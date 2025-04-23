[Latest] Global Plastic Pallet Market Size/Share Worth USD 13,591 Million by 2034 at a 89% CAGR: Business Research Industry (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Research Industry has published a new research report titled “Plastic Pallet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene (PP), Others), By Type (Nestable, Rackable, Stackable, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Plastic Pallet Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7,600 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,976 million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13,591 million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 89% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Plastic Pallet Market Overview

Plastic pallet are lighter than their various counterparts, such as wooden, carton, and steel. They are effortless to handle and transport and add less weight to a shipment. Plastic pallet are more hygienic. Plastic pallet are made up of various polyethylenes, and they are naturally immune to both mold and fungi.

The demand for plastic pallet is increasing from food and beverage applications to minimizing contamination risk for food and drink shipments. Various factors, such as growing stringent regulations pertaining to the usage of the plastic pallet, increasing investment in the product innovations, growing usage of the plastic pallet in the various end-use industries, and increasing entry of new players in the market, are mainly driving the market growth.

However, factors such as the high cost of the raw materials, environmental side effects associated with the plastic pallet, high manufacturing costs, and complex and stringent regulatory processes are restraining the market growth.

The growing integration of various smart technologies in the plastic pallet and increased investment in product innovation are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. An integration of various smart technologies, such as RFID tags, GPS tracking systems, and the Internet of Things, is improving the visibility and asset management, optimizing layout and handling procedures, reducing waste and increasing throughput, and ensuring products are transported and stored under optimal conditions.

The key trend observed in the global plastic pallet market includes the growing usage of sustainable and recyclable materials in smart pallet manufacturing. Furthermore, supportive government policies such as tax incentives and financial assistance for the manufacturing of the plastic pallet are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global plastic pallet market segmentation includes high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and other materials. Among all of these, the high-density polyethylene segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing usage of HDPE in the manufacturing of plastic pallets.

Additionally, the strong strength of HDPE, its resistance to corrosion, and the easy access to HDPE material are likely to boost its use in making plastic pallets, which will help the market grow.

The market segmentation by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for plastic pallets in the various end-use industries. The key countries, such as U.S., Canada and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at substantial rates during the forecast period. During the forecast period, we expect countries like China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and South Korea to grow at substantial rates.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7,976 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 13,591 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 7,600 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.40% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Material, Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

BRI has comprehensively analyzed the global plastic pallet market. We have provided a detailed explanation of the market's driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends. We duly address segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period to paint a probable picture of the global plastic pallet industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, and market giants, as well as niche players, and is studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-added prospects. In addition, the report covers key player profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Plastic Pallet Market Regional Analysis

By Region, global plastic pallet market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the largest Market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for the plastic pallet in the various end use industries.

The key countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors such as growing trade activities between U.S. and Other countries, presence of well-established end-use industries, growing stringent regulations on the transportation of pharmaceuticals and food & beverages, increasing investment by the key players on the sustainable products development are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors such as easy of availability of the raw material, increasing investment by the global companies in the region, growing presence of large consumer base, supportive government policies and availability of well-established supply chain networks are mainly driving the market growth of this region. The major countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

China held highest market share in the Asia Pacific plastic pallet market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established end-use industries and availability of the large plastic pallet manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, easy availability of plastic raw materials and growing technological innovations in the plastic pallet manufacturing are some of the factors driving the market growth of this region.

Browse the full "Plastic Pallet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene (PP), Others), By Type (Nestable, Rackable, Stackable, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report

List of the prominent players in the Plastic Pallet Market:

Allied Plastics Inc.

CABKA Group GmbH

Monoflo International

ORBIS Corporation Limited

Perfect Pallet Inc.

Polymer Solutions International

RehrigPacific Company

TMF Corporation

TranPak Inc.

Brambles Limited

Schoeller Allibert

Loscam

Craemer Group

Greystone Logistics

Rehrig Pacific Company

Others

The Plastic Pallet Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Type

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

