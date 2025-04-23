Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Live Oak’s performance in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, includes these notable items:

Record first quarter production of $1.40 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $635.5 million, with total assets growing by 5.0% to $13.60 billion

Net interest income increased 3.1% and net interest margin increased 5 basis points from 3.15% to 3.20%

1.5% decline in revenue and 3.4% increase in noninterest expenses generated 10% decline in pre-provision net revenue 1

Provision expense for credit losses of $29.0 million, principally driven by loan growth amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, where elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures placed financial strain on some small business borrowers

Two key initiatives saw positive momentum — non-interest bearing deposit growth and small dollar loan production



“Live Oak Bank demonstrated strong growth across our lending and deposit franchises in the first quarter, all while navigating the current small business credit cycle and a backdrop of economic uncertainty,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We have an unwavering dedication to small business and staying close to our customers in these turbulent times remains paramount. Small business is the backbone of America, and we continue to support our nation’s entrepreneurs with the capital they need to create jobs, drive innovation, and serve their communities well.”

First Quarter 2025 Key Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 Dollars Percent 1Q 2024 Total revenue (1) $ 126,113 $ 128,067 $ (1,954 ) (1.5 )% $ 116,208 Total noninterest expense 84,017 81,257 2,760 3.4 77,737 Income before taxes 13,132 13,229 (97 ) (0.7 ) 22,107 Effective tax rate 26.4 % 25.6 % n/a n/a (24.8 )% Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ (183 ) (1.8 )% $ 27,586 Diluted earnings per share 0.21 0.22 (0.01 ) (5 ) 0.60 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,396,223 $ 1,421,118 $ (24,895 ) (1.8 )% $ 805,129 % Fully funded 46.0 % 42.4 % n/a n/a 43.8 % Total loans and leases: $ 11,061,866 $ 10,579,376 $ 482,490 4.6 % $ 9,223,310 Total assets: 13,595,704 12,943,380 652,324 5.0 11,505,569 Total deposits: 12,395,945 11,760,494 635,451 5.4 10,383,361

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 1Q 2025 Change vs. 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2024 1Q 2024 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 195,616 $ 194,821 $ 192,170 $ 181,840 $ 176,010 0.4 11.1 Investment securities, taxable 11,089 10,490 9,750 9,219 8,954 5.7 23.8 Other interest earning assets 6,400 7,257 7,016 7,389 7,456 (11.8 ) (14.2 ) Total interest income 213,105 212,568 208,936 198,448 192,420 0.3 10.7 Interest expense Deposits 110,888 113,357 110,174 105,358 101,998 (2.2 ) 8.7 Borrowings 1,685 1,737 1,762 1,770 311 (3.0 ) 441.8 Total interest expense 112,573 115,094 111,936 107,128 102,309 (2.2 ) 10.0 Net interest income 100,532 97,474 97,000 91,320 90,111 3.1 11.6 Provision for loan and lease credit losses 28,964 33,581 34,502 11,765 16,364 (13.7 ) 77.0 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 71,568 63,893 62,498 79,555 73,747 12.0 (3.0 ) Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 8,298 8,524 8,040 7,347 7,624 (2.7 ) 8.8 Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,728 ) (2,326 ) (4,207 ) (2,878 ) (2,744 ) (103.3 ) (72.3 ) Net gains on sales of loans 18,648 18,356 16,646 14,395 11,502 1.6 62.1 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (1,034 ) 195 2,255 172 (219 ) (630.3 ) (372.1 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (2,239 ) (2,739 ) (1,393 ) (1,767 ) (5,022 ) 18.3 55.4 Equity security investments (losses) gains, net 20 12 909 161 (529 ) 66.7 (103.8 ) Lease income 2,573 2,456 2,424 2,423 2,453 4.8 4.9 Management fee income — — 1,116 3,271 3,271 — (100.0 ) Other noninterest income 4,043 6,115 7,142 11,035 9,761 (33.9 ) (58.6 ) Total noninterest income 25,581 30,593 32,932 34,159 26,097 (16.4 ) (2.0 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 48,008 45,214 44,524 46,255 47,275 6.2 1.6 Travel expense 2,795 2,628 2,344 2,328 2,438 6.4 14.6 Professional services expense 3,024 2,797 3,287 3,061 1,878 8.1 61.0 Advertising and marketing expense 3,665 1,979 2,473 3,004 3,692 85.2 (0.7 ) Occupancy expense 2,737 2,558 2,807 2,388 2,247 7.0 21.8 Technology expense 9,251 9,406 9,081 7,996 7,723 (1.6 ) 19.8 Equipment expense 3,745 3,769 3,472 3,511 3,074 (0.6 ) 21.8 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,585 4,812 4,872 3,659 3,911 (4.7 ) 17.2 Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment — 1,172 115 170 (927 ) (100.0 ) (100.0 ) FDIC insurance 3,551 3,053 1,933 2,649 3,200 16.3 11.0 Other expense 2,656 3,869 2,681 2,635 3,226 (31.4 ) (17.7 ) Total noninterest expense 84,017 81,257 77,589 77,656 77,737 3.4 8.1 Income before taxes 13,132 13,229 17,841 36,058 22,107 (0.7 ) (40.6 ) Income tax expense 3,464 3,386 4,816 9,095 (5,479 ) 2.3 (163.2 ) Net income 9,668 9,843 13,025 26,963 27,586 (1.8 ) (65.0 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 49 57 — — — (14.0 ) 100.0 Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ 27,586 (1.8 ) (64.8 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 (4.5 ) (66.1 ) Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 (4.5 ) (65.0 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,377,965 45,224,470 45,073,482 44,974,942 44,762,308 Diluted 45,754,499 46,157,979 45,953,947 45,525,082 45,641,210





