iManage Receives IRAP Assessment within Australian Market

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that the iManage Cloud knowledge work platform has been IRAP assessed, giving Australian governmental agencies and the law firms that do business with them a secure and fully compliant choice for managing their sensitive documents and emails.

IRAP, or the Infosec Registered Assessors Program, is a framework established by the Australian Cyber Security Centre to assess and certify the security practices of organizations, particularly those handling sensitive government information. Endorsed IRAP Assessors assist organizations to secure their systems and data by independently assessing their cybersecurity posture, identifying security risks and suggesting mitigation measures.

iManage was assessed by CyberCX—a leading provider of professional cyber security and cloud services across Australia and New Zealand—and achieved “Protected” status. Achieving this status means that an organization's systems, services, or solutions have been assessed as capable of handling sensitive Australian government information, making them eligible for high-security government projects.

“In an era where the security of sensitive data is paramount, partnering with an IRAP-assessed vendor reflects our commitment to the highest standards of cybersecurity,” said Gary Adler, Chief Digital Officer at MinterEllison. “This collaboration ensures our clients' information is safeguarded with robust security measures, aligning with our dedication to trust and integrity in all our legal services.”

In addition to clearing the way for usage by Federal Australian governmental bodies and the law firms who work with them, the IRAP assessment also aligns with Australian state-specific security requirements, making iManage Cloud a compelling option for state government agencies as well.

“We are proud to have iManage Cloud officially tick the box on being IRAP assessed,” said Jim Krev, Head of Security, iManage. “As a company, iManage has always been focused on empowering knowledge workers to collaborate and be productive from anywhere, on any device, while delivering comprehensive security to protect an organization’s vital assets. Our robust ongoing investment in security—including undergoing the IRAP assessment—positions us as an ideal document and email management vendor for Australian governmental agencies and the firms who work with them that are looking to move from on-premises systems to an IRAP assessed, cloud-based vendor that meets their rigorous security requirements.”

If you would like to learn more, join us for our upcoming Webinar on Thursday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. AEST on “Mastering IRAP: Enhancing Security, Compliance, and Assurance for Government Data" where we are joined by Krev, CyberCX who undertook our assessment and our customer MinterEllison. Register here.

