Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

(Announces 4.8% increase in dividend)

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dividend
On April 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2025, which represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.8%. Univest had last increased its dividend by $0.01 per share in May 2022.

One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefits claims of $1.0 million, which represented $0.04 diluted earnings per share.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $6.5 million, or 0.1% (0.4% annualized), from December 31, 2024. Gross loans and leases increased $254.0 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in construction loans and lease financings.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity
Total deposits decreased $100.8 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal declines in public funds deposits and decreases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $253.1 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2024, due to increases in consumer, commercial, and public funds deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. This represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 22.0% at December 31, 2024.

Total borrowings decreased $57.0 million, or 14.8%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to maturities of long-term FHLB advances totaling $50.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with brokered deposits during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $169.1 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $468.0 million at March 31, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $5.3 million, or 10.3%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million, or 2.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and increased yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs outpacing decreases in income from interest-earning deposits with other banks.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.88% for the first and fourth quarters of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately 14 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $22.4 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 12.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Other service fee income decreased $3.7 million, or 57.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a $3.4 million net gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, net servicing fees on sold mortgage loans decreased by $177 thousand, primarily attributable to the previously mentioned sale of mortgage servicing rights.

Other income decreased $780 thousand, or 76.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in other real estate owned income, fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps and gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $292 thousand, or 31.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.

Insurance commission and fee income decreased $312 thousand, or 4.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in contingent income of $700 thousand, which was $1.6 million and $2.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $404 thousand in revenue for commercial lines.

BOLI income increased $1.1 million, or 132.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefits claims.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $419 thousand, or 8.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $323 thousand, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, a decrease of $746 thousand, or 1.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions decreased $512 thousand, or 1.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in compensation capitalized and a decrease in medical claims expense, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 18.7% and 20.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards favorably impacted the first quarter of 2025 by 71 basis points and unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was favorably impacted by 76 basis points from the proceeds of BOLI death benefits. Excluding the discrete impact of vested equity compensation awards and BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 19.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, $33.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $40.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $767 thousand and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 221,760 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.22 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $29.54. As of March 31, 2025, 1,178,394 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=175e015e&confId=80607. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 021974. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 1, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 718470.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.0 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.  

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (18) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)         
          
Balance Sheet (Period End)03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$73,319  $75,998  $78,346  $66,808  $49,318 
Interest-earning deposits with other banks 95,815   252,846   426,354   124,103   152,288 
Cash and cash equivalents 169,134   328,844   504,700   190,911   201,606 
Investment securities held-to-maturity 130,889   134,111   137,681   140,112   143,474 
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 364,503   357,361   354,100   342,776   350,819 
Investments in equity securities 1,667   2,506   2,406   2,995   3,355 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 35,732   38,980   40,235   37,438   37,394 
Loans held for sale 13,150   16,653   17,131   28,176   13,188 
Loans and leases held for investment 6,833,037   6,826,583   6,730,734   6,684,837   6,579,086 
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,790)  (87,091)  (86,041)  (85,745)  (85,632)
Net loans and leases held for investment 6,745,247   6,739,492   6,644,693   6,599,092   6,493,454 
Premises and equipment, net 47,175   46,671   47,411   48,174   48,739 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,182   28,531   29,260   29,985   30,702 
Goodwill 175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510 
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 8,061   8,309   7,158   7,701   7,473 
Bank owned life insurance 139,482   139,351   138,744   137,823   137,896 
Accrued interest and other assets 117,435   112,098   106,708   114,753   102,958 
Total assets$7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,205,737  $7,855,446  $7,746,568 
          
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,433,995  $1,414,635  $1,323,953  $1,397,308  $1,401,806 
Interest-bearing deposits: 5,224,503   5,344,624   5,530,195   5,098,014   5,003,552 
Total deposits 6,658,498   6,759,259   6,854,148   6,495,322   6,405,358 
Short-term borrowings 4,031   11,181   8,256   11,781   4,816 
Long-term debt 175,000   225,000   225,000   250,000   250,000 
Subordinated notes 149,386   149,261   149,136   149,011   148,886 
Operating lease liabilities 30,062   31,485   32,246   33,015   33,744 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 54,718   64,930   59,880   62,180   60,095 
Total liabilities 7,071,695   7,241,116   7,328,666   7,001,309   6,902,899 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784 
Additional paid-in capital 300,634   302,829   301,262   300,166   298,914 
Retained earnings 541,776   525,780   512,938   500,482   488,790 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (37,922)  (43,992)  (41,623)  (54,124)  (54,740)
Treasury stock, at cost (58,800)  (55,100)  (53,290)  (50,171)  (47,079)
Total shareholders’ equity 903,472   887,301   877,071   854,137   843,669 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,205,737  $7,855,446  $7,746,568 
          