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of the quarter ended 1Q 2025 Change vs. 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2024 1Q 2024 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 744,263 $ 608,800 $ 666,585 $ 615,449 $ 597,394 22.3 24.6 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 250 250 — — Investment securities available-for-sale 1,312,680 1,248,203 1,233,466 1,151,195 1,120,622 5.2 17.1 Loans held for sale 367,955 346,002 359,977 363,632 310,749 6.3 18.4 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 10,693,911 10,233,374 9,831,891 9,172,134 8,912,561 4.5 20.0 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (190,184 ) (167,516 ) (168,737 ) (137,867 ) (139,041 ) (13.5 ) (36.8 ) Net loans and leases 10,503,727 10,065,858 9,663,154 9,034,267 8,773,520 4.4 19.7 Premises and equipment, net 259,113 264,059 267,032 267,864 258,071 (1.9 ) 0.4 Foreclosed assets 2,108 1,944 8,015 8,015 8,561 8.4 (75.4 ) Servicing assets 56,911 56,144 52,553 51,528 49,343 1.4 15.3 Other assets 348,697 352,120 356,314 376,370 387,059 (1.0 ) (9.9 ) Total assets $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 5.0 18.2 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 386,108 $ 318,890 $ 258,844 $ 264,013 $ 226,668 21.1 70.3 Interest-bearing 12,009,837 11,441,604 11,141,703 10,443,018 10,156,693 5.0 18.2 Total deposits 12,395,945 11,760,494 11,400,547 10,707,031 10,383,361 5.4 19.4 Borrowings 110,247 112,820 115,371 117,745 120,242 (2.3 ) (8.3 ) Other liabilities 58,065 66,570 83,672 82,745 74,248 (12.8 ) (21.8 ) Total liabilities 12,564,257 11,939,884 11,599,590 10,907,521 10,577,851 5.2 18.8 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 370,513 365,607 361,925 356,381 349,648 1.3 6.0 Class B common stock (non-voting) — — — — — — — Retained earnings 724,215 715,767 707,026 695,172 669,307 1.2 8.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,698 ) (82,344 ) (61,195 ) (90,504 ) (91,237 ) 17.8 25.8 Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,027,030 999,030 1,007,756 961,049 927,718 2.8 10.7 Non-controlling interest 4,417 4,466 — — — (1.1 ) 100.0 Total shareholders' equity 1,031,447 1,003,496 1,007,756 961,049 927,718 2.8 11.2 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 5.0 18.2

