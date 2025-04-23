TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our Company had a very strong start to the year earning $0.67 per share and delivering nearly 7% annualized loan growth. Our continued focus on measured growth aligned with a deliberate strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and capital levels should position our Company well during periods of economic uncertainty. While growth could be challenged in the short run, we believe our conservative Main Street approach to relationship banking coupled with our diversified fee income businesses can serve as a pillar of strength for our members, shareholders and the communities we serve," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.
  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.  
  • The effective tax rate was 13.95% in the quarter compared to 17.31% in first quarter 2024 and 13.92% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter as compared to first quarter 2024 was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to tax advantaged investment properties placed in service over the past 12 months and purchase accounting adjustments for a prior partnership acquisition.   

"We were pleased to close our partnership with Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. on April 1, 2025 followed by our latest announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation. Both transactions are strategically important for our Company and follow our disciplined model of targeting partnerships that enhance shareholder returns with low execution risk," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.42 billion, an increase of $212.32 million, or 2.08%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in first quarter 2025, compared to an average of $174.73 million in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.15 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.01 times at March 31, 2024 and 16.69 times at December 31, 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.
  • At 3.18% gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 16 basis points from 3.34% in first quarter 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%.   This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, an increase in banking personnel, and production incentives.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
  • Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $6.88 million, or 2.37%, compared to first quarter 2024 and $12.80 million, or 4.31%, compared to the linked quarter, due to declines in repurchase agreements and other borrowings.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.70 billion compared to $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $155.28 million at December 31, 2024 and $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property consisted of $235 thousand in other real estate owned and $551 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $786 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2025, compared to $175 thousand in other real estate owned and $605 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $780 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $284.10 million compared to $296.90 million at December 31, 2024 and $290.98 million at March 31, 2024.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.36 compared to $21.55 at December 31, 2024 and $20.31 at March 31, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), a pending merger, and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), a recently completed merger, to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected, our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total revenue$192,044  $177,160  $174,518  $174,970  $167,102 
 Net income 50,887   41,441   43,126   43,039   35,127 
 Net income available to common shareholders 50,592   41,265   42,949   42,856   34,687 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.67   0.55   0.57   0.57   0.46 
 Book value per common share 29.19   28.43   28.59   27.62   27.33 
 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 22.36   21.55   21.65   20.65   20.31 
 Return on average assets 1.19%  0.95%  1.00%  1.01%  0.83%
 Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.29%  1.03%  1.09%  1.11%  0.92%
 Return on average equity 9.50%  7.64%  8.12%  8.43%  6.84%
 Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 13.08%  10.68%  11.42%  12.03%  9.87%
 Return on average common equity 9.57%  7.70%  8.18%  8.49%  6.89%
 Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 13.21%  10.79%  11.54%  12.16%  9.98%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.27%  33.36%  35.66%  37.68%  38.23%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 12.75%  12.77%  12.63%  12.43%  12.20%
 Tier 1 12.87%  12.89%  12.76%  12.55%  12.32%
 Total 15.65%  15.68%  15.54%  15.34%  15.10%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.61%  10.36%  10.38%  10.25%  10.15%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans19.15x 16.69x 18.70x 19.08x 18.01x
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.08%  1.08%  1.08%  1.10%  1.10%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04%  0.05%  0.04%  0.04%  0.05%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.02%  0.01%  0.02%  %  0.02%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries)$626  $382  $677  $(19) $520 
           
