sustained profitability as we navigate this environment."

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We grew deposits across both digital and branch channels in the first quarter, though a continued shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing accounts pressured net interest margin. Valuation risk in our office portfolio remains a concern and was the primary driver of the provision for credit losses. The credit loss reserve coverage rose to 1.63% of total loans, up 19 basis points from last quarter. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.6% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with long-term franchise value and our objective of capital accretion."

Ms. Riel added, "I want to thank all our employees for their continued dedication and for helping to cultivate a culture grounded in respect, collaboration, and service — both within our organization and across the communities we serve."

First Quarter 2025 Key Elements

  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at quarter-end; up from 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million to $202.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and were 1.79% of total assets compared to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $4.6 million offset by a reduction of $12.9 million. The reduction was predominantly associated with the $11.2 million nonperforming loans that were charged off during the quarter.
  • Substandard loans increased $75.2 million to $501.6 million primarily reflecting continued stress within the office loan portfolio. Special mention loans increased $28.6 million to $273.4 million at March 31, 2025 as we proactively identified credits showing signs of potential weakness. These increases reflect our conservative credit risk management approach and the ongoing impact of the uncertain operating environment in the Washington DC metro area.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.57% compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.28% for the first quarter 2025, compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits versus noninterest bearing deposits in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.00%, 11.00%, and 14.61%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% of deposits, compared to $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits from the fourth quarter.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, up $244.9 million from the prior quarter.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $65.6 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $70.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by two fewer days in the quarter, lower average interest bearing cash balances, lower rates on loans, and a higher average mix of interest bearing deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined due to lower rates.
  • Provision for credit losses was $26.3 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $12.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to the replenishment of the reserve following net charge-offs of $11.2 million and an increase in the qualitative overlay. The increase in the overlay relates to updated assumptions associated with the probability of default and probability of loss associated with commercial real estate office loans. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $0.3 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.
  • Noninterest income was $8.2 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was an increase in income associated with a $200 million separate account BOLI transaction that was entered into in the first quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was $45.5 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $44.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased legal, accounting, and professional fees.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by an increase in owner occupied commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, offset by a decrease in income producing commercial real estate loans.
  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.3 billion, up $146.2 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposit accounts. Period end deposits have increased $775.8 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of March 31, 2024.
  • Other short-term borrowings were $0.5 billion at March 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter-end.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $11.2 million for the quarter compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $202.9 million at March 31, 2025.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% at the prior quarter-end. At March 31, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million. The decrease in NPAs was predominantly associated with charge-offs as previously noted.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $83.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, up 1.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $18.8 million was due to an increase in valuations of available-for-sale securities.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 was $40.99 and $40.99, up 1.0% from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$126,136  $132,943  $137,994 
Interest and dividends on investment securities 11,912   12,307   12,680 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 15,803   23,045   24,862 
Interest on federal funds sold 27   122   66 
Total interest income 153,878   168,417   175,602 
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 77,211   83,002   79,383 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements 260   294   315 
Interest on other short-term borrowings 8,733   9,530   21,206 
Interest on long-term borrowings 2,025   4,797    
Total interest expense 88,229   97,623   100,904 
Net Interest Income 65,649   70,794   74,698 
Provision for Credit Losses 26,255   12,132   35,175 
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments (297)  (1,598)  456 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 39,691   60,260   39,067 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,743   1,744   1,699 
Gain on sale of loans        
Net gain on sale of investment securities 4   4   4 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 4,282   742   703 
Other income 2,178   1,577   1,183 
Total noninterest income 8,207   4,067   3,589 
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 21,968   22,597   21,726 
Premises and equipment expenses 3,203   2,635   3,059 
Marketing and advertising 1,371   1,340   859 
Data processing 3,978   3,870   3,293 
Legal, accounting and professional fees 3,122   641   2,507 
FDIC insurance 8,962   9,281   6,412 
Other expenses 2,847   4,168   2,141 
Total noninterest expense 45,451   44,532   39,997 
Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,447   19,795   2,659 
Income Tax Expense 772   4,505   2,997 
Net (Loss) Income$1,675  $15,290  $(338)
      
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share     
Basic$0.06  $0.51  $(0.01)
Diluted$0.06  $0.50  $(0.01)
            


