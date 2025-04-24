Vietnam's Insurance Industry: Performance Indicators & Forecast Through 2029

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Vietnam's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Vietnam's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Vietnam's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Vietnam's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Vietnam's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Vietnam's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Vietnam:

It provides historical values for Vietnam's general insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Vietnam and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Reinsurance

Company Coverage:

PetroVietnam Insurance

Bao Viet Insurance

Bao Minh Insurance

Post and Telecom

BIDV Insurance

Military Insurance

Petrolimex Insurance

Vietinbank Insurance

Sai Gon - Hanoi Insurance

Vietnam National Aviation Insurance

Agriculture Bank Insurance

Global Insurance

MSIG Insurance

OPES Insurance

Bao Long Insurance

Samsung Vina Insurance

United Insurance

Tokio Marine Insurance

Xuan Thanh Insurance

Liberty Insurance