 Nonperforming loans$6,586  $7,424  $6,588  $6,582  $6,987 
 Foreclosed property 786   443   884   581   780 
 Total nonperforming assets$7,372  $7,867  $7,472  $7,163  $7,767 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$15  $1,264  $510  $368  $323 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans$126,131  $123,923  $123,191  $125,552  $125,835 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$300,699  $385,238  $421,571  $430,398  $289,191 
 Loans originated, joint venture 144,495   180,188   176,612   196,583   135,197 
 Total loans originated$445,194  $565,426  $598,183  $626,981  $424,388 
 Number of loans originated 1,181   1,489   1,637   1,700   1,247 
 Number of originators 161   160   159   169   176 
 Purchase % 89.94%  89.46%  91.49%  94.85%  95.66%
 Loans sold$475,518  $629,120  $526,998  $605,134  $410,895 
 Rate lock asset$1,880  $1,150  $1,548  $1,930  $1,681 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.18%  3.25%  3.28%  3.28%  3.34%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 3.14%  2.99%  2.90%  2.86%  2.72%
 Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.17%  3.02%  2.93%  2.89%  2.75%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 90.32%  90.57%  90.43%  90.36%  90.52%
 Average loans/average deposits 80.01%  78.71%  80.07%  80.80%  81.48%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 29.68%  30.14%  30.19%  30.06%  30.25%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 12.66%  12.50%  12.58%  12.24%  12.24%
 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.10%  70.28%  70.93%  68.98%  73.25%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 25 vs. Q1 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025   2024   2024  Q1 24 Q4 24
U.S. agency securities$320,190  $294,723  $293,917  8.64% 8.94%
U.S. Treasury notes 78,184   27,534   28,429  183.95% 175.01%
Municipal securities 439,379   447,323   439,115  (1.78)% 0.06%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 98,463   87,983   95,279  11.91% 3.34%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,535,217   1,347,920   1,497,951  13.90% 2.49%
Allowance for credit losses (1,262)  (1,382)  (1,326) (8.68)% (4.83)%
Total$2,470,171  $2,204,101  $2,353,365  12.07% 4.96%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains$5,909  $1,868  $2,572  216.33% 129.74%
Total gross unrealized losses (125,156)  (172,708)  (157,851) (27.53)% (20.71)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(119,247) $(170,840) $(155,279) (30.20)% (23.20)%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$92,805  $102,042  $102,622  (9.05)% (9.57)%
U.S. Treasury notes 96,481   197,356   96,710  (51.11)% (0.24)%
Municipal securities 5,390   5,294   5,366  1.81% 0.45%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,107   2,159   2,121  (2.41)% (0.66)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,235   5,659   5,533  (7.49)% (5.39)%
Allowance for credit losses (68)  (82)  (77) (17.07)% (11.69)%
Total$201,950  $312,428  $212,275  (35.36)% (4.86)%
          
Total gross unrealized gains$176  $265  $178  (33.58)% (1.12)%
Total gross unrealized losses (6,563)  (14,262)  (8,647) (53.98)% (24.10)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(6,387) $(13,997) $(8,469) (54.37)% (24.58)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities$(125,634) $(184,837) $(163,748) (32.03)% (23.28)%
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ1 Q1 Q4 Q1 25 vs. Q1 25 vs.
  2025   2024   2024  Q1 24 Q4 24
Real estate - construction and development$1,006,086  $1,255,741  $1,082,161  (19.88)% (7.03)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,654,401   1,700,753   1,628,731  (2.73)% 1.58%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,329,728   3,178,947   3,196,665  4.74% 4.16%
Real estate - multifamily 841,330   595,075   801,079  41.38% 5.02%
Residential 1-4 family 1,886,107   1,882,296   1,891,470  0.20% (0.28)%
HELOC 429,152   386,361   410,594  11.08% 4.52%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,337,254   1,288,550   1,280,394  3.78% 4.44%
Government 511,676   528,341   513,039  (3.15)% (0.27)%
Indirect 570,795   555,482   567,245  2.76% 0.63%
Consumer loans and other 86,217   80,797   87,677  6.71% (1.67)%
Total$11,652,746  $11,452,343  $11,459,055  1.75% 1.69%
          
       % Change
DepositsQ1 Q1 Q4 Q1 25 vs. Q1 25 vs.
  2025   2024   2024  Q1 24 Q4 24
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,313,553  $4,194,132  $4,253,053  2.85% 1.42%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 7,463,355   6,916,701   7,329,669  7.90% 1.82%
Savings 312,151   326,179   311,841  (4.30)% 0.10%
Certificates of deposits 2,519,489   2,689,062   2,542,735  (6.31)% (0.91)%
Total 14,608,548   14,126,074   14,437,298  3.42% 1.19%


