LEAWOOD, Kan., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, reports first quarter 2025 financial results.

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the first quarter 2025 compared with the same period of 2024:

Revenues of $915.5 million, a 7% increase from $857.0 million (9% increase on a constant currency 1 basis).

basis). Operating income of $75.2 million, an 18% increase from $64.0 million (22% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income 2 of $75.2 million, an 18% increase from $63.6 million (23% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $75.2 million, an 18% increase from $63.6 million (23% increase on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $118.7 million, a 9% increase from $108.8 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $118.7 million, a 9% increase from $108.8 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $38.4 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, compared with $26.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share4 of $1.13 ($1.33 excluding a one-time operating tax charge of $0.20 per share) compared to $1.28 ($1.13 excluding a one-time operating tax benefit of $0.15 per share).

"I am pleased that we achieved double-digit constant currency growth in adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by an 18% increase in adjusted operating income over the prior year. All segments contributed to the strong earnings. Moreover, the contribution of double-digit earnings growth reflects the strength of our strategic focus on our global payment network which concentrates on high value, digital payments complemented by cross-border transactions. On an apples-to-apples basis our adjusted EPS of $1.33 increased 18% from $1.13 in the first quarter of 2024," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I would offer that we do not see any direct impacts on our business as a result of the recent United States' tariff actions. With a good start to the year together with our diversified global business, we are reaffirming our expectation to produce 12% to 16% earnings growth for the year," continued Mr. Brown.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the first quarter 2025 compared with the same period or date in 2024:

Revenues of $232.5 million, a 7% increase from $217.2 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $23.3 million, an 8% increase from $21.5 million (13% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted Operating income of $23.3 million, a 10% increase from $21.1 million (15% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million, a 6% increase from $44.7 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 3,463 million, a 38% increase from 2,502 million.

Total of 55,512 installed ATMs as of March 31, 2025, a 5% increase from 53,029. We operated 51,875 active ATMs as of March 31, 2025, a 5% increase from 49,290 as of March 31, 2024.

Constant currency revenue, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter 2025 was driven by market expansion, growth across most existing markets and the addition of access fees and interchange fees in certain markets.

Moreover, the EFT Processing Segment launched operations in two additional countries -- Dominican Republic and Peru.

Transaction growth outpaced revenue growth due to continued growth in high-volume low-value transactions in India.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the first quarter 2025 compared with the same period or date in 2024:

Revenues of $267.4 million, a 4% increase from $257.1 million (8% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $26.8 million, a 1% increase from $26.6 million (5% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.4 million, consistent with prior year (5% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 1,134 million, a 19% increase from 953 million.

POS terminals of approximately 735,000 as of March 31, 2025, consistent with prior year.

Retailer locations of approximately 358,000 as of March 31, 2025, a 4% from 345,000.

Constant currency revenue growth was driven by continued payments, digital media and mobile growth. Operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth did not keep pace with revenue growth due to the payment of $4.5 million to resolve a non-recurring, multi-year operating tax matter during the quarter. Excluding this item, adjusted operating income would have grown 22% over the first quarter 2024 - reflecting the benefit of revenue growth and effective expense management.

epay's transactions benefited as well from the continuation of strong growth in high-volume low-value transactions in India.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the first quarter 2025 compared with the same period or date in 2024:

Revenues of $417.7 million, a 9% increase from $384.6 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $45.1 million, a 21% increase from $37.2 million (23% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.3 million, a 15% increase from $44.5 million (17% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 44.6 million, a 10% increase from 40.6 million.

Network locations of approximately 624,000 as of March 31, 2025, a 7% increase from approximately 583,000.

Constant currency revenue growth was primarily driven by double-digit growth in cross-border transactions, partially offset by a decrease in intra-US transactions. Direct-to-consumer digital transactions grew by 31%, reflecting strong consumer demand for digital products. Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth due to gross margin expansion, leverage of scale and effective expense management.

Additionally, the Money Transfer segment continued to expand its industry leading global payments network to now reach 4.0 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion wallet accounts and 624,000 payment locations.

Corporate and Other reports $20.0 million of expense for the first quarter 2025 compared with $21.3 million for the first quarter 2024. The decrease in corporate expenses is largely from the decrease in long-term share-based compensation.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,393.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1,278.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Total indebtedness was $2,202.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1,949.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Availability under the Company's revolving credit facilities was approximately $623.1 million as of March 31, 2025. The change in net debt is the result of share repurchases, the repurchase of the convertible notes, and working capital fluctuations, partially offset by cash generated from operations.

The Company repurchased 0.6 million shares for $59.6 million during the First quarter, which will improve earnings per share by 1% for future periods.

