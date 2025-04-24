Meriaura Group Oyj: Amendment to the shareholders' proposal to the Annual General Meeting regarding the election of a board member

Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement 24 April 2025 at 08.30 am EEST



Amendment to the shareholder's proposal to the Annual General Meeting regarding the election of a board member



Samuli Koskela has informed that he is not available to be elected as a member of the Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc.

Due to the aforementioned, shareholders owning a total of around 62.59 % of the company's shares and votes are proposing to the Annual General Meeting of Meriaura Group Plc that, in the situation referred to in section 13.1 of the AGM notice, Jussi Mälkiä to be elected to the Board of Directors instead of Samuli Koskela and they also recommend to the organizing meeting of the Board that LTG (res). Arto Räty to be elected as Chair of the Board.

Accordingly, under the revised proposal concerning this item of the agenda, the following individuals are proposed to be elected to the Board of Directors, in accordance with their consents, for a term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting following the election: Antti Veh-viläinen and Jussi Mälkiä (re-elected), and new members Arto Räty, Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, and Erja Sankari.

All the proposed members of the Board, except for Jussi Mälkiä, are independent of the company and of significant shareholders.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

More information:

Jussi Mälkiä, CEO

Tel. +358 400 785 489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com