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		$11,527,915  $153,068  5.38% $11,455,253  $155,710  5.41% $11,379,323  $151,811  5.37%
Taxable investment securities 2,478,048   21,301  3.44%  2,421,253   20,722  3.42%  2,440,652   18,716  3.07%
Tax-exempt investment securities 176,081   1,860  4.23%  176,266   1,832  4.16%  161,538   1,549  3.84%
Total securities 2,654,129   23,161  3.49%  2,597,519   22,554  3.47%  2,602,190   20,265  3.12%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,199,650   11,801  3.99%  1,451,121   15,796  4.33%  1,167,322   14,234  4.90%
Mortgage loans held for sale 164,358   2,653  6.46%  209,315   3,088  5.90%  116,868   1,716  5.87%
Total earning assets 15,546,052   190,683  4.97%  15,713,208   197,148  4.99%  15,265,703   188,026  4.95%
Less: allowance for loan losses (124,265)      (123,068)      (127,413)    
Total nonearning assets 1,790,075       1,758,988       1,725,945     
Total assets$17,211,862      $17,349,128      $16,864,235     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$7,279,365  $40,606  2.26% $7,157,076  $43,894  2.44% $6,828,053  $47,985  2.83%
Savings 312,118   714  0.93%  315,414   777  0.98%  329,036   881  1.08%
Certificates of deposit 2,540,438   25,813  4.12%  2,694,236   31,214  4.61%  2,583,938   29,522  4.60%
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,131,921   67,133  2.69%  10,166,726   75,885  2.97%  9,741,027   78,388  3.24%
Borrowings 29,606   (300) (4.05)%  36,708   (151) (1.61)%  212,375   3,078  5.73%
Subordinated debt, net 260,070   2,304  3.54%  257,667   2,261  3.51%  255,878   2,236  3.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,421,597   69,137  2.69%  10,461,101   77,995  2.97%  10,209,280   83,702  3.30%
Demand deposits 4,276,586       4,386,911       4,224,104     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 353,665       353,005       390,576     
Total liabilities 15,051,848       15,201,017       14,823,960     
Shareholders’ equity 2,160,014       2,148,111       2,040,275     
Total liabilities and equity$17,211,862      $17,349,128      $16,864,235     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $121,546      $119,153      $104,324   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,068)      (1,096)      (1,106)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $120,478      $118,057      $103,218   
                  