          
 For the three months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)03/31/25 12/31/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23
Assets$7,981,043  $8,163,347  $8,005,265  $7,721,540  $7,696,575 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 500,078   500,748   493,334   493,140   500,983 
Loans and leases, gross 6,856,503   6,758,649   6,730,791   6,640,536   6,577,365 
Deposits 6,617,653   6,804,483   6,641,324   6,353,752   6,303,854 
Shareholders' equity 896,811   880,237   864,406   844,572   842,546 
                    


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)         
          
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
Commercial, financial and agricultural$1,034,361  $1,037,835  $1,044,043  $1,055,332  $1,014,568 
Real estate-commercial 3,546,402   3,530,451   3,442,083   3,373,889   3,283,729 
Real estate-construction 281,785   274,483   285,616   313,229   379,995 
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 536,082   536,095   530,674   532,628   524,196 
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 992,767   994,972   969,562   952,665   922,412 
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 189,119   186,836   182,901   179,150   177,446 
Loans to individuals 16,930   21,250   26,794   26,430   27,200 
Lease financings 235,591   244,661   249,061   251,514   249,540 
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,833,037   6,826,583   6,730,734   6,684,837   6,579,086 
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,790)  (87,091)  (86,041)  (85,745)  (85,632)
Net loans and leases held for investment$6,745,247  $6,739,492  $6,644,693  $6,599,092  $6,493,454 
          
          
Asset Quality Data (Period End)03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale$11,126  $12,667  $15,319  $16,200  $20,363 
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 322   321   310   205   268 
Total nonperforming loans and leases 11,448   12,988   15,629   16,405   20,631 
Other real estate owned 22,433   20,141   20,915   20,007   19,220 
Repossessed assets 79   76   79   149   167 
Total nonperforming assets$33,960  $33,205  $36,623  $36,561  $40,018 
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.16%  0.19%  0.23%  0.24%  0.31%
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.17%  0.19%  0.23%  0.25%  0.31%
Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.43%  0.41%  0.45%  0.47%  0.52%
          
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases$87,790  $87,091  $86,041  $85,745  $85,632 
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.30%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 789.05%  687.54%  561.66%  529.29%  420.53%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 766.86%  670.55%  550.52%  522.68%  415.06%
          
          
 For the three months ended,
 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
Net loan and lease charge-offs$1,686  $767  $820  $809  $1,406 
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.10%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%  0.09%
          


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
 For the three months ended,
For the period:03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
Interest income$103,416 $107,476 $106,438 $99,832 $98,609
Interest expense 46,635  52,004  53,234  48,805  47,142
Net interest income 56,781  55,472  53,204  51,027  51,467
Provision for credit losses 2,311  2,380  1,414  707  1,432
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 54,470  53,092  51,790  50,320  50,035
Noninterest income:         
Trust fee income 2,161  2,265  2,110  2,008  2,108
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,194  2,192  2,037  1,982  1,871
Investment advisory commission and fee income 5,613  5,457  5,319  5,238  5,194
Insurance commission and fee income 6,889  4,743  5,238  5,167  7,201
Other service fee income 2,707  3,473  1,815  3,044  6,415
Bank owned life insurance income 1,959  1,012  921  1,086  842
Net gain on sales of investment securities -  -  18  -  -
Net gain on mortgage banking activities 647  1,320  1,296  1,710  939
Other income 245  868  1,396  745  1,025
Total noninterest income 22,415  21,330  20,150  20,980  25,595
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries, benefits and commissions 30,826  31,518  30,702  30,187  31,338
Net occupancy 2,853  2,751  2,723  2,679  2,872
Equipment 1,122  1,147  1,107  1,088  1,111
Data processing 4,364  4,146  4,154  4,161  4,495
Professional fees 1,797  1,669  1,579  1,466  1,688
Marketing and advertising 353  552  490  715  416
Deposit insurance premiums 1,151  1,102  1,097  1,098  1,135
Intangible expenses 130  155  164  188  187
Other expense 6,732  7,618  6,536  7,126  6,832
Total noninterest expense 49,328  50,658  48,552  48,708  50,074
Income before taxes 27,557  23,764  23,388  22,592  25,556
Income tax expense 5,162  4,823  4,810  4,485  5,251
Net income$22,395 $18,941 $18,578 $18,107 $20,305
Net income per share:         
Basic$0.77 $0.65 $0.64 $0.62 $0.69
Diluted$0.77 $0.65 $0.63 $0.62 $0.69
Dividends declared per share$0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding 29,000,567  29,070,039  29,132,948  29,246,977  29,413,999
Period end shares outstanding 28,962,648  29,045,877  29,081,108  29,190,640  29,337,919
          


