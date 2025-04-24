Composite Coatings Tariff Impact Analysis Report 2025: Analysis of Cost and Supply Chain Implications by Sourcing and Trade Exposure

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Composite Coatings was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry





What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Composite Coatings Market?



The growth in the composite coatings market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for corrosion-resistant materials, advancements in coating technology, and a focus on sustainability. Industries like oil and gas, aerospace, and marine face harsh environmental conditions that necessitate high-performance protective solutions, fueling demand for composite coatings. Technological advancements, such as nano-reinforcements, self-healing coatings, and improved application techniques, have made composite coatings more effective and accessible, encouraging their adoption across a wider range of industries.

The growing need for environmentally friendly coatings has also driven the development of bio-based and low-VOC composite coatings, which meet regulatory requirements and align with consumer preferences for sustainable solutions.

Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure projects and industrial activities, particularly in emerging markets, has increased demand for protective coatings that can extend the lifespan of equipment and structures.

The trend toward lightweight, high-performance materials in automotive and aerospace sectors further supports market growth, as composite coatings enhance the durability and performance of these materials. Together, these factors create a favorable market environment for composite coatings, supporting their role as a reliable, cost-effective solution for high-performance protection across diverse industries.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Composite Coatings market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Technique (Electroless Plating, Laser Melt Injection, Brazing, Other Techniques)

Application (Anti-Corrosion, UV Protection, Thermal Protection, Other Applications)

End-Use (Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electroless Plating segment, which is expected to reach US$849.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Laser Melt Injection segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $439.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $587.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Composite Coatings Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as A.W. Chesterton Company, Advanced Surface Technologies, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Aztron Technologies, LLC, Composite Coating Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 47 companies featured in this Composite Coatings market report include:

A.W. Chesterton Company

Advanced Surface Technologies, Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Aztron Technologies, LLC

Composite Coating Inc.

Electrochem

Endura Coatings

Interpalte Ltd.

KC Jones Plating Company

Laser Applied Surface Engineering Ltd.

Mader Group

Microplating, Inc.

Monroe Plating

NEI Corporation

Nickel Composite Coatings, Inc.

OM Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Poeton Industries Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sharretts Plating Company

Surteckariya Co., Ltd.

Twin City Plating

Verometal

Walter Hunger GmbH & Co. KG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Composite Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Coatings in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors Expands Market for Composite Coatings

Increasing Focus on Corrosion and Wear Resistance in Harsh Environments Propels Demand for Composite Coatings in Industrial Applications

Advancements in Nano-Coatings and Micro-Composite Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Composite Coatings with Enhanced Protective Properties

Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects, Including Wind and Solar, Drives Demand for Composite Coatings That Extend Component Lifespan

Increasing Use of Composite Coatings in Oil and Gas Sectors Propels Market Growth Due to Their Resistance to Corrosive Environments

Rising Adoption of Anti-Scratch and Anti-Abrasion Coatings in Consumer Electronics Expands Addressable Market for Composite Coatings

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Low-VOC Composite Coatings Spurs Innovation in Sustainable Coating Solutions

Increasing Need for High-Temperature-Resistant Coatings in Aerospace and Defense Expands Market for Composite Coatings in High-Stress Applications

Expansion of Marine Applications Strengthens Market for Composite Coatings with UV and Saltwater Resistance for Long-Term Durability

Rising Focus on Building and Infrastructure Longevity Drives Demand for Composite Coatings in Construction and Architectural Applications

Technological Advancements in Self-Healing and Anti-Microbial Coatings Propel Growth in Specialty Composite Coatings for Healthcare and Sanitation

Increasing Demand for Fire-Resistant Coatings in High-Risk Sectors Creates Opportunities for Composite Coatings with Fire-Suppressing Properties