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.28%     2.02%     1.65%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.80%     1.97%     2.21%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.17%     3.02%     2.75%
Total cost of deposits    1.89%     2.07%     2.26%
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 March 31, December 31,
  2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$126,526  $108,750 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,090,555   1,127,878 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 100,249   102,847 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,317,330   1,339,475 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,590,680 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,262 and $1,326 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,470,171   2,353,365 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $195,631 and $203,883 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 202,018   212,352 
Less: allowance for credit losses (68)  (77)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,950   212,275 
Other equity securities 12,223   12,100 
FHLB stock 12,425   12,136 
Total Securities 2,696,769   2,589,876 
Mortgage loans held for sale 168,510   200,460 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,652,746   11,459,055 
Less: allowance for credit losses (126,131)  (123,923)
Net Loans 11,526,615   11,335,132 
Premises and equipment, net 373,111   368,876 
Goodwill 457,619   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 57,145   60,171 
BOLI 280,344   279,802 
Other assets 634,437   615,479 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,511,880  $17,246,890 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,313,553  $4,253,053 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 7,463,355   7,329,669 
Savings 312,151   311,841 
Certificates of deposit 2,519,489   2,542,735 
Total Deposits 14,608,548   14,437,298 
Advances from the FHLB 3,029   3,218 
Subordinated debt, net 260,198   260,001 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,875   33,683 
Total Borrowings 284,102   296,902 
Other liabilities 402,252   357,063 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,294,902   15,091,263 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;   
75,392,225 and 75,255,205 shares issued at   
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 125,679   125,455 
Capital surplus 1,123,330   1,122,147 
Retained earnings 1,039,518   1,007,775 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:   
1,049,002 and 1,046,121 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (21,969)  (21,868)
Deferred compensation trust 21,969   21,868 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (87,869)  (116,045)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,200,658   2,139,332 
Noncontrolling interest 16,320   16,295 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,216,978   2,155,627 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,511,880  $17,246,890 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2025   2024 
INTEREST INCOME:   
Loans, including fees$152,322  $150,974 
Investment securities 22,839   19,996 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,801   14,234 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,653   1,716 
Total interest income 189,615   186,920 
INTEREST EXPENSE:   
Deposits 67,133   78,388 
Advances from the FHLB 25   2,438 
Subordinated debt, net 2,304   2,236 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (325)  640 
Total interest expense 69,137   83,702 
Net interest income 120,478   103,218 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,420   (877)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,058   104,095 
NONINTEREST INCOME:   
Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,361   10,477 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,424   25,539 
Property management income, net 19,500   16,773 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,327   3,079 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,697   1,551 
Investment commissions, net 3,075   2,343 
BOLI 1,872   1,842 
Gain on sale of equity investment 2,000    
Other income 3,310   2,206 
Net gain on investment securities    74 
Total noninterest income 71,566   63,884 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:   
Salaries and employee benefits 75,078   71,377 
Occupancy 9,333   9,422 
Furniture and equipment 4,621   4,478 
Amortization - intangibles 3,026   3,246 
Software 6,293   6,100 
Data processing 3,835   3,916 
Professional fees 2,653   3,180 
Advertising and marketing 4,472   4,582 
FDIC and other insurance 2,860   4,358 
Acquisition related expenses 420   595 
Other expenses 17,945   14,337 
Total noninterest expense 130,536   125,591 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 59,088   42,388 
Provision for income tax expense 8,201   7,261 
Net income$50,887  $35,127 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (295)  (440)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$50,592  $34,687 
Per common share information   
Basic earnings$0.67  $0.46 
Diluted earnings$0.67  $0.46 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.25 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$126,526  $108,750  $131,068  $140,028  $75,802 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,090,555   1,127,878   1,061,596   1,062,115   926,635 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 100,249   102,847   103,400   99,303   98,673 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,317,330   1,339,475   1,296,064   1,301,446   1,101,110 
Securities available for sale 2,470,171   2,353,365   2,363,176   2,250,679   2,204,101 
Securities held to maturity 202,018   212,352   212,422   212,488   312,510 
Less: allowance for credit losses (68)  (77)  (77)  (79)  (82)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,950   212,275   212,345   212,409   312,428 
Other equity securities 12,223   12,100   12,681   13,566   13,661 
FHLB stock 12,425   12,136   12,134   12,134   12,139 
Total Securities 2,696,769   2,589,876   2,600,336   2,488,788   2,542,329 
Mortgage loans held for sale 168,510   200,460   264,320   200,762   150,727 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,652,746   11,459,055   11,412,518   11,451,747   11,452,343 
Less: allowance for credit losses (126,131)  (123,923)  (123,191)  (125,552)  (125,835)
Net Loans 11,526,615   11,335,132   11,289,327   11,326,195   11,326,508 
Premises and equipment, net 373,111   368,876   365,764   340,348   342,569 
Goodwill 457,619   457,619   457,619   457,619   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 57,145   60,171   63,265   65,460   68,758 
BOLI 280,344   279,802   279,325   277,434   279,293 
Other assets 634,437   615,479   572,000   610,791   615,324 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,511,880  $17,246,890  $17,188,020  $17,068,843  $16,884,237 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,313,553  $4,253,053  $4,267,628  $4,303,773  $4,194,132 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 7,463,355   7,329,669   6,990,103   6,940,086   6,916,701 
Savings 312,151   311,841   319,970   312,881   326,179 
Certificates of deposit 2,519,489   2,542,735   2,785,469   2,715,848   2,689,062 
Total Deposits 14,608,548   14,437,298   14,363,170   14,272,588   14,126,074 
Advances from the FHLB 3,029   3,218   3,405   3,591   3,775 
Subordinated debt, net 260,198   260,001   256,444   256,227   256,011 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,875   33,683   30,970   35,351   31,198 
Total Borrowings 284,102   296,902   290,819   295,169   290,984 
Other liabilities 402,252   357,063   371,316   411,770   401,307 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,294,902   15,091,263   15,025,305   14,979,527   14,818,365 
          