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
          
          
          
 For the three months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
          
Return on average assets 1.14%  0.92%  0.92%  0.94%  1.06%
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.13%  8.56%  8.55%  8.62%  9.69%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 12.69%  10.79%  10.84%  11.01%  12.38%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.09%  2.88%  2.82%  2.84%  2.88%
Efficiency ratio (2) 61.6%  65.5%  65.7%  67.1%  64.6%
          
Capitalization Ratios         
          
Dividends declared to net income 27.2%  32.2%  33.0%  33.9%  30.5%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 11.33%  10.92%  10.69%  10.87%  10.89%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.31%  8.92%  8.71%  8.81%  8.80%
Common equity book value per share$31.19  $30.55  $30.16  $29.26  $28.76 
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)$25.06  $24.43  $24.05  $23.17  $22.70 
          
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)         
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.80%  9.51%  9.53%  9.74%  9.65%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.97%  10.85%  10.88%  10.72%  10.71%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.97%  10.85%  10.88%  10.72%  10.71%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.35%  14.19%  14.27%  14.09%  14.11%
          
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.    
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.  
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.        
          


Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Three Months Ended,   
Tax Equivalent BasisMarch 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$119,997 $1,3604.60%$402,753 $4,8524.79%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 879  41.85  1,290  72.16 
Other debt and equity securities 499,199  4,0193.27  499,458  3,8153.04 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,561  6877.42  39,407  7467.53 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 657,636  6,0703.74  942,908  9,4203.97 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 990,860  17,0206.97  972,840  17,4927.15 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,704,232  52,6765.77  3,631,142  53,1635.82 
Real estate—residential loans 1,729,146  21,5425.05  1,708,795  21,2494.95 
Loans to individuals 19,438  3938.20  25,803  5228.05 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 230,133  2,8615.04  233,036  2,6524.53 
Lease financings 182,694  3,2407.19  187,033  3,2967.01 
Gross loans and leases 6,856,503  97,7325.78  6,758,649  98,3745.79 
Total interest-earning assets 7,514,139  103,8025.60  7,701,557  107,7945.57 
Cash and due from banks 56,690     56,989    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,822)    (86,812)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,852     47,155    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,761     28,891    
Other assets 423,423     415,567    
Total assets$7,981,043    $8,163,347    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,222,012 $7,0752.35%$1,275,348 $8,5042.65%
Money market savings 1,840,194  18,0353.97  1,954,246  20,6534.20 
Regular savings 702,543  7630.44  705,222  8170.46 
Time deposits 1,476,495  16,1064.42  1,499,998  17,2474.57 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,241,244  41,9793.25  5,434,814  47,2213.46 
         
Short-term borrowings 6,909  140.82  7,102  10.06 
Long-term debt 217,500  2,3614.40  225,000  2,5014.42 
Subordinated notes 149,319  2,2816.20  149,194  2,2816.08 
Total borrowings 373,728  4,6565.05  381,296  4,7834.99 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,614,972  46,6353.37  5,816,110  52,0043.56 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,376,409     1,369,669    
Operating lease liabilities 30,675     31,864    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,176     65,467    
Total liabilities 7,084,232     7,283,110    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,991,381  2.71  7,185,779  2.88 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 302,653     301,895    
Retained earnings and other equity 436,374     420,558    
Total shareholders' equity 896,811     880,237    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,981,043    $8,163,347    
Net interest income $57,167   $55,790  
         
Net interest spread  2.23   2.01 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.86   0.87 
Net interest margin  3.09%  2.88%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.82%    132.42%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $676 thousand for the three months ended March 31,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.       
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included 
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 have 
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.     
         



Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,   
Tax Equivalent Basis2025
 2024
 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$119,997 $1,3604.60%$120,845 $1,6095.36%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 879  41.85  1,951  122.47 
Other debt and equity securities 499,199  4,0193.27  499,032  3,6472.94 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,561  6877.42  39,115  7247.44 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 657,636  6,0703.74  660,943  5,9923.65 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 990,860  17,0206.97  934,649  16,5237.11 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,704,232  52,6765.77  3,575,142  50,6415.70 
Real estate—residential loans 1,729,146  21,5425.05  1,618,188  19,5554.86 
Loans to individuals 19,438  3938.20  27,315  5488.07 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 230,133  2,8615.04  232,380  2,4644.26 
Lease financings 182,694  3,2407.19  189,691  3,1696.72 
Gross loans and leases 6,856,503  97,7325.78  6,577,365  92,9005.68 
Total interest-earning assets 7,514,139  103,8025.60  7,238,308  98,8925.49 
Cash and due from banks 56,690     54,870    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,822)    (86,495)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,852     50,592    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,761     31,121    
Other assets 423,423     408,179    
Total assets$7,981,043    $7,696,575    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,222,012 $7,0752.35%$1,180,696 $8,2182.80%
Money market savings 1,840,194  18,0353.97  1,705,291  19,2204.53 
Regular savings 702,543  7630.44  769,926  9050.47 
Time deposits 1,476,495  16,1064.42  1,238,878  13,6304.42 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,241,244  41,9793.25  4,894,791  41,9733.45 
         
Short-term borrowings 6,909  140.82  10,127  50.20 
Long-term debt 217,500  2,3614.40  292,486  2,8833.96 
Subordinated notes 149,319  2,2816.20  148,818  2,2816.16 
Total borrowings 373,728  4,6565.05  451,431  5,1694.61 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,614,972  46,6353.37  5,346,222  47,1423.55 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,376,409     1,409,063    
Operating lease liabilities 30,675     34,166    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,176     64,578    
Total liabilities 7,084,232     6,854,029    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,991,381  2.71  6,755,285  2.81 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 302,653     300,679    
Retained earnings and other equity 436,374     384,083    
Total shareholders' equity 896,811     842,546    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,981,043    $7,696,575    
Net interest income $57,167   $51,750  
         
Net interest spread  2.23   1.94 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.86   0.94 
Net interest margin  3.09%  2.88%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.82%    135.39%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 have been
calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
         


Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
     
(Dollars in thousands)    
Industry DescriptionTotal Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio 
CRE - Retail$469,397 8.7%
Animal Production 394,279 7.3 
CRE - Multi-family 360,743 6.7 
CRE - Office 299,751 5.6 
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 278,386 5.2 
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 253,136 4.7 
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 207,710 3.8 
Specialty Trade Contractors 189,427 3.5 
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 177,053 3.3 
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 146,911 2.7 
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 146,037 2.7 
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 140,612 2.6 
Repair and Maintenance 134,183 2.5 
Crop Production 110,882 2.1 
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 109,872 2.0 
Wood Product Manufacturing 101,606 1.9 
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 95,730 1.8 
Food Services and Drinking Places 86,916 1.6 
Administrative and Support Services 83,145 1.5 
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 83,088 1.5 
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 78,181 1.4 
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 75,461 1.4 
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 65,857 1.2 
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 64,683 1.2 
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 64,553 1.2 
Personal and Laundry Services 64,508 1.2 
Education 62,362 1.2 
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 61,437 1.1 
Food Manufacturing 56,400 1.0 
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings$4,462,306 82.7%
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings$936,324 17.3%
Total Commercial Loans$5,398,630 100.0%
     
     
Consumer Loans and Lease FinancingsTotal Outstanding Balance   
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 992,767   
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 189,119   
Loans to Individuals 16,930   
Lease Financings 235,591   
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings$1,434,407   
Total$6,833,037   
     


Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
March 31, 2025
             
 
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
             
    As of or for the three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24
Net income$22,395  $18,941  $18,578  $18,107  $20,305 
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 103   122   130   149   148 
Net income before amortization of intangibles$22,498  $19,063  $18,708  $18,256  $20,453 
             
Shareholders' equity$903,472  $887,301  $877,071  $854,137  $843,669 
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Other intangibles (a)  (2,104)  (2,263)  (2,147)  (2,157)  (2,273)
Tangible common equity$725,858  $709,528  $699,414  $676,470  $665,886 
             
Total assets$7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,205,737  $7,855,446  $7,746,568 
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Other intangibles (a)  (2,104)  (2,263)  (2,147)  (2,157)  (2,273)
Tangible assets$7,797,553  $7,950,644  $8,028,080  $7,677,779  $7,568,785 
             
Average shareholders' equity$896,811  $880,237  $864,406  $844,572  $842,546 
Average goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Average other intangibles (a)  (2,162)  (2,146)  (2,086)  (2,222)  (2,318)
Average tangible common equity$719,139  $702,581  $686,810  $666,840  $664,718 
             
(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights         
             
 

            









    

        
