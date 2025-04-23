The Don Cherry Story Hits Shelves: A Bold, Intimate Biography by His Late Daughter Cindy Cherry

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off, a compelling new biography offers a deeply personal glimpse into the life of one of Canada’s most iconic and controversial figures. The Don Cherry Story, written by his late daughter Cindy Cherry and published by Tellwell, is now available for sale.

Known across the country for his outspoken views, flamboyant suits, and passionate love of hockey, Don Cherry has remained a lightning rod in Canadian sports and cultural commentary. But in The Don Cherry Story, readers get something rarely offered: an insider’s view from someone who stood beside him through it all.

Tragically, Cindy passed away last summer at the age of 67, just as she was completing the manuscript. Her sudden loss, followed by the passing of Don’s brother Richard this March, has made the past year especially difficult for the Cherry family. Yet her legacy endures in this book.

The opening chapter, titled “Poppygate,” addresses the 2019 incident that led to Don Cherry’s firing from Hockey Night in Canada after 38 years. With clarity and conviction, Cindy sheds light on what happened behind the scenes—and why her father refused to apologize.

But the biography addresses far more than Don’s controversies. It’s also a portrait of resilience, loyalty, and love of a man who supported countless charities, adored animals, and embraced his role as both public figure and father.

A portion of proceeds from The Don Cherry Story will support Don Cherry’s Pet Rescue Foundation, a cause Cindy championed passionately after rescuing her own senior dog, Lucy.

“Cindy held a clear and passionate vision for this book,” said Tim Lindsay, founder and CEO of Tellwell Publishing. “She was deeply dedicated to telling her father’s story from her unique perspective—honestly, fearlessly, and with heart. Her legacy lives on in these pages, and we’re incredibly proud to have been part of this project.”

Whether you admire Don Cherry or challenge his views, this book promises to shift your perspective. The Don Cherry Story is a revealing and heartfelt biography that captures a man, a legacy, and the enduring love of a daughter for her father.

Quotes and short excerpts from The Don Cherry Story on CindyCherry.com

Now available on Amazon , Indigo , and other booksellers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d73192-fade-43a5-aa46-5409c9bd3f16