During the quarter, Euronet repurchased $492 million of convertible notes.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, operating income, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding non-cash purchase accounting adjustments. Adjusted operating income represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other non-cash purchase accounting adjustment, non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(4) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) share-based compensation, c) acquired intangible asset amortization, d) non-cash income tax expense, e) non-cash purchase accounting adjustment f) non-cash investment gain g) other non-operating or non-recurring items and h) dilutive shares relate to the Company's convertible bonds. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payments network that includes 55,512 installed ATMs, approximately 1,214,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 735,000 POS terminals at approximately 358,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 624,000 locations serving - countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com .

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) As of March 31, As of 2025 December 31, (unaudited) 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,393.6 $ 1,278.8 ATM cash 700.3 643.8 Restricted cash 10.8 9.2 Settlement assets 1,418.6 1,522.7 Trade accounts receivable, net 330.5 284.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 319.9 297.1 Total current assets 4,173.7 4,036.5 Property and equipment, net 337.4 329.7 Right of use lease asset, net 146.1 132.1 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 1,070.9 1,048.1 Other assets, net 325.4 288.1 Total assets $ 6,053.5 $ 5,834.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement obligations $ 1,418.6 $ 1,522.7 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 843.6 841.0 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 50.8 48.3 Short-term debt obligations 295.4 814.0 Total current liabilities 2,608.4 3,226.0 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1,906.0 1,134.4 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 97.8 87.4 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 1.1 1.4 Deferred income taxes 57.3 71.8 Other long-term liabilities 81.2 84.3 Total liabilities 4,751.8 4,605.3 Equity 1,301.7 1,229.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,053.5 $ 5,834.5





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 915.5 $ 857.0 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 561.0 533.7 Salaries and benefits 164.1 154.7 Selling, general and administrative 83.0 71.9 Depreciation and amortization 32.2 32.7 Total operating expenses 840.3 793.0 Operating income 75.2 64.0 Other income (expense): Interest income 5.3 5.7 Interest expense (19.4 ) (14.9 ) Foreign currency exchange (loss) (18.1 ) (12.5 ) Other income (expense) 2.5 (0.1 ) Total other income (expense), net (29.7 ) (21.8 ) Income before income taxes 45.5 42.2 Income tax expense (7.1 ) (16.0 ) Net income 38.4 26.2 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 38.4 $ 26.2 Add: Interest expense from assumed conversion of convertible notes, net of tax 1.0 0.9 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 39.4 $ 27.1 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.55 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,239,523 48,962,583





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense) to Adjusted Operating Income (Expense) and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2025 EFT Processing epay Money Transfer Corporate Services Consolidated Net income $ 38.4 Add: Income tax expense 7.1 Add: Total other expense, net 29.7 Operating income (expense) $ 23.3 $ 26.8 $ 45.1 $ (20.0 ) $ 75.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 24.3 1.6 6.1 0.2 32.2 Add: Share-based compensation — — 0.1 11.2 11.3 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 47.6 $ 28.4 $ 51.3 $ (8.6 ) $ 118.7 Three months ended March 31, 2024 EFT Processing epay Money Transfer Corporate Services Consolidated Net income $ 26.2 Add: Income tax expense 16.0 Add: Total other expense, net 21.8 Operating income (expense) $ 21.5 $ 26.6 $ 37.2 $ (21.3 ) $ 64.0 Less: Non-cash purchase accounting adjustment (0.4 ) — — — (0.4 ) Adjusted operating income (1) 21.1 26.6 37.2 (21.3 ) 63.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 23.6 1.7 7.3 0.1 32.7 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 12.5 12.5 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation, non-cash purchase accounting adjustment (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 44.7 $ 28.3 $ 44.5 $ (8.7 ) $ 108.8

(1) Adjusted operating income and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 38.4 $ 26.2 Foreign currency exchange loss 18.1 12.5 Intangible asset amortization(1) 4.5 5.5 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustment(2) — (0.4 ) Share-based compensation(3) 11.3 12.5 Income tax effect of above adjustments(4) — 0.6 Non-cash investment gain(5) (3.0 ) — Non-cash GAAP tax expense (benefit)(6) (19.3 ) 2.5 Adjusted earnings(7) $ 50.0 $ 59.4 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(7) $ 1.13 $ 1.28 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 46,239,523 48,962,583 Effect of adjusted EPS dilution of convertible notes (2,347,536 ) (2,781,818 ) Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares outstanding 371,757 355,219 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,263,744 46,535,984

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $4.5 million and $5.5 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $32.2 million and $32.7 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment of $0.4 million is included in operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, in the consolidated statement of operations.

(3) Share-based compensation of $11.3 million and $12.5 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $164.1 million and $154.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(5) Non-cash investment gain of $3.0 million is included in other income in the consolidated statement of operations.

(6) Adjustment is the non-cash GAAP tax impact recognized on certain items such as the utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(7) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.