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$12,516  $11,882  $10,076 
Federal funds sold 2,968   2,581   11,343 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 661,173   619,017   696,453 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,330,077, $1,408,935, and $1,613,659 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $0, $22, and $17, respectively) 1,214,237   1,267,404   1,445,034 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,275, $1,306, and $1,957 respectively (fair value of $820,530, $820,381, and $878,159 respectively) 924,473   938,647   1,000,732 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,467   51,763   54,678 
Loans held for sale 15,251       
Loans 7,943,306   7,934,888   7,982,702 
Less: allowance for credit losses (129,469)  (114,390)  (99,684)
Loans, net 7,813,837   7,820,498   7,883,018 
Premises and equipment, net 7,079   7,694   9,504 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,769   18,494   17,679 
Deferred income taxes 84,798   91,472   87,813 
Bank-owned life insurance 320,055   115,806   113,624 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11   16   104,611 
Other real estate owned 2,459   2,743   773 
Other assets 174,268   181,491   177,310 
Total Assets 11,317,361   11,129,508   11,612,648 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand 1,607,826   1,544,403   1,835,524 
Interest-bearing transaction 926,722   1,211,791   1,207,566 
Savings and money market 3,558,919   3,599,221   3,235,391 
Time deposits 3,183,801   2,775,663   2,222,958 
Total deposits 9,277,268   9,131,078   8,501,439 
Customer repurchase agreements 32,357   33,157   37,059 
Other short-term borrowings 490,000   490,000   1,669,948 
Long-term borrowings 76,181   76,108    
Operating lease liabilities 38,484   23,815   21,611 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 3,166   3,463   6,045 
Other liabilities 155,014   145,826   117,133 
Total Liabilities 10,072,470   9,903,447   10,353,235 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,368,843, 30,202,003, and 30,185,732 respectively 300   298   297 
Additional paid-in capital 386,535   384,932   377,334 
Retained earnings 978,995   982,304   1,047,550 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120,939)  (141,473)  (165,768)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,244,891   1,226,061   1,259,413 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,317,361  $11,129,508  $11,612,648 
            


 
Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,178,343 15% $1,183,341 15% $1,408,767 18%
PPP loans 226 %  287 % $467 %
Income producing - commercial real estate 3,967,124 49%  4,064,846 51% $4,040,655 50%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,403,668 18%  1,269,669 16% $1,185,582 15%
Real estate mortgage - residential 48,821 1%  50,535 1% $72,087 1%
Construction - commercial and residential 1,210,788 15%  1,210,763 15% $1,082,556 13%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 83,417 1%  103,259 1% $138,379 2%
Home equity 50,121 1%  51,130 1% $53,251 1%
Other consumer 798 %  1,058 % $958 %
Total loans$7,943,306 100% $7,934,888 100% $7,982,702 100%


 Three Months Ended or As Of
 March 31,
 December 31,
 March 31,
 2025
 2024
 2024
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming loans$200,447  $208,707  $91,491 
Other real estate owned 2,459   2,743   773 
Nonperforming assets$202,906  $211,450  $92,264 
Net charge-offs$11,230  $9,535  $21,430 
Special mention$273,380  $244,807  $265,348 
Substandard$501,565  $426,366  $361,776 
            


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,445,054  $15,803 4.44% $1,948,436  $23,045 4.71%
Loans held for sale(1) 169    %      %
Loans(1) (2) 7,933,695   126,136 6.45%  7,971,907   132,943 6.63%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,321,954   6,858 2.10%  1,417,958   7,142 2.00%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 933,880   5,055 2.20%  952,800   5,165 2.16%
Federal funds sold 5,410   27 2.02%  12,839   122 3.78%
Total interest earning assets 11,640,162   153,879 5.36%  12,303,940   168,417 5.45%
Total noninterest earning assets 596,585       386,014     
Less: allowance for credit losses (118,557)      (114,232)    
Total noninterest earning assets 478,028       271,782     
TOTAL ASSETS$12,118,190      $12,575,722     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,368,609  $9,908 2.94% $1,674,997  $13,048 3.10%
Savings and money market 3,682,217   32,389 3.57%  3,648,502   35,262 3.84%
Time deposits 2,951,111   34,914 4.80%  2,804,870   34,692 4.92%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,001,937   77,211 3.91%  8,128,369   83,002 4.06%
Customer repurchase agreements 36,572   260 2.88%  38,750   294 3.02%
Other short-term borrowings 682,222   8,733 5.19%  1,003,587   12,296 4.87%
Long-term borrowings 76,146   2,025 10.79%  75,939   2,031 10.64%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,796,877   88,229 4.07%  9,246,645   97,623 4.20%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,881,296       1,928,094     
Other liabilities 197,212       170,411     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,078,508       2,098,505     
Shareholders' equity 1,242,805       1,230,573     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,118,190      $12,575,723     
Net interest income  $65,650     $70,794  
Net interest spread    1.29%     1.25%
Net interest margin    2.28%     2.29%
Cost of funds    3.35%     3.48%


