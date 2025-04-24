Actimed Therapeutics Appoints Shaun Claydon as Chief Financial Officer

London, UK – 24th April 2025. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, today announces the appointment of Shaun Claydon as Chief Financial Officer.

Shaun brings over 16 years of board-level experience and a proven finance track record, particularly within the biotechnology sector. A qualified Chartered Accountant, his significant industry experience included serving as CFO of Creabilis, a venture-backed clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on dermatology treatments. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the successful $150 million sale of the company to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Shaun’s previous senior leadership roles included as CFO and COO of Orteq Sports Medicine, a global leader in biodegradable polymer technologies for the medical device industry. He also served as CFO of Destiny Pharma for six years, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in novel anti-infectives. Before transitioning to executive roles, Shaun gained extensive experience in financial consultancy and corporate finance roles including at PwC, Evolution Beeson Gregory (now Investec) and HSBC Investment Banking.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Shaun to the Actimed team. His broad industry experience and strong financial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company and advance our mission to bring innovation to the treatment of cachexia and muscle wasting conditions. Shaun's appointment complements and strengthens our leadership team at a critical time, and his contribution will help to ensure that Actimed is well positioned to meet its ambitious goals."

Shaun Claydon, Chief Financial Officer of Actimed, added: "I am excited to join Actimed at this important stage in the company’s journey. Actimed has an exciting future, is driven by a talented team, and possesses the capabilities to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients suffering from muscle wasting conditions including cancer cachexia. I look forward to contributing to the company’s future development and to ensuring that we deploy our capital effectively and efficiently as we move forwards."

***

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that is associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and with significant morbidity and mortality. A significant number of cancer patients suffer from cachexia1 and it is estimated that cachexia is responsible for up to 20% of all cancer deaths2. A recent meta-analysis demonstrated that cachexia was associated with an 82% higher relative risk of mortality in patients with NSCLC versus no cachexia3.

Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies of its lead product ACM-001.1. (S-pindolol benzoate) which is an anti-catabolic and pro-anabolic transforming agent (ACTA) targeting multiple pathways that drive cancer cachexia. A US Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for the planned clinical programme was received from FDA in 2023. Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data in cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise this new form.

Actimed also owns the global rights to its second asset, S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed by the Company for the muscle wasting seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival⁴. US Orphan Drug Designation was granted to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS in 2024. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Actimed Therapeutics

www.actimedtherapeutics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

Tel: +44 (0)203 928 6900

Email: actimed@medistrava.com

___________________________

1 Anker M et al., J. Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle; 2019: 10: 22 – 24

2 Argilés JM et al, Nat Rev Cancer 2014; 14:754-62

3 Bonomi P. et al. The mortality burden of cachexia in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer: A meta-analysis; International Conference of Sarcopenia, Cachexia and Wasting Disorders, June 17 – 18 2023, Stockholm, abstract 2-18, page 139

⁴ Wolf J et al., PMID 28184974 DOI: 10.1007/s00115-117-0293