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,679   125,455   125,139   125,090   125,009 
Capital surplus 1,123,330   1,122,147   1,117,279   1,115,759   1,114,038 
Retained earnings 1,039,518   1,007,775   985,343   961,162   937,065 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (21,969)  (21,868)  (22,224)  (22,756)  (20,915)
Deferred compensation trust 21,969   21,868   22,224   22,756   20,915 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (87,869)  (116,045)  (81,482)  (129,224)  (126,586)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,200,658   2,139,332   2,146,279   2,072,787   2,049,526 
Noncontrolling interest 16,320   16,295   16,436   16,529   16,346 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,216,978   2,155,627   2,162,715   2,089,316   2,065,872 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,511,880  $17,246,890  $17,188,020  $17,068,843  $16,884,237 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$152,322  $154,933  $155,792  $154,549  $150,974 
Investment securities 22,839   22,236   22,334   22,928   19,996 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,801   15,796   15,249   14,512   14,234 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,653   3,087   3,247   2,945   1,716 
Total interest income 189,615   196,052   196,622   194,934   186,920 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 67,133   75,885   82,128   82,023   78,388 
Advances from the FHLB 25   26   29   942   2,438 
Subordinated debt, net 2,304   2,261   2,237   2,236   2,236 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (325)  (177)  (54)  685   640 
Total interest expense 69,137   77,995   84,340   85,886   83,702 
Net interest income 120,478   118,057   112,282   109,048   103,218 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,420   1,606   (1,100)  (177)  (877)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,058   116,451   113,382   109,225   104,095 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,361   11,272   11,786   13,422   10,477 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,424   23,265   25,727   24,031   25,539 
Property management income, net 19,500   8,186   11,221   14,312   16,773 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,327   3,289   3,117   3,353   3,079 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,697   1,486   1,830   1,662   1,551 
Investment commissions, net 3,075   3,195   2,835   2,580   2,343 
BOLI 1,872   4,478   1,886   3,238   1,842 
Other income 5,310   3,932   3,834   3,324   2,206 
Net gain on investment securities             74 
Total noninterest income 71,566   59,103   62,236   65,922   63,884 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 75,078   74,399   72,123   71,349   71,377 
Occupancy 9,333   9,819   9,351   9,717   9,422 
Furniture and equipment 4,621   4,850   4,657   4,634   4,478 
Amortization - intangibles 3,026   3,095   3,130   3,298   3,246 
Software 6,293   6,870   6,790   7,056   6,100 
Data processing 3,835   3,788   4,701   4,606   3,916 
Professional fees 2,653   3,446   4,720   3,788   3,180 
Advertising and marketing 4,472   3,359   4,162   3,524   4,582 
Other expenses 21,225   17,815   17,266   16,012   19,290 
Total noninterest expense 130,536   127,441   126,900   123,984   125,591 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 59,088   48,113   48,718   51,163   42,388 
Provision for income tax expense 8,201   6,672   5,592   8,124   7,261 
Net income 50,887   41,441   43,126   43,039   35,127 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (295)  (176)  (177)  (183)  (440)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$50,592  $41,265  $42,949  $42,856  $34,687 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.67  $0.55  $0.57  $0.57  $0.46 
Diluted earnings$0.67  $0.55  $0.57  $0.57  $0.46 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,149,668   75,034,688   74,940,827   74,925,877   74,816,420 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,527,713   75,309,989   75,141,661   75,037,955   74,979,501 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25 


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Net interest income$119,584  $102,682  $117,137  $16,902  16.46%
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,327   3,079   3,289   248  8.05%
Credit card merchant fees 1,697   1,551   1,486   146  9.41%
Investment commissions, net 3,075   2,343   3,195   732  31.24%
Other income 6,495   3,429   6,456   3,066  89.41%
Subtotal 14,594   10,402   14,426   4,192  40.30%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities    74      (74) N/M
Total noninterest income 14,594   10,476   14,426   4,118  39.31%
Total revenue 134,178   113,158   131,563   21,020  18.58%
          
Provision for credit losses 2,367   (976)  1,525   3,343  (342.52)%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 49,684   46,474   50,130   3,210  6.91%
Occupancy 6,979   7,061   7,362   (82) (1.16)%
Furniture and equipment 3,808   3,648   4,087   160  4.39%
Amortization of intangible assets 981   1,162   1,027   (181) (15.58)%
Software 4,022   4,054   4,548   (32) (0.79)%
Data processing 2,609   2,548   2,581   61  2.39%
Accounting and professional fees 2,010   2,659   2,649   (649) (24.41)%
Advertising and marketing 2,897   3,008   1,985   (111) (3.69)%
FDIC and other insurance 2,590   4,122   2,244   (1,532) (37.17)%
Acquisition related 420   147   268   273  185.71%
Other expenses 11,971   10,415   11,315   1,556  14.94%
Total expenses 87,971   85,298   88,196   2,673  3.13%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 43,840   28,836   41,842   15,004  52.03%
Corporate allocation 1,396   1,069   1,172   327  30.59%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 45,236   29,905   43,014   15,331  51.27%
Provision for income tax expense 4,681   4,105   5,275   576  14.03%
Net income 40,555   25,800   37,739   14,755  57.19%
Noncontrolling interest 42   120   (63)  (78) (65.00)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$40,597  $25,920  $37,676  $14,677  56.62%
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.83%  74.40%  66.26% (9.57)% (12.86)%