(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
   


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,445,054  $15,803 4.44% $1,841,771  $24,862 5.43%
Loans held for sale(1) 169    %      %
Loans(1) (2) 7,933,695   126,136 6.45%  7,988,941   137,994 6.95%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,321,954   6,858 2.10%  1,516,503   7,247 1.92%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 933,880   5,055 2.20%  1,011,231   5,433 2.16%
Federal funds sold 5,410   27 2.02%  7,051   66 3.76%
Total interest earning assets 11,640,162   153,879 5.36%  12,365,497   175,602 5.71%
Total noninterest earning assets 596,585       508,987     
Less: allowance for credit losses (118,557)      (90,014)    
Total noninterest earning assets 478,028       418,973     
TOTAL ASSETS$12,118,190      $12,784,470     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,368,609  $9,908 2.94% $1,833,493  $16,830 3.69%
Savings and money market 3,682,217   32,389 3.57%  3,423,388   35,930 4.22%
Time deposits 2,951,111   34,914 4.80%  2,187,320   26,623 4.90%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,001,937   77,211 3.91%      4.29%
Customer repurchase agreements 36,572   260 2.88%  36,084   315 3.51%
Other short-term borrowings 682,222   8,733 5.19%  1,796,863   21,206 4.75%
Long-term borrowings 76,146   2,025 10.79%      %
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,796,877   88,229 4.07%  9,277,148   100,904 4.37%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,881,296       2,057,460     
Other liabilities 197,212       160,206     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,078,508       2,217,666     
Shareholders' equity 1,242,805       1,289,656     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,118,190      $12,784,470     
Net interest income  $65,650     $74,698  
Net interest spread    1.29%     1.34%
Net interest margin    2.28%     2.43%
Cost of funds    3.35%     3.58%


