CruiseHub.ca Launches to Tackle Booking Friction Between U.S. and Canadian Cruise Markets

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CruiseHub, the emerging leader in digital cruise planning, has announced the official launch of CruiseHub.ca, a Canada-focused platform designed to streamline cruise bookings and reduce cross-border inefficiencies caused by ongoing U.S.–Canada trade tensions.





Marcus Tomiuk, cofounder & CEO of CruiseHub,

shares a light moment at the company’s headquarters, where values like

“Humble,” “Hungry,” and “Honest” drive the team’s rapid growth in the

North American cruise industry.

The launch of CruiseHub.ca aims to meet growing demand from Canadian travelers frustrated by foreign exchange fees, limited regional options, and pricing inconsistencies. Building on the rapid growth of CruiseHub.com, which launched in 2024 and has helped over 20,000 travelers plan vacations with expert support, the new Canadian site introduces localized services and pricing tailored to the unique needs of the Canadian market.

Addressing Cross-Border Booking Challenges

In the past 18 months, travelers in both the U.S. and Canada have experienced rising costs and complexity when booking cruises across the border. According to the Bank of Canada’s 2024 economic outlook, discretionary cross-border spending has dropped by 15%, driven by foreign transaction fees, credit card FX surcharges, and inconsistent price transparency between U.S. and Canadian booking platforms.

While the popularity of cruises has surged post-pandemic, with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) reporting a 40% rise in Canadian cruise bookings since 2019, many consumers still find themselves navigating platforms priced in U.S. dollars and serviced by international call centers unfamiliar with Canadian travel preferences.

CruiseHub.ca: A Regionally-Tailored Cruise Booking Platform

CruiseHub.ca was launched to eliminate these pain points. It offers a fully localized experience, with cruise pricing in Canadian dollars (CAD), easy access to real cruise advisors based in North America, and departure options from both Canadian and U.S. ports.

“CruiseHub is focused on accessibility and trust,” said Marcus Tomiuk, cofounder and CEO of CruiseHub. “We created CruiseHub.ca not to compete with U.S. platforms but to complement them by serving the distinct needs of Canadian cruise travelers. As digital policies and trade agreements continue to evolve, CruiseHub is proactively offering solutions that work today.”

The platform supports seamless planning with advisor-guided booking assistance and curated group rates, enhancing the cruise booking experience for both seasoned travelers and first-time cruisers.

Meeting the Needs of a Changing Travel Demographic

CruiseHub.ca caters to several emerging traveler segments within the Canadian market:

Solo travelers, who now account for one in ten Canadian cruise passengers

Millennial and Gen Z travelers, making up 36% of global cruise guests

Multi-generational families, often seeking cruise departures from Canadian ports

These groups increasingly demand transparent pricing, localized services, and more regional departure points. CruiseHub’s expansion reflects its commitment to providing inclusive, responsive solutions in a global market that often overlooks national nuances.

CruiseHub’s Strategic Timing Amid Policy Shifts

The platform’s launch coincides with regulatory reviews on digital consumer protection and trade policies between Canada and the United States. As governments weigh changes that could further impact cross-border e-commerce, CruiseHub is proactively adapting to ensure compliance while protecting consumer confidence.

“We’re anticipating customer needs and regulatory expectations simultaneously,” added Tomiuk. “By investing in Canada-specific infrastructure, we’re positioning CruiseHub.ca as the go-to option for Canadians who want a cruise booking experience designed for them—not just translated for them.”

Live and Ready: CruiseHub.ca Welcomes Canadian Travelers

CruiseHub.ca is now live and accepting reservations for sailings with major global cruise providers, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Whether planning a tropical getaway or an Alaskan adventure, Canadian travelers can now browse and book with pricing that reflects their currency and location.

The new platform maintains the same core values as its U.S. counterpart: simplicity, service, and trust. Travelers can expect a user-friendly interface, helpful cruise advisors available by phone or online, and a seamless process from discovery to departure.

CruiseHub's Broader Vision

CruiseHub’s expansion into the Canadian market represents more than just geographic growth—it signals a broader commitment to regionalized service in an increasingly global industry. As cruise bookings rebound and demand diversifies, CruiseHub is aligning its platforms to meet travelers where they are, both literally and financially.

The company continues to operate CruiseHub.com for U.S. travelers, while CruiseHub.ca becomes the dedicated platform for Canadian cruise-goers. Together, the two platforms reinforce CruiseHub’s goal of building an accessible, cross-border cruise community rooted in service excellence and transparency.

Visit our website to explore cruise options tailored to Canadian travelers at www.CruiseHub.ca.

About CruiseHub

Founded in 2024, CruiseHub is a digitally native cruise booking company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming. With a focus on personalized service, real advisor support, and pricing clarity, CruiseHub has rapidly grown to become a trusted resource for vacationers across North America. Its dual-platform approach—CruiseHub.com for the U.S. and CruiseHub.ca for Canada—offers tailored experiences that simplify cruise planning for diverse audiences.