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net$10,580  $10,798  $11,580  $(218) (2.02)%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 42   30   68   12  40.00%
Net interest and other income 1,110   768   1,661   342  44.53%
Total revenue 11,732   11,596   13,309   136  1.17%
          
Provision for credit losses 53   99   81   (46) (46.46)%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 7,031   6,656   6,712   375  5.63%
Occupancy 939   1,061   981   (122) (11.50)%
Furniture and equipment 195   178   158   17  9.55%
Amortization of intangible assets    144      (144) (100.00)%
Software 727   787   719   (60) (7.62)%
Data processing 163   148   194   15  10.14%
Accounting and professional fees 226   234   252   (8) (3.42)%
Advertising and marketing 389   382   406   7  1.83%
FDIC and other insurance 96   102   112   (6) (5.88)%
Acquisition related            N/M
Other expenses 2,461   2,222   2,652   239  10.76%
Total expenses 12,227   11,914   12,186   313  2.63%
          
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest (548)  (417)  1,042   (131) 31.41%
Corporate allocation (350)  (348)  (437)  (2) 0.57%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (898)  (765)  605   (133) 17.39%
Provision for income tax expense (240)  (202)  121   (38) 18.81%
Net income (658)  (563)  484   (95) 16.87%
Noncontrolling interest (117)  (115)  (156)  (2) 1.74%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$(775) $(678) $328  $(97) 14.31%
          
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 104.22%  101.50%  91.56%  2.72% 2.68%


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Property management fees, net$19,500  $16,773  $8,186  $2,727  16.26%
Net interest and other income 13   16   3   (3) (18.75)%
Total revenue 19,513   16,789   8,189   2,724  16.22%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,448   5,532   4,796   (84) (1.52)%
Occupancy 614   508   640   106  20.87%
Furniture and equipment 405   416   435   (11) (2.64)%
Amortization of intangible assets 637   533   637   104  19.51%
Software 859   608   939   251  41.28%
Data processing 944   1,102   896   (158) (14.34)%
Accounting and professional fees 126   152   304   (26) (17.11)%
Advertising and marketing 892   1,038   807   (146) (14.07)%
FDIC and other insurance 67   35   70   32  91.43%
Acquisition related    447      (447) (100.00)%
Other expenses 2,613   942   466   1,671  177.39%
Total expenses 12,605   11,313   9,990   1,292  11.42%
          
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,908   5,476   (1,801)  1,432  26.15%
Corporate allocation (320)        (320) N/M
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,588   5,476   (1,801)  1,112  20.31%
Provision for income tax expense 1,629   1,358   (337)  271  19.96%
Net income 4,959   4,118   (1,464)  841  20.42%
Noncontrolling interest (220)  (445)  43   225  (50.56)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$4,739  $3,673  $(1,421) $1,066  29.02%
          
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 61.33%  64.21%  114.21% (2.88)% (4.49)%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2024  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income         
Property and casualty$23,322  $20,722  $20,576  $2,600  12.55%
Employee benefits 4,725   4,826   4,335   (101) (2.09)%
Specialized benefit services    9   1   (9) (100.00)%
Total commissions and fees 28,047   25,557   24,912   2,490  9.74%
          
Contingency and bonus revenue 3,620   4,503   2,924   (883) (19.61)%
Other income 4   11   221   (7) (63.64)%
Total revenue 31,671   30,071   28,057   1,600  5.32%
          
Employee commission expense 5,050   4,512   3,958   538  11.92%
Revenue, net of commission expense 26,621   25,559   24,099   1,062  4.16%
          