(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
   


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Income Statements:2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Total interest income$153,878  $168,417  $173,813  $169,731  $175,602  $167,421  $161,149  $156,510 
Total interest expense 88,229   97,623   101,970   98,378   100,904   94,429   90,430   84,699 
Net interest income 65,649   70,794   71,843   71,353   74,698   72,992   70,719   71,811 
Provision for credit losses 26,255   12,132   10,094   8,959   35,175   14,490   5,644   5,238 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments (297)  (1,598)  (1,593)  608   456   (594)  (839)  318 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,691   60,260   63,342   61,786   39,067   59,096   65,914   66,255 
Noninterest income before investment gain 8,203   4,063   6,948   5,329   3,585   2,891   6,342   8,593 
Net gain on sale of investment securities 4   4   3   3   4   3   5   2 
Total noninterest income 8,207   4,067   6,951   5,332   3,589   2,894   6,347   8,595 
Salaries and employee benefits 21,968   22,597   21,675   21,770   21,726   18,416   21,549   21,957 
Premises and equipment expenses 3,203   2,635   2,794   2,894   3,059   2,967   3,095   3,227 
Marketing and advertising 1,371   1,340   1,588   1,662   859   1,071   768   884 
Goodwill impairment          104,168             
Other expenses 18,909   17,960   17,557   15,997   14,353   14,644   12,221   11,910 
Total noninterest expense 45,451   44,532   43,614   146,491   39,997   37,098   37,633   37,978 
(Loss) income before income tax expense 2,447   19,795   26,679   (79,373)  2,659   24,892   34,628   36,872 
Income tax expense 772   4,505   4,864   4,429   2,997   4,667   7,245   8,180 
Net (loss) income 1,675   15,290   21,815   (83,802)  (338)  20,225   27,383   28,692 
Per Share Data:               
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic$0.06  $0.51  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.68  $0.91  $0.94 
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted$0.06  $0.50  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.67  $0.91  $0.94 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,275,001   30,199,433   30,173,852   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,925,557   29,910,218   30,454,766 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,404,262   30,321,644   30,241,699   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,966,962   29,944,692   30,505,468 
Actual shares outstanding at period end 30,368,843   30,202,003   30,173,200   30,180,482   30,185,732   29,925,612   29,917,982   29,912,082 
Book value per common share at period end$40.99  $40.60  $40.61  $38.75  $41.72  $42.58  $40.64  $40.78 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1)$40.99  $40.59  $40.61  $38.74  $38.26  $39.08  $37.12  $37.29 
Dividend per common share$0.17  $  $0.17  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 
Performance Ratios (annualized):               
Return on average assets 0.06%  0.48%  0.70% (2.73)% (0.01)%  0.65%  0.91%  0.96%
Return on average common equity 0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (26.67)% (0.11)%  6.48%  8.80%  9.24%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (28.96)% (0.11)%  7.08%  9.61%  10.08%
Net interest margin 2.28%  2.29%  2.37%  2.40%  2.43%  2.45%  2.43%  2.49%
Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 61.50%  59.50%  55.40%  191.00%  51.10%  48.90%  48.83%  47.20%
Other Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 1.63%  1.44%  1.40%  1.33%  1.25%  1.08%  1.05%  1.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 64.59%  54.81%  83.25%  110.06%  108.76%  131.16%  118.78%  267.50%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.79%  1.90%  1.22%  0.88%  0.79%  0.57%  0.64%  0.28%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3) 0.57%  0.48%  0.26%  0.11%  1.07%  0.60%  0.02%  0.29%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.11%  10.74%  10.77%  10.58%  10.26%  10.73%  10.96%  10.84%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.86%  15.86%  15.51%  15.07%  14.87%  14.79%  14.54%  14.51%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.61%  14.63%  14.30%  13.92%  13.80%  13.90%  13.68%  13.55%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 11.00%  11.02%  10.86%  10.35%  10.03%  10.12%  10.04%  10.21%
Average Balances (in thousands):               
Total assets$12,118,190  $12,575,722  $12,360,899  $12,361,500  $12,784,470  $12,283,303  $11,942,905  $11,960,111 
Total earning assets$11,640,162  $12,303,940  $12,072,891  $11,953,446  $12,365,497  $11,837,722  $11,532,186  $11,546,050 
Total loans(2)$7,933,695  $7,971,907  $8,026,524  $8,003,206  $7,988,941  $7,963,074  $7,795,144  $7,790,555 
Total deposits$9,883,233  $10,056,463  $9,344,414  $9,225,266  $9,501,661  $9,471,369  $8,946,641  $8,514,938 
Total borrowings$794,940  $1,118,276  $1,654,736  $1,721,283  $1,832,947  $1,401,917  $1,646,179  $2,102,507 
Total shareholders' equity$1,242,805  $1,230,573  $1,201,477  $1,263,627  $1,289,656  $1,238,763  $1,235,162  $1,245,647 


(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Excludes loans held for sale.
   


 
GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 March 31,
 December 31,
 March 31,
 2025
 2024
 2024
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,244,891  $1,226,061  $1,259,413 
Less: Intangible assets (11)  (16)  (104,611)
Tangible common equity$1,244,880  $1,226,045  $1,154,802 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$11,317,361  $11,129,508  $11,612,648 
Less: Intangible assets (11)  (16)  (104,611)
Tangible assets$11,317,350  $11,129,492  $11,508,037 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 11.00%  11.02%  10.03%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$40.99  $40.60  $41.72 
Less: Intangible book value per common share$  $(0.01) $(3.46)
Tangible book value per common share$40.99  $40.59  $38.26 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,368,843   30,202,003   30,185,732 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
 December 31,
 March 31,
  2025
 2024
 2024
Average tangible common equity      
Average common shareholders' equity $1,242,805  $1,230,573  $1,289,656 
Less: Average intangible assets  (14)  (19)  (104,718)
Average tangible common equity $1,242,791  $1,230,554  $1,184,938 
       
Return on average tangible common equity      
Net (loss) income $1,675  $15,290  $(338)
Return on average tangible common equity  0.55%  4.94% (0.11)%
       
Efficiency ratio      
Net interest income $65,649  $70,794  $74,698 
Noninterest income  8,207   4,067   3,589 
Operating revenue $73,856  $74,861  $78,287 
Noninterest expense $45,451  $44,532  $39,997 
       
Efficiency ratio  61.54%  59.49%  51.09%
       
Pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $65,649  $70,794  $74,698 
Noninterest income  8,207   4,067   3,589 
Less: Noninterest expense  (45,451)  (44,532)  (39,997)
Pre-provision net revenue $28,405  $30,329  $38,290 
             

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such tangible equity and related measures are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

____________________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796

For the March 31, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1f31917-6800-4f81-8c02-417b49f279cc