(1) Includes $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million, $363.0 million and $379.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 Income Statement Data Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ 27,586 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 22.62 22.12 22.32 21.35 20.64 Tangible book value (1) 22.55 22.05 22.24 21.28 20.57 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.43 % 0.93 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.78 3.85 5.21 11.39 11.93 Net interest margin 3.20 3.15 3.33 3.28 3.33 Efficiency ratio (1) 66.62 63.45 59.72 61.89 66.89 Noninterest income to total revenue 20.28 23.89 25.35 27.22 22.46 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,396,223 $ 1,421,118 $ 1,757,856 $ 1,171,141 $ 805,129 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 4,949,962 4,715,895 4,452,750 4,292,857 4,329,097 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.83 % 1.69 % 1.78 % 1.57 % 1.63 % Net charge-offs (3) $ 6,774 $ 33,566 $ 1,710 $ 8,253 $ 3,163 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 0.27 % 1.39 % 0.08 % 0.38 % 0.15 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) Unguaranteed $ 99,907 $ 81,412 $ 49,398 $ 37,340 $ 43,117 Guaranteed 322,993 222,885 166,177 122,752 105,351 Total 422,900 304,297 215,575 160,092 148,468 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.96 % 0.82 % 0.52 % 0.42 % 0.51 % Nonperforming loans at fair value (4) Unguaranteed $ 9,938 $ 9,115 $ 8,672 $ 9,590 $ 7,942 Guaranteed 58,100 54,873 49,822 51,570 47,620 Total 68,038 63,988 58,494 61,160 55,562 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4) 3.14 % 2.77 % 2.53 % 2.64 % 2.09 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.70 % 11.04 % 11.19 % 11.85 % 11.89 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.03 8.21 8.60 8.71 8.69

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 581,267 $ 6,400 4.47 % $ 603,758 $ 7,257 4.78 % Investment securities 1,379,797 11,089 3.26 1,340,027 10,490 3.11 Loans held for sale 407,953 8,612 8.56 339,394 7,361 8.63 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 10,388,872 187,004 7.30 10,030,353 187,460 7.44 Total interest-earning assets 12,757,889 213,105 6.77 12,313,532 212,568 6.87 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (165,320 ) (155,498 ) Noninterest-earning assets 534,133 551,265 Total assets $ 13,126,702 $ 12,709,299 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 350,491 $ 3,929 4.55 % $ 350,304 $ 4,350 4.94 % Savings 5,540,147 51,604 3.78 5,333,338 52,308 3.90 Money market accounts 127,908 120 0.38 138,021 176 0.51 Certificates of deposit 5,563,004 55,235 4.03 5,376,290 56,523 4.18 Total deposits 11,581,550 110,888 3.88 11,197,953 113,357 4.03 Borrowings 111,919 1,685 6.11 114,561 1,737 6.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,693,469 112,573 3.90 11,312,514 115,094 4.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits 342,482 281,874 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 58,739 83,373 Shareholders' equity 1,027,547 1,028,426 Non-controlling interest 4,465 3,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,126,702 $ 12,709,299 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 100,532 2.87 % $ 97,474 2.82 % Net interest margin 3.20 3.15 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 109.10 % 108.85 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,031,447 $ 1,003,496 $ 1,007,756 $ 961,049 $ 927,718 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,529 1,568 1,606 1,644 1,682 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 1,028,121 $ 1,000,131 $ 1,004,353 $ 957,608 $ 924,239 Shares outstanding (c) 45,589,633 45,359,425 45,151,691 45,003,856 44,938,673 Total assets $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,529 1,568 1,606 1,644 1,682 Tangible assets (b) $ 13,592,378 $ 12,940,015 $ 12,603,943 $ 11,865,129 $ 11,502,090 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.56 % 7.73 % 7.97 % 8.07 % 8.04 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 22.55 $ 22.05 $ 22.24 $ 21.28 $ 20.57 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 84,017 $ 81,257 $ 77,589 $ 77,656 $ 77,737 Net interest income 100,532 97,474 97,000 91,320 90,111 Noninterest income 25,581 30,593 32,932 34,159 26,097 Total revenue (e) $ 126,113 $ 128,067 $ 129,932 $ 125,479 $ 116,208 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 66.62 % 63.45 % 59.72 % 61.89 % 66.89 % Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 42,096 $ 46,810 $ 52,343 $ 47,823 $ 38,471

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.