Salaries and employee benefits 12,915   12,715   12,761   200  1.57%
Occupancy 801   792   836   9  1.14%
Furniture and equipment 213   236   170   (23) (9.75)%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,408   1,407   1,431   1  0.07%
Software 685   651   664   34  5.22%
Data processing 119   118   117   1  0.85%
Accounting and professional fees 291   135   241   156  115.56%
Advertising and marketing 294   154   161   140  90.91%
FDIC and other insurance 107   99   108   8  8.08%
Acquisition related    1      (1) (100.00)%
Other expenses 900   758   580   142  18.73%
Total operating expenses 17,733   17,066   17,069   667  3.91%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,888   8,493   7,030   395  4.65%
Corporate allocation (726)  (721)  (735)  (5) 0.69%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 8,162   7,772   6,295   390  5.02%
Provision for income tax expense 2,131   2,000   1,613   131  6.55%
Net income 6,031   5,772   4,682   259  4.49%
Noncontrolling interest            N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank$6,031  $5,772  $4,682  $259  4.49%
        0   
Provision for income taxes 2,131   2,000   1,613   131  6.55%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,527   1,553   1,550   (26) (1.67)%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$9,689  $9,325  $7,845  $364  3.90%
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.32%  61.27%  65.48%  0.05% 0.08%


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2024 
      
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.19%  0.83%  0.95%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		 0.10%  0.09%  0.08%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.29%  0.92%  1.03%
      
Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.50%  6.84%  7.64%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		 3.58%  3.03%  3.04%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.08%  9.87%  10.68%
      
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.57%  6.89%  7.70%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		 3.64%  3.09%  3.09%
Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)		 13.21%  9.98%  10.79%
      
Book value (GAAP)$29.19  $27.33  $28.43 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		 (6.83)  (7.02)  (6.88)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$22.36  $20.31  $21.55 
      
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.97%  75.16%  71.94%
Impact of exclusions(0.87)% (1.91)% (1.66)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.10%  73.25%  70.28%
      
Average assets (GAAP)$17,211,862  $16,864,235  $17,349,128 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 516,661   522,675   519,691 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$16,695,201  $16,341,560  $16,829,437 
      
Average equity (GAAP)$2,160,014  $2,040,275  $2,148,111 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 516,661   522,675   519,691 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$1,643,353  $1,517,600  $1,628,420 
      
Average common equity (GAAP)$2,143,806  $2,024,169  $2,131,778 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 516,661   522,675   519,691 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,627,145  $1,501,494  $1,612,087 
      
Net income (GAAP)$50,592  $34,687  $41,265 
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 2,391   2,564   2,445 
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)$52,983  $37,251  $43,710 
      
Total revenue (GAAP)$192,044  $167,102  $177,160 
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities/equity investments (2,000)  (74)  (218)
Total revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP)$190,044  $167,028  $176,942 
      
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$130,536  $125,591  $127,441 
Less: amortization of intangibles 3,026   3,246   3,095 
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP)$127,510  $122,345  $124,346 


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
          
          
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating
Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting
Comparability		Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)$50,592  $41,265  $42,949  $42,856  $34,687 
          
Adjustments         
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 389   250   460   18   564 
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax              
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax          (310)  1,021 
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest    (99)  (16)      
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)$50,981  $41,416  $43,393  $42,564  $36,272 
Annualized interest impact of Series IV Notes, net of tax 42             
Core net income for diluted earnings (non-GAAP)$51,023  $41,416  $43,393  $42,564  $36,272 
          
Weighted average diluted shares 75,527,713   75,309,989   75,141,661   75,037,955   74,979,501 
Diluted EPS (GAAP)$0.67  $0.55  $0.57  $0.57  $0.46 
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting
 comparability (non-GAAP)		$0.68  $0.55  $0.58  $0.57  $0.48 
Average assets$17,211,862  $17,349,128  $17,028,141  $16,982,482  $16,864,235 
Average tangible equity$1,643,353  $1,628,420  $1,582,830  $1,520,500  $1,517,600 
Average common tangible equity$1,627,145  $1,612,087  $1,566,455  $1,504,028  $1,501,494 
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.20%  0.95%  1.01%  1.01%  0.87%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.17%  10.72%  11.53%  11.95%  10.29%
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.30%  10.82%  11.65%  12.08%  10.40%
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.87%  70.12%  70.67%  68.96%  72.